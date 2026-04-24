ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Turns Heads With NFL Draft Outfit

During the NFL Draft, the attention is usually on the players and their glamorous outfits, but Laura Rutledge got herself added to that list at this year’s event. The ESPN reporter was the standout with her amazing outfit in a panel that also had other special guests, including former NFL players Ryan Clark and Marc Spears, alongside Dan Orlovsky.

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“What a night!! #nfldraft,” Rutledge captioned her post with pictures on Instagram.

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It has been 14 years since Laura Rutledge won the 2012 Miss Florida. But the charm she carries with personality and outfit still turns the heads of the onlookers. During the 2026 NFL Draft live coverage, Rutledge donned a red jacket, a matching pleated skirt, and nude-colored heels.

When interviewing the drafted players on the stage, Rutledge wore a black blazer. She had the fans reeling with her outfits.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Rutledge (@lauramrutledge) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Not just that, she also hosted special on-site editions of NFL Live from Pittsburgh and will continue to do so on April 24 and 25. Her work throughout the years has often been acknowledged and praised by many. It has been over a decade since Rutledge joined the broadcasting space. However, in 2020, she joined and became an integral part of ESPN.

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This is not the first time Laura Rutledge has garnered attention through her outfits. Just a few weeks back, Rutledge was working at the 2026 Masters Tournament, which took place in Augusta, Georgia, from April 9 to 12, and Rutledge had the opportunity to interview guests like Rafael Nadal and Niall Horan.

Starting as the host of NFL Live, Rutledge has now also joined the Monday Night Football team as a full-time sideline reporter. But for the 37-year-old, working on television was never her first preference.

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“The one thing I’m not going to do is TV,” said Laura Rutledge on the Sons and Daughters podcast. “I do not feel comfortable with TV. I’m never gonna do it. And our news TV person at the time was like, ‘No, no, no. I think you have some talent. You should be doing TV.’… I was like resisting it so hardcore. And now I think back to just like impactful people in your life that sort of lead you along the way.”

After building her reputation in the sports broadcasting sphere, the 37-year-old now stands as one of the notable reporters in the NFL space. As such, she even has her fans hyping up during the major events.

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Fans’ reaction to Laura Rutledge’s NFL Draft outfit

Fans heaped praise on Rutledge’s outfit and flooded her post with comments.

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One fan chimed in and wrote: “Incredible as always.” Meanwhile, another netizen noted the color of her outfit. “Power Red! Great show today,” the fan commented.

The majority of the fans had evidently liked the choice of her outfit. “Great job, Laura!! Crushed it! Red is definitely one of your colors,” a netizen wrote.

“What you did to night what so much more difficult than people will ever realize unless they’ve done it. You are remarkable. BEYOND impressed by you, girl,” the user commented, praising the ESPN reporter.

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While her outfit was certainly eye-catching, Rutledge also did a phenomenal job handling the pressure of live reporting and speaking to the players on their special day.