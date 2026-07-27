ESPN’s Pat McAfee Already Has a Career Planned for His 3-YO Daughter

The former punter-turned-ESPN analyst Pat McAfee has built his legacy out of saying exactly what’s on his mind, and this time it wasn’t about the NFL, his contract, or a hot take gone viral. It was about his three-year-old daughter’s future, and McAfee already sounds like he’s drawn up the whole game plan.

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“This high school girls flag football championship is ridiculously impressive. Can’t wait for my daughter to get started,” Pat McAfee posted on X.

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Pat McAfee has a habit of turning ordinary parenting moments into something bigger, and his daughter’s first soccer practice was no exception. It’s a topic that’s clearly still on his mind too, especially after the Girls’ High School NFL FLAG Championship on Sunday in Westfield, Indiana. The Los Angeles Seahawks pulled off a 15-14 overtime win over the Austin Texans that got him thinking about his own daughter’s future.

He and his wife Samantha are now parents to two kids. Their daughter Mackenzie Lynn was born in May 2023, and this May they welcomed their baby boy, Midas Robert McAfee.

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This isn’t the first time he’s shared a moment like this either. Back in March, he took Mackenzie to her very first soccer practice and posted about the experience on social media.

“We took baby girl Mackenzie to her first soccer practice this morning,” McAfee wrote, posting a few pictures of his daughter. “I grew up playing soccer.. I spent A LOT of my childhood kicking a soccer ball. It’s a beautiful sport that can teach life lessons and can help create some silky feet athleticism… so I was certainly EXCITED. Mackenzie will play a lot of sports and have a lot of first days.. but the first-ever sports practice… had my mind racing towards the most positive potential outcome.”

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From there, he let his imagination run a little further, picturing where all of this could eventually lead.

“2039 Women’s World Cup as a 16-year-old.. 2040 Summer Olympics as a 17-year-old. It’s all a possibility if she takes to soccer like a fish to water. What if she walks out there and just starts dicing kids up FIRST DAY?”

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It’s the kind of thing most parents think quietly to themselves, but McAfee, being McAfee, said it out loud for everyone to see. And with girls’ flag football clearly having a moment right now, it’s easy to see why his mind keeps wandering back to what’s next for his own daughter.