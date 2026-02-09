The highly anticipated clash at Super Bowl LX is underway as both teams locked horns in a tough competition. As the halftime whistleblew with the Seahawks leading 7-0 over the Patriots, the Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny took the stage to fill Levi’s Stadium with enthusiasm once again. However, the halftime show didn’t go without controversy.

Soon after the broadcasting partner, ESPN, celebrated the rapper’s performance on X with a hyping shoutout, the fans’ focus was divided, as they noticed a missing flag in the update.

ESPN’s official X account posted a picture of Bad Bunny proudly standing in his Super Bowl performance outfit. Applauding the high-energy performance from Bunny, which included songs like Tití Me Preguntó, “Yo perreo sola, Safaera, and more, the global media giant regarded his show as “legendary”.

“THE BENITO BOWL WAS LEGENDARY,” the caption said. “Bad Bunny put on a show de Puerto Rico para el mundo.”

Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LX was carefully planned and built around cultural detail and realism. According to production sources, the artist worked closely with designers to reflect Latino and Puerto Rican communities through set design and movement.

Real businesses were referenced on stage, including Villa’s Tacos in Los Angeles and Toñita’s Caribbean Social Club in Brooklyn. This highlighted long-standing community landmarks.

The performance space featured tall grass that appeared natural and heavy on camera. However, the effect was created by dozens of performers wearing hedge-style suits who moved in coordination to simulate wind and motion.

Every visual element was designed to feel grounded and intentional. The staging, costumes, and choreography supported the music while emphasizing cultural pride. The result was a performance by Bad Bunny that blended spectacle with clear storytelling.

However, despite the massive entertainment, the performance shoutout post by ESPN ended up igniting a controversy as a missing USA flag sparked patriotic issues.

This is a developing story….