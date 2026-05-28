ESPN’s Mina Kimes Turns Heads With Chic Outfit at the Emmys After Receiving Major Honor

Last year, ESPN’s NFL Live reporter Mina Kimes was part of the team that won the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Studio Show – Daily. It was a defining moment in her NFL career after she had joined ESPN more than a decade ago as an editor. However, she went on to repeat the achievement once again as the popular show was awarded the same honor recently.

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While it was truly a glorious moment for her, the award was not the only thing that people were interested in. Besides her reporting duties, Kimes is also famous for turning heads with her outfit. And on the Sports Emmy stage, she did exactly that as confidence oozed from her while she walked down the red carpet.

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“Thank you @thesportsemmys for having me, and for once again (!!!) picking NFL Live as Best Daily Studio Show. Back to back baby!” wrote Mina Kimes on her Instagram as a caption to a carousel of images from the event.

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Wearing a blue dress with a high mock neckline and short sleeves, she looked elegant on the red carpet. Kimes completed her look with a dark red lipstick, a pair of hoop earrings, and metallic silver strappy high-heeled sandals.

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Kimes posted three snaps. One of them featured her sole photo, with her posing on the red carpet against a black curtain. There was a picture of her and Laura Rutledge, another ESPN NFL personality. The two looked gorgeous together, with Rutledge in a long black, sleeveless cut dress. In the last snap, the entire team was there posing with Kimes as she held the award.

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The event occurred on Tuesday at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. While it was her second consecutive Emmy Award, it was her third nomination. She earned her first nomination in 2024 for Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst. Unfortunately, she did not win that year.

But now, she is a two-time Emmy Award winner. Besides, the 2025 season was especially good for her, as she also saw the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl. Since her father was from Seattle, she has a soft spot for the franchise. Even when they won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, she tattooed “XLVIII” on her right inner bicep. Maybe she will soon tattoo “LX” on her left biceps next.

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Whether she will do it is still uncertain. But what is certain is that her new look absolutely impressed social media. They have filled her posts with comments highlighting how great she looked in that blue dress.

Fans lose their minds over Mina Kimes’ red carpet look

Mina Kimes has always been someone who pays great attention to her looks. On the first day of the 2026 NFL Draft, she made the headlines with her black lace Nadine Merabi dress. Next, at the 2026 Gold Gala, she wore a floral-patterned black dress with a high slit. During both these instances, she received tons of compliments from fans online. Now, after her latest outfit, the same thing happened once again, with the fans losing their minds over her new look.

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“Beautiful Mina Kimes,” one user wrote.

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Indeed, Kimes looked like a dream woman. Whenever she has appeared in a new outfit, it has always been the same reaction from her fans.

“Very Pretty,” wrote another social media user on her account.

An admirer really went deep into appreciating her look on the day. “No one and nothing in this world more beautiful than you,” the comment read.

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This fan seems to be head over heels for Mina Kimes. While the comment may be too much for a few people, for the Kimes supporter, it is quite right.

“OMG Mina, you just keep getting more beautiful every day. Living GODDESS,” another fan commented. While another wrote, “Daaaaamn, I mean WOW….. I mean…… DAAAAMN! 😍”

With the NFL season starting in a few months, fans won’t have to wait for too long to see Mina Kimes on television. If that proved to be too long, they can tune in to her YouTube channel, where she actively posts about the developments in the league.