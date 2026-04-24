ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Under Fire For Making Huge Broadcasting Error During Live NFL Draft Trade

ESPN veteran Mike Greenberg is one of the best broadcasters in the business, but amid the chaos of live coverage, sometimes even the best make mistakes. The 2026 NFL Draft coverage was an example of that as ESPN’s Greenberg, who was leading the coverage, made a mistake, confusing the 27th overall pick between the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers.

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Initially, the pick belonged to the 49ers, but the Dolphins traded up from the 30th spot to draft San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson. However, the veteran broadcaster wasn’t aware of this transaction, which caused him to make a massive error.

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“And the commissioner making his way to the podium here for the 49ers’ selection at 27,” Greenberg said on ESPN. “Alright, so the California kid stays in California. Grew up in Long Beach, then a two-year starter at San Diego State, where he was the Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.”

As the Dolphins completed a trade and drafted San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson, Mike Greenberg continued to describe the young defensive back as a 49ers player, which seemed to catch the attention of NFL fans on social media.

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However, this isn’t the first time Mike Greenberg has made a major mistake live on air in his nearly 30-year broadcasting career. The veteran broadcaster found himself in trouble in 2010 during his show, Mike and Mike. While returning from a commercial break, Greenberg appeared to refer to Martin Luther King Day as “Martin Luther Coon Day” before correcting himself. He later apologized through an ESPN statement for saying what appeared to be a racial slur.

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Unlike in 2010, Mike Greenberg hasn’t issued an apology for his blunder. However, fans called him out on social media for making the wrong call.

Fans call out Mike Greenberg for his blunder during the 2026 NFL draft

After his mistake on national television, NFL fans were quick to highlight the blunder made by Mike Greenberg during the first round of the NFL draft. Supporters on social media were questioning whether the veteran broadcaster knew whether Miami was in California.

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“Someone get Mike Greenberg a map. Chris Johnson was drafted to Miami,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “So Mike Greenberg thinks Miami is in California? Chris Johnson, a California native, stays in California by being picked by Miami?”

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Another fan highlighted how Greenberg continues to make mistakes on the air.

“Mike Greenberg is a MISTAKE MACHINE. Almost nobody says more wrong things on a broadcast,” the fan wrote.

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Similarly, one supporter was left baffled by how Greenberg made his blunder despite the Dolphins logo being posted everywhere while making their selection.

“I know he’s not watching the TV feed, but like, did he not see the enormous Dolphins logo right behind Goodell as he was announcing the pick? lmao,” the comment said.

A fan also brought up Greenberg’s affiliation with the New York Jets and questioned whether the mistake was made as he tried to check some news on the AFC East franchise.

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“Not surprised. Probably checking his phone for Jets news,” the comment read.

Mike Greenberg’s mix-up at the 2026 NFL Draft was a rare but notable stumble from one of ESPN’s most experienced voices. Fans were quick to react on social media, and the clip made its rounds online. It was an unfortunate moment, but one that comes with the territory of live television.