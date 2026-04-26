ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Calls For Huge Change in Hosting NFL Draft After Misidentifying Denzel Boston’s Father

The NFL draft was a mix of shockers and head-scratchers, as usual. But what set this year’s draft apart was how fast the coverage was wrapped up. While the shortened event helped lessen the exaggerated suspense for fans, it left broadcasters in a massive time crunch. It felt like “cardio” to NFL Network host Rich Eisen, as production scrambled to cover pick after pick. Mike Greenberg. who was on ESPN’s programming, instead advocated for a measure to help ease their troubles.

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“[Maybe] demand is too strong a word, but [I would] certainly suggest that we should pause and reflect on it for a moment,” said Mike Greenberg on The Rich Eisen Show. “So when Jeremiyah Love goes 3, when you have a running back going 3, that high, to a team like the Arizona Cardinals, it would be nice for a week if we could just say, ‘Alright, hold on, we’re calling our — we get like 2 timeouts.”

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Generally, running backs aren’t selected this high in the draft, barring a generational talent like the Philadelphia Eagles RB1 Saquon Barkley, the second overall pick in the 2018 draft. Those in the broadcasting panel couldn’t get enough time to talk about how important a certain pick is, or even analyze it to the necessary lengths. Another such moment was Ty Simpson going to the Rams at No. 13, which he thought was the “signature decision of Night 1.”

“This is reminiscent of Tommy Maddox getting drafted and John Elway being all upset about it and Dan Reeves ultimately leaving there… we had 45 seconds to talk about the impact of it before I hear in my ear, ’30 seconds until commercial’.”

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While it is an interesting suggestion for a more nuanced broadcast of a draft, where the networks can provide fans with an enriched analysis of certain selections, it would allow teams, after these timeouts, to avail extra time for their pick and create an unfair advantage. For example, if the broadcast had taken a pause after Love going at No. 3, a team other than the Tennessee Titans could have traded with them to grab Carnell Tate. But not everyone would be getting this opportunity at all times. Hence, it’s very unlikely that the NFL implements such a change in a format that has been in practice for years. But after the massive gaffes Greenberg himself made during the coverage of Day 1, it’s understandable why he wants to catch a break.

Mike Greenberg makes two massive mistakes during the 2026 NFL Draft

The first round of this NFL draft saw Mike Greenberg wrongfully announce the team drafting with the 27th pick in the first round as the Miami Dolphins, and the San Francisco 49ers were involved in a trade around that selection. The pick belonged to the 49ers; however, the Dolphins traded up from the 30th slot to secure San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson. However, the veteran broadcaster, unaware of this trade, made a significant mistake while explaining the selection.

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“And the commissioner making his way to the podium here for the 49ers’ selection at 27,” Greenberg said on ESPN. “Alright, so the California kid stays in California.”

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Then, with the No. 39 overall pick, the Cleveland Browns selected Washington receiver Denzel Boston when Mike Greenberg ended up linking him to David Boston, a former NFL wide receiver who played college football at Ohio State University before being drafted into the league in 1999 and became a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro with 315 catches for 4,699 yards with 25 touchdowns.

“That’s another player who you were waiting to hear his name called,” Greenberg said. “You remember his dad, David Boston, first-round pick out of Ohio State in 1999.” Neither Boston is related to the other. Greenberg later apologized for his mistake.

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ESPN also caught fire for slow coverage, as people were already tipping picks because of the delay. But perhaps this experience will have the network and Mike Greenberg better prepared for future drafts.