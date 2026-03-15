ESPN’s Laura Rutledge & More Offer Condolences as NFL Reporter Adam Schefter Announces 15-Year Family Pet’s Tragic Passing

Essentials Inside The Story Adam Schefter shares heartbreaking update after beloved family dog Bailey dies

Pet battled severe health issues for nearly 17 months before passing

Laura Rutledge and Field Yates lead ESPN tributes to Schefter family

For years, Adam Schefter has professionally delivered NFL news, but this week, the Schefter family suffered through a far more personal moment that occurred in their very arms. Upon sharing the update on Instagram, Schefter was met with an outpouring of support from the ESPN team and more as they mourned the loss of their pet of 15 years

“Bailey’s breathing became more labored than it ever had.” wrote Adam in a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing details about the personal loss. “She was crying and visibly uncomfortable. My wife and two children rushed her to an emergency vet at 12:30 am. But on the drive to the emergency room, while she was in our son’s arms, Bailey stopped breathing.”

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In a heartfelt Instagram post, the NFL insider opened up about the emotional ordeal they endured over the past year and a half as their beloved labradoodle, Bailey’s, health steadily declined.

Her legs had failed, and breathing had become increasingly difficult, yet the family chose to keep caring for “Bay-Bay” at home rather than follow an early veterinary recommendation to put her down. For 17 months, Schefter’s wife and children tended to Bailey around the clock.

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After another visit to the vet, Bailey was diagnosed with kidney failure, and the family reluctantly scheduled an at-home euthanasia appointment. But before that could happen, her condition suddenly worsened late one night.

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“Bailey’s breathing became more labored than it ever had,” Schefter further wrote in the caption.

Schefter went on to describe how Bailey was rushed to an emergency vet around 12:30 a.m. Tragically, she stopped breathing on the way, passing away in their son’s arms before they could reach the hospital.

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Bailey joined the Schefter family in 2010 when she was brought from Texas. She seemingly lacked proper care before the adoption, which made the early days of adjustment challenging for the family, but with time, the puppy settled in and quickly became one of the most loving members of the family.

As per the journalist, Bailey was jovial, loyal, and a great companion for him and his kids. Being athletic in her younger days, she loved walking and even swimming. However, she gradually began to get multiple health issues with each passing year.

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Alongside Adam Schefter, his wife Sharri Maio, stepson Devon Maio, and daughter Dylan are now mourning the loss of Bailey, a companion who had been part of their family for over a decade. As Schefter shared the heartbreaking update, the NFL insider was quickly met with an outpouring of support from across the football world, including personalities from ESPN.

Laura Rutledge and others offer condolences for Adam Schefter’s loss

Fans and Adam Schefter’s journalist colleagues flooded the social media post with touching messages after the distressing news broke.

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Laura Rutledge, the sideline reporter for Monday Night Football and a co-worker of Schefter, commented on the post with a heartfelt note.

“I am so so sorry. Sending you guys love and prayers. I know this is so difficult,” the comment read.

Rutledge wasn’t the only colleague in the mix. Adam Schefter’s industry friend, Field Yates, mentioned how heartwarming the tribute was.

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“Beautiful tribute. Thinking of your family,” Yates’ comment read.

Many others couldn’t stop thinking about how devastating the loss of a pet could be, and focused on the years they had together.

“I’m so sorry Adam. Pets (emoji) are the best of us. You gave her a great life, and she repaid you forever memories.” said ESPN SportsCenter anchor Kevin Negandhi, praising the 59-year-old and his family.

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The Seattle Seahawks’ mascot, Blitz, also showed condolences with a heartbreak emoji for Bailey. Apart from these well-known personalities, the football fans paid tribute to the late dog.

” I’m so sorry, this is the most devastating thing we go through as human beings. God bless Bailey,” stated one user, while another one wrote, “Sorry for your loss Adam. Thankfully, all dogs go to heaven & she’s in a better place.”

Bailey was the fourth dog the Schefter family has lost over the years, making the goodbye even more emotional for the household.