ESPN’s Mina Kimes Lambasts Ex-NBA Player Enes Kanter for His Antics During WNBA Game

On Sunday, the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky saw former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom wearing a black shirt displaying the dictionary definition of “woman.” That resulted in a verbal exchange between Sky guard Natasha Cloud and Freedom courtside, leading to his removal from the game.

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The scene prompted a sharp response from ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, who accused Freedom of using women’s basketball for attention rather than showing genuine support for the players.

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“Loser behavior from a guy who’s clinging like a shriveled old barnacle to a sport he doesn’t actually care about in a desperate bid for relevance,” Kimes wrote on Threads. “Do not cede one inch to him or anyone who acts this way.”

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Freedom, who played for the Boston Celtics during his NBA career, wore a shirt that read: “Woman. Noun. Adult human female.” Cloud noticed it after converting a basket late in the third quarter. As players from both teams returned to their benches, Cloud started pointing and yelling toward Freedom.

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Freedom responded by standing up and displaying his shirt more openly. That was when security personnel stepped in and gestured for him to leave the court. The former NBA center has been raising his voice against the WNBA’s guidelines regarding transgender athletes and used the game as another opportunity to draw attention to the issue.

According to the league’s collective bargaining agreement, “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.” However, the document does not define the term “women” or provide specific rules regarding transgender athletes.

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That lack of clarity has fueled a wider debate ahead of the 2027 WNBA Draft. After the game ended, Cloud took to social media to show her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“To every trans kid/person, you are a part of MY community & tribe. You belong. You’re loved. You’re seen. You’re perfect as you are. & you will always be protected by me,” Cloud wrote on Threads.

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Meanwhile, when Freedom was removed from the game, he said that he had been “kicked out” “for supporting WOMEN!” The former NBA player made a scene before he was escorted out of Wintrust Arena, and clips on social media showed him arguing with security guards.

The controversy began earlier this month when Freedom declared that he was “officially declaring myself a (WNBA) prospect.” He said the current guidelines made him eligible for the April 2027 draft.

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“After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines, I’m officially declaring myself a (WNBA) prospect,” he posted on X. “Based on the current guidelines, I can and am officially declaring my eligibility for the upcoming WNBA draft in April 2027. I know my presence on the court will stir up strong opinions. I am definitely not here to mock, make fun of, or disrespect any community or personal choices.”

Freedom also said that his team had examined the WNBA’s eligibility criteria and governing framework surrounding self-identification and inclusion. He described his draft declaration as a challenge to the league’s current wording, although it has not been confirmed that he would actually be eligible to enter or be selected in the draft.