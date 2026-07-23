EssentiallySports Fantasy Football 3-Round Mock Draft: Jahmyr Gibbs & Bijan Robinson Fly Off the Board First

Over the past couple of weeks, we at EssentiallySports have been diving deep into fantasy football. With draft season right around the corner, we’ve been pumping out everything from position rankings to draft strategies to biggest busts and steals, but today, it’s time for the main event: our three-round mock draft.

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I partnered up with my colleague Daniel Rios, and we went back-and-forth drafting players. I started with the first overall pick, while he started with the second overall pick, and we went down the line from there.

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Here’s how the first three rounds of your fantasy football draft should go, from two guys who have been playing for over a decade.

Round 1

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 rushes in the fourth quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, December 14, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520251214059

1.01 – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Sleeper ADP: 2.9

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Luke: A lot of people have Bijan Robinson going first overall, but I’d rather have Jahmyr Gibbs. They’re both fantastic players with running and receiving upside, but Gibbs is in a much better offense, which will give him far more scoring opportunities. He’s finished as the RB1 and RB3 the past two seasons with David Montgomery, so I can’t imagine what he’ll do without him.

1.02 – Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Sleeper ADP: 1.4

Daniel: No matter who falls here, whether it’s Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs, that should be the pick with the No. 2 overall pick. We already know the receiving upside each of these players offers, and for Robinson specifically, with an offense being called by Kevin Stefanski, he should finish as a top three RB this season.

1.03 – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Sleeper ADP: 3.4

Luke: With the top-two running backs off the board, I went with my top receiver in the draft, Ja’Marr Chase, third overall. It’s a toss-up between him and Puka Nacua, but Chase sees a volume of targets that no other receiver in the league sees. He’s going to get more chances than anyone else, and he’s in a great offense.

1.04 – Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Sleeper ADP: 4.9

Daniel: With Chase coming off the board, the next thought has to immediately go to Puka Nacua. Yes, Christian McCaffrey is a fantasy monster when he’s healthy. The only issue is running back health gets worse with age, so taking Nacua with the fourth pick isn’t a bad option. Nacua finished as WR1 last year and should be in contention again.

1.05 – Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Sleeper ADP: 6.7

Luke: When Christian McCaffrey is healthy, he’s finished as the RB1 or RB2 in fantasy every single year outside of his rookie season. Everyone always views him as a gamble because of his injury history, but in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, he’s not been injured much. That’s a pretty good hit rate for a running back. Don’t pass on him because he could get hurt – that could happen to anyone. Instead, draft him because of his upside.

1.06 – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Sleeper ADP: 5.4

Daniel: Some may be scared to take Jaxon Smith-Njigba this early due to the fact the Seahawks lost Klint Kubiak this offseason, but there should be no reason to worry. Smith still has the core members of the offense with Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp returning. He showed the versatility he has to win in a plethora of different ways, and he’ll get his targets again. Over the past two seasons, he’s had over 130 targets; that will happen again in 2026.

1.07 – Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Imago January 4, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor 28 re-enters the field after halftime during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on January 4, 2026. Houston won, 38-30. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260104_aap_w137_110 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Sleeper ADP: 7.7

Luke: This was one of the most conflicting picks of the draft for me. I always sleep on Jonathan Taylor, and he makes me regret it (especially at the beginning of last year), but I do have concerns about Indianapolis’ offense. Will Daniel Jones be 100 percent? How will their passing game be with Alec Pierce as WR1? I don’t know, but Taylor always seems to produce. I just don’t know if he’ll be averaging 25 a game like he was at the beginning of last season.

1.08 – Ceedee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Sleeper ADP: 10.6

Daniel: To be honest, I considered taking De’Von Achane this early, but decided to go receiver here. It was a toss-up between Ceedee Lamb and Amon-Ra St. Brown with the eighth pick. Lamb battled injuries throughout 2025, resulting in him finishing as WR22. In 14 games played, he still had 117 targets; add three more onto that, and you see the type of volume Lamb commands even with a crowded offense having George Pickens alongside him.

1.09 – Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

Sleeper ADP: 11.2

Luke: Personally, I would take Amon-Ra St. Brown over CeeDee Lamb in fantasy. Lamb is still great, but he’s splitting targets with George Pickens, while St. Brown is the clear WR1 in Detroit’s offense. Plus, all this guy does is produce, finishing as the WR3 in fantasy in each of the last three seasons. Fairly straightforward pick here.

1.10 – De’Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

Sleeper ADP: 16.2

Daniel: Everyone may panic about taking De’Von Achane this early with the departure of Mike McDaniel, but there really shouldn’t be a reason. Achane is the most explosive back in the NFL and one of the most consistent fantasy weapons over the past two seasons. He’s the clear No. 1 option now in this Dolphins offense, and the team gave him a contract extension this offseason. They want to keep him around and lead this offense.

1.11 – James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

Sleeper ADP: 9.7

Luke: I was surprised to see Daniel pick De’Von Achane at No. 10, but I don’t hate it. He’s been one of the more consistent fantasy performers, but I was thrilled to land James Cook here, because there are a lot of concerns about Miami’s offense, and there are very few about Buffalo’s. The NFL’s leader in rushing yards in 2025 should have another big year.

1.12 – Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Sleeper ADP: 12.4

Daniel: Justin Jefferson has been a lock to go in the first round for years, and I couldn’t let that change in 2026. Yes, 2025 was hard to watch, but watching the tape, he’s still the same type of No. 1 receiver we’ve all come to expect. There’s no questioning the talent; it’s all about the environment around him. Let’s all hope Kyler Murray can give Jefferson the ball frequently.

Round 2

Imago December 21, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Raiders running back ASHTON JEANTY 2 during pregame warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Los Vegas Raiders on December 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas. The Texans won, 23-21. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20251221_zap_c201_005 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

2.01 – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Sleeper ADP: 15.4

Luke: This third tier of running backs is hard to decipher. There are a lot of great players in this tier, but I kicked off the second round with Ashton Jeanty. Even though he was in one of the worst offenses in the league last year, he finished as the RB11 and brought a lot more as a receiver than I thought he was capable of. Now he has an improved offensive line, quarterback, and play caller, all of which should help him finish as a top-seven RB.

2.02 – Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Sleeper ADP: 18.8

Daniel: This is the big first gamble in this mock draft. Omarion Hampton showed flashes last season, but lacked some vision at times between the tackles. Where he thrived? Outside the tackles. Who did the Chargers hire to call their offense? Maybe the most creative running game coordinator in the league is Mike McDaniel. Hampton may not have the speed of Achane, but he has the talent to thrive in an offense called by McDaniel.

2.03 – Kenneth Walker, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Sleeper ADP: 14.6

Luke: Kenneth Walker has never finished better than the RB18 in fantasy football, but that’s because Seattle always made him split carries. Now he’s in Kansas City, where he’s the clear RB1 on a team that’s desperately needed a consistent run game for a while. Andy Reid is going to draw up a ton of plays for Walker, so his workload is going to be much higher than at any other point in his career.

2.04 – Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Sleeper ADP: 18.7

Daniel: As Luke said, Walker has never finished better than RB18, which is why I think it’s crazy to take him in the second round at all. Taking Trey McBride at the 2.04 spot is a good spot, especially coming off picking Amon-Ra St. Brown in the first round. We already know the type of player McBride is, and the addition of Jeremiyah Love shouldn’t hurt his volume at all in the passing game.

2.05 – Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Sleeper ADP: 19.5

Luke: A lot of people are low on Saquon Barkley after a disappointing 2025 season, but Philadelphia brought in a new play caller, and this offense is still one of the most talented in the league. Yes, he’s going to have touchdowns stolen by Jalen Hurts, but I still expect him to top 1,500 total yards and 12+ touchdowns this year.

2.06 – AJ Brown, WR, New England Patriots

Sleeper ADP: 30.8

Daniel: Everyone is way too low on AJ Brown. Yes, he didn’t have a great 2025, but Philadelphia wasn’t exactly thriving in 2025. Now with the New England Patriots, Brown is motivated and excited to play football again. Drake Maye finally gets the true No. 1 weapons he’s been missing throughout his entire career, so expect Brown to eat up targets and yards for this New England offense.

2.07 – Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

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Sleeper ADP: 14.1

Luke: In most drafts, Drake London is going at the end of the first round or early in the second round. Well, in ours he fell to the mid-second round. I just don’t get the hype. He’s a great receiver, but he has one of the shakiest quarterback situations in the league. You’re counting on a lot going right if you’re drafting him that high.

2.08 – Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Sleeper ADP: 24.6

Daniel: Until Derrick Henry truly shows signs he’s starting to slow down, he’s still a lock to go in the first two rounds. The 2.08 spot is great value for Henry, who finished as RB8 last year. Baltimore’s rushing attack will still be prominent even with the departure of Todd Monken. The team hired Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who knows a thing or two about running the ball.

2.09 – Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

Sleeper ADP: 19.2

Luke: There are a lot of question marks surrounding Malik Nabers’s health, so his ADP could drastically change by the end of the preseason, but for now, I view him as a late second-rounder. If I knew he was healthy, he’d probably go in the first round. That’s how good he is. But his health scares me a bit, so I’m taking him at the 2.09.

2.10 – Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Sleeper ADP: 20.2

Daniel: It’s always hard to draft tight ends in the early rounds, but the two who should be locks in the second round are McBride and Brock Bowers. Bowers battled injuries last season but enters 2026 healthy, with Klint Kubiak calling the plays. Kubiak called Bowers a “football robot from heaven,” so you can expect him to get a healthy share of targets in this offense that lacks a true No. 1 receiver.

2.11 – Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Sleeper ADP: 22.2

Luke: Chase Brown has been one of the most underrated fantasy running backs of the last two years, finishing as the RB10 and RB7 the past two seasons. Now, he’s finally getting the respect he deserves, but he’s still the 11th RB off the board in our draft. He can run, he can catch, and he plays in a high-powered offense. Can’t ask for much more.

2.12 – Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Sleeper ADP: 19.7

Daniel: If you took Ashton Jeanty last year, you may have PTSD tackling a rookie running back early that’s in an unstable situation. That’s why taking Jeremiyah Love is scary, but the Cardinals offense is a lot different from the Raiders a season ago. Arizona is led by Mike LeFleur, who’s a young offensive mind, and isn’t led by an older defensive coach like Pete Carroll. You have to expect LeFleur has a plan for Love, who was taken fourth overall by the team. At 2.12, this is a great spot for Love.

Round 3

3.01 – George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Sleeper ADP: 23.1

Luke: Like CeeDee Lamb, I’m not as high on George Pickens as most, but he feels like the safest option here. We know Dallas likes to throw the ball all over the yard, so he’s going to get his targets, even playing alongside someone like Lamb. Other great receivers could go here, but Pickens is going to get a ton of work in one of the best offenses in the league.

3.02 – Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

Sleeper ADP: 21.1

Daniel: It seems every year everyone forgets about Nico Collins, and I may have as well. At 3.02, this is a steal for the type of production Collins can give you. He finished as the WR8 last year in PPR leagues, and with a Texans offense that should have a better rushing attack this season, expect Collins to have cleaner downfield targets.

3.03 – Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Sleeper ADP: 28.2

Luke: I’m never one to draft a quarterback early in fantasy, but Josh Allen is a guaranteed hit. He’s finished as the QB1 or QB2 in each of the last six seasons and hasn’t missed a single game over that span. I might just be tempted to draft him if I’m picking at the top of the third round this year.

3.04 – Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

Sleeper ADP: 40.9

Daniel: With Josh Allen off the board, Garrett Wilson is a great option here. He was hurt for the majority of last season, but is looking to come back healthy for 2026. The Jets have a more competitive offense with the addition of Omar Cooper Jr. and Kenyon Sadiq. With the hiring of Frank Reich, expect Wilson to get a ton more targets in the shorter areas of the field, which helps in PPR leagues.

3.05 – Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Sleeper ADP: 26.4

Luke: I think Chris Olave could finish as a top-five receiver in fantasy. I’m a New Orleans Saints fan, but I think everyone can agree that their offense could be exciting this year with Tyler Shough under center and Kellen Moore calling plays. The only reason I’m waiting this long to draft Olave is that Jordyn Tyson could really challenge him for the WR1 spot, and there is still a chance this offense doesn’t live up to the hype. But Olave has an incredibly high ceiling in 2026.

3.06 – Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Sleeper ADP: 32.3

Daniel: Breece Hall hasn’t had the success so far to warrant being taken over a player like Kyren Williams, but 2026 could be the year. With a complete offense and a veteran like Geno Smith leading the offense, this is the best environment Hall has had in his entire career. He has the upside to catch the ball out of the backfield as well, which helps in PPR leagues.

3.07 – Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Imago SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 25: Kyren Williams 23 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball during the NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 25, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 NFC Championship Game Rams at Seahawks EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260125141

Sleeper ADP: 32.2

Luke: Much like Chase Brown, Kyren Williams is slept on in fantasy football. I picked him as the RB14 in this draft, but he’s finished as the RB9 or better in each of the last three seasons. Don’t do what Daniel and I did and let him slide. He should be going in early round three over Breece Hall and Jeremiyah Love (both of Daniel’s picks by the way).

3.08 – Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Sleeper ADP: 37.9

Daniel: Quarterbacks are always tricky in fantasy, but the two who deserve to be taken early are Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. The Ravens had a down year last year and lost talent this offseason, but Jackson hasn’t shown signs of slowing down. The rushing upside is still a reason why he should be taken sometime in the third round.

3.09 – Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Sleeper ADP: 32.7

Luke: I know Rashee Rice has some off-the-field issues and some health concerns, but when he’s on the field, he’s easily a top-10 fantasy wide receiver. He’s built a great connection with Patrick Mahomes despite missing so many games, so if he can be on the field for 15+ games, he will finish as a top-10 wideout in fantasy. He just carries some risk.

3.10 – Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers

Sleeper ADP: 27.6

Daniel: It’s hard to take Josh Jacobs, because we don’t know the results of his off-the-field issues from this past offseason. Looking past them, Jacobs has consistently been a top 10 fantasy back throughout his career and at 3.10 is just great value for a player like him. If he’s able to stay on the field, Jacobs should go earlier than this in drafts.

3.11 – Travis Etienne, RB, New Orleans Saints

Sleeper ADP: 36.7

Luke: There’s a lot to like about Travis Etienne’s situation. He’s coming off a great 2025 season and enters a new offense that desperately needs help in the run game. He’s going to be New Orleans’ RB1 with Kellen Moore, who helped Saquon Barkley have his 2,000-yard season, calling plays and an improved offensive line. He’s going to be fun to watch this year.

3.12 – DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Sleeper ADP: 44.9

Daniel: AJ Brown is gone, meaning DeVonta Smith will have his first season as the No. 1 option in an offense. Smith will get more targets and volume in 2026, and let’s not forget the type of player he is. He’s gotten 1,000 yards in three of the five seasons he’s been in the league, and he won the Heisman in college. He’s an elite talent; let’s just hope Jalen Hurts can get him the ball.