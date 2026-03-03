ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show Duped in Major Broadcasting Blunder on Live TV

Essentials Inside The Story ESPN embarrassed as The Pat McAfee Show falls for viral AI image

Combine buzz around Lorenzo Styles Jr. overshadowed by research backlash

This time around, it was neither a controversial guest nor a heated debate but just a photo that put The Pat McAfee Show in an awkward spot. While discussing Ohio State brothers Sonny and Lorenzo Styles Jr. and their NFL Combine performances, the show aired an image of their father that appeared…. well, let’s just say different from what viewers were used to seeing. The crew reacted to it in real time, seemingly unaware that something about the picture wasn’t adding up. Soon enough, the moment turned the routine’s segment into a viral mistake.

“Of Course The Pat McAfee Show gets duped by an AI photo of Lorenzo Styles Sr” according to Buckeye HQ’s X post.

During the segment, Pat McAfee and his team were talking about Ohio State safety Lorenzo Styles Jr. and his younger brother, Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, who both impressed scouts at the NFL Combine. While discussing them, the picture appeared on screen, showing their father, who appeared unnaturally tall and muscular.

It immediately drew on-air admiration, with McAfee even exclaiming, “He don’t play, either!” The reaction landed, but the image itself wasn’t authentic.

The photon been digitally altered using artificial intelligence, creating a hyper-realistic but fabricated version of Styles Sr. For example, the size of his muscles was exaggerated. Internet users quickly pointed out inconsistencies as such.

Some fans also called out the host for poor research, while others suggested it was done on purpose for engagement. Whatever the reason, it ended up becoming a laughingstock among fans.

It remains unclear exactly where the show sourced the edited image. However, the AI-altered version appears to match one shared on February 28, 2026, by the Adam Ferrell X account, a profile known for posting sensational or misleading sports content for engagement.

“This picture of Sonny and Lorenzo Styles with their father is going viral after their impressive combine performances”. Ferrell’s X post read. “It all makes sense now.”

The real version of the picture was originally shared by Lorenzo Sr.’s wife on her X (formerly Twitter) account, @WeRStyles, in August 2023. It later appeared in a video clip posted by the NCAA in collaboration with Sonny Styles on Instagram in June 2024.

In the original photo, Lorenzo Sr. still cuts the figure of a strong, well-built man, but in a far more natural way. Standing over six feet tall, he mirrors Sonny’s frame and edges out Lorenzo Jr. by a few inches. Still, when the dust settles, it will be the performances the brothers continue to stack up.

Sonny Styles and Lorenzo Styles Jr.’s 2026 Combine performance

Lorenzo Styles Sr., who previously played linebacker in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons and the St. Louis Rams, is the father of Sonny Styles and Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Both of them played with the Ohio State Buckeyes’ 2024 championship team and are currently making waves with their performances at the NFL Combine.

At the Combine, linebacker Sonny Styles recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.46 seconds and a fantastic 1.56-second 10-yard split. He also recorded a 43.5-inch vertical jump and an 11 feet 2 inches broad jump.

Sonny Styles’ college statistics match his athletic testing. Sonny Styles was named First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten in 2025 after being named Second-Team All-Big Ten in 2024. He played across four years with 245 tackles, nine sacks, and one interception.

On the other hand, Lorenzo Styles Jr. had a limited performance at the combine. Lorenzo Styles Jr. ran a great 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds, accompanied by a 1.49-second split in the 10-yard dash and a 39-inch vertical jump.

In his college career, Lorenzo Jr. participated in a total of 63 games, with 37 of them coming from Ohio State and the remaining 26 coming from Notre Dame. At Notre Dame, Lorenzo Jr. accumulated a total of 54 receptions and 684 yards.

The Styles brothers are making the NFL Draft more thrilling. Will they be on the same team, or will they split and play for different teams? In any case, if they were to face each other in the future, there is a good chance it will be a great game.