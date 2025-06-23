ESPN’s Pat McAfee ‘Sick to His Stomach’ After Major Injury News

The basketball world held its breath Sunday night as OKC and Indiana faced off in Game 7. For Pat McAfee, this was personal. The ESPN host’s Indiana roots run deep after his Colts days, and his Pacers passion had been building all series. Rewind to Game 6: A victorious Pacers squad had McAfee tweeting “Man…LET’S GO PACERS” in all-caps excitement. His show broadcasted live from a roaring Gainbridge Fieldhouse, feeding off Indy’s electric energy. That night felt like destiny – McAfee’s adopted hometown team was one win from glory.

But Game 7 delivered a gut punch no one saw coming. McAfee’s live reaction told the story before his tweet ever could. The energy drained and the excitement vanished. What unfolded next hit harder than any scoreboard, leaving even the always-hyped McAfee uncharacteristically quiet before his emotional social media post said it all. The kind of sports moment that stays with you long after the final buzzer. As OKC sealed the Game 7 win 103-91, Pat’s emotional post said it all. The final buzzer sounded on Oklahoma City’s championship victory, but all McAfee could think about was Tyrese Haliburton. The ESPN host, normally bursting with energy, sat stunned before pouring his heart out online. “Thank you @Pacers.. This season was a lot of fun.”

His tweet thread celebrated Indiana’s incredible underdog run – the doubters, the comeback, the city’s electric energy. Then came the line that hit differently, “We’re all bummed for Tyrese.. actually sick to our stomachs for him..” No analysis. No hot takes. Just raw emotion after watching Haliburton’s devastating injury in the biggest game of their season. That “sick to our stomachs” said everything about what this team – and especially their star – had sacrificed.

McAfee gave OKC their due – “CONGRATS TO OKC on becoming NBA Champions. Your team and fanbase were first class. WELL EARNED.” Classy words for worthy winners. But even as he tipped his cap to the Thunder, his mind kept circling back to Indy’s fallen star. He wasn’t alone. Across social media, that same gut-punch feeling spread. Teammates crouched in silent disbelief when Haliburton went down. Fans who’d ridden the Pacers’ magical run now sat with that hollow ache only sports can bring. For all the Thunder’s brilliance – and they were brilliant – this night carried a bittersweet edge. The better team won. The tougher loss stung.