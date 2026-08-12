ESPN’s Matt Miller Faces Criminal Charge Over Near-Fatal Accident That Resulted in Arm Amputation

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller is entering a dark new chapter as law enforcement steps in following his horrific early-summer car accident. The crash destroyed his vehicle and forever altered his body, but while the 42-year-old works through an agonizing physical recovery, county officials have formally initiated criminal proceedings over the disaster on the road.

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The disaster unfolded on the afternoon of June 17, 2026, as Miller navigated his 2023 Ford Bronco down Missouri Route 96 in Jasper County. Dashcam footage published by TMZ captures the frightening moments when his SUV drifted across the double yellow lines directly into opposing traffic. Though the driver of an oncoming 18-wheeler swerved in a desperate effort to clear the lane, Miller collided head-on with the rig and was launched out of his truck upon collision.

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State records show Jasper County prosecutors officially filed a Class A misdemeanor against Miller for his failure to keep right, which caused the severe collision. The charge specifically highlights that his lane deviation resulted in a motor vehicle accident. If convicted during his initial arraignment set for September 21 at the Jasper County Circuit Court, the charge carries penalties including steep monetary fines and up to a year in jail.

The physical fallout after the accident was catastrophic, as he had to undergo emergency hospitalization to deal with the amputation of his left arm, broken ribs, and a compromised leg. He even underwent surgery to repair his femur and patella. Taking to X, the draft analyst updated his followers about the successful surgery and thanked the medical team for saving his left leg. Miller decided to focus on his recovery more than his ESPN duties, announcing an indefinite leave from his job.

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In the wake of his hospitalization, Miller’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help ease the crushing weight of his medical expenses. High-profile sports personalities, including ESPN colleagues Pat McAfee and Mel Kiper Jr., quickly chipped in thousands, driving the fund past $51,000. Yet the fundraiser ground to a sudden halt on July 3, when a groundswell of public outrage brought attention to long-standing complaints over unfulfilled fantasy league cash payouts from his past ventures.

Matt Miller faces allegations of financial fraud

Following a wave of accusations on social media that forced Miller to shut his GoFundMe campaign, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office decided to launch an investigation into the matter. They encouraged the consumers to contact them if they believed that they had been misled. And the office put Attorney General Catherine Hanaway in charge of the investigation.

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In a conversation with First Alert 4, Hanaway revealed that her office had received 26 consumer complaints filed directly against Miller. She claimed that frustrated consumers lodged most complaints after paying entry fees for his charity leagues or placing money on his fantasy football bets.

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“So for fantasy: The leagues benefit the 15 Percent Foundation in SW Missouri, so every buy-in helps out,” Miller wrote through the text message around his fantasy football plans. “It’s a 12-team Sleeper league with Superflex rosters. The breakdowns are: #100 buy-in payouts to first ($250 + Yeti bundle), second ($200 + Yeti rambler), third ($100) place.”

However, the victims found out that no product was delivered and that the payouts were withheld. And according to Hanaway, the investigation would go on for a long duration, given the amount of transactions.

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“Because this is an active investigation, I’ve been told by legal counsel to limit my response,” Miller told The Athletic via email. “However, I’ve tried reaching out to all the winners from the last season to make sure they’ve been paid. My [direct messages] on all social media remain open for winners to contact me.”

As Matt Miller grapples with the permanent reality of losing an arm, his road back to normal life remains cluttered with major legal hurdles. With a criminal court appearance set for September and a state consumer investigation looming in the background, the analyst’s personal and professional future remains in limbo.