ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Turns Up the Heat With Her Outfit at the Masters

Amid the drama surrounding the Masters, Laura Rutledge made sure she was part of the conversation as well. The ESPN veteran recently flew to Georgia to cover this year’s Masters tournament and turned heads with her standout looks, featuring elegant florals to sporty fits. Her outfits created such a buzz that fans couldn’t help but flock to the comments section to flood her with compliments.

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On Thursday, Laura Rutledge shared a carousel post on Instagram, featuring two of her outfits from the Masters tournament. The first one was a V-neck wrap-style dress with slightly sheer long sleeves. The mid-length outfit had a flower print in pastel shades such as sage green, soft blue, and yellow, perfectly aligning with the tournament’s outdoor setup.

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The first picture showed her sporting the drip while sitting on a tournament-themed couch with a natural backdrop of trees, shrubs, and flowers. While her first look was airy and casual, Rutledge’s second outfit made her look more professional and sporty. For her second look, she opted for a light-blue sleeveless top with a fake collar attached at the neckline. She layered it with a cropped beige coat with a wide collar.

Moreover, Rutledge paired them with a plaid off-white mini-skirt and white sneakers, serving a country-club aesthetic. Some pictures showed her posing in a gold field behind, while others caught her in action. Laura can be seen posing with professional golfer Rose Zhang and shooting with fellow ESPN reporter Marty Smith.

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“An absolute thrill to be here 🌸,” she captioned the post. “So grateful.”

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Rutledge is no stranger to Augusta, covering her third Masters for ESPN. Held annually at Augusta National Golf Club, the tournament is one of the four major events in men’s golf. Its 90th edition is taking place between April 9 and 12. Her journey with the network began in 2014 at the SEC Network, and her growing role now includes covering one of the four major championships in men’s golf.

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After her six-year stint, Rutledge started hosting the weekday show, NFL Live. She was joined on the show by notable on-air personalities like Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovsky, Mina Kimes, and Adam Schefter. In 2015, Rutledge landed a massive role as a sideline reporter for the network’s popular show, Monday Night Football. And now, she’s doing multiple gigs for the network. Recently, fans lauded Laura Rutledge for her latest project.

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Fans gushing over Laura Rutledge’s Masters look

Laura’s on-screen presence has earned a decent following over the years. This week, she has received praise for her work ethic and meaningful coverage of events like the Par 3 tournament. But when she dropped her latest social media post from the ongoing tournament, fans couldn’t help but be in awe of her OOTDs.

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“Gorgeous 😍💚😍💚” one user wrote, while another person described her as a “Goddess.”

The third one commented, “I admire you and your versatility so much @lauramrutledge! You look great as always! 🙂

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“You are so incredibly lovely, beautiful, and classy❤️” the fourth wrote, while the fifth user shared a similar response, “You’re doing good as always. Keep it up.”

These comments show Rutledge has built a loyal fan base over time. They are not just admiring her physical appearance but are also admiring her journey and growth. Amid other sweet responses about her outfits and fashion style, fellow reporter Mina Kimes dropped a three-word message.

“Love this dress,” she wrote.

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Clearly, Laura Rutledge didn’t just cover the Masters. She owned the spotlight with a look fans won’t stop talking about.