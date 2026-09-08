EssentiallySports NFL Week 1 Staff Predictions: Can the Cowboys, Chiefs and Steelers Start the Year With a Win?

The 2026 NFL season is just a day away, with Wednesday night bringing back the action, which means it’s time for our staff prediction series to return!

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EssentiallySports NFL Writers Daniel Rios, Utsav Jain, and I will be breaking down and predicting every single game this season, and at the end of the year, we’ll add up our totals and see who the most accurate predictor was.

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Last year, I just edged out Utsav, going 120-72 (.625) to his 84-52 (.617). Unfortunately, Daniel wasn’t with us at the time, but now that we’re all here for the start of the season, we’ll get a full 272-game season to see who knows the most ball.

Without further ado, let’s get into the predictions for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

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New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: QB Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots attempts to evade a tackle by LB Boye Mafe 53 of the Seattle Seahawks during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208096

Game Time: Wednesday, 8:20 pm ET at Lumen Field

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Where to Watch: NBC

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Game Odds: SEA -3.5, O/U 44.5

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: The 2026 NFL season kicks off with a Super Bowl rematch for just the third time ever, and it should be interesting. The Seattle Seahawks beat down on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, but I think Seattle got worse and New England got better this offseason. I wish the opener was easier to pick because I don’t want to start the year 0-1, but I think the 12th Man will play a factor in this game and boost Seattle to victory.

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Final Score: Seahawks 23, Patriots 17

Daniel Rios, Senior NFL Writer: The Seahawks may have lost Klint Kubiak and Kenneth Walker this offseason , but this defense is the same. It was the reason Seattle won the Super Bowl against New England, and it’ll be the reason they win on opening night. It’ll be an emotional night for the Seahawks with the banner ceremony and all, so expect them to come out motivated, ready to put on a show for their home fans.

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Final Score: Seahawks 27, Patriots 14

Utsav Jain, Senior NFL Writer: First off, football season is finally here, and I can’t be happier. But diving straight into the picks, I agree with Luke. The Seahawks lost a lot, while the Patriots seem hungrier. Count on Maye and AJ Brown to show us some fireworks. But everything depends on what Maye has learnt from facing this defense, and I’m not big on offseason optimism this year. At home, going up against an offense they left scoreless for three quarters in their last outing, I don’t see the Seahawks losing this one.

Final Score: Seahawks 24, Patriots 21

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Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 08: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 raises his hand during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on December 8, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 08 Bills at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2412083202

Game Time: Thursday, 8:35 pm at Melbourne Cricket Ground (Australia)

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Where to Watch: Netflix

Game Odds: LAR -3.5, O/U 48.5

Luke: A day after the season opener, we get another great matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, who will meet in Australia for the NFL’s first game in the country. The Rams enter the season as Super Bowl favorites, but when healthy, the Niners are not an easy out. I do think the Rams come out on top, though. They just have too loaded a roster.

Final Score: Rams 28, 49ers 20

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Daniel: Even with the Rams traveling to Australia a day out, I still anticipate them to be more ready than the 49ers. We all know how stacked this Rams team is coming into this season, which gives them the edge in this international matchup. Still, think the 49ers make this game close, but the star power of Los Angeles is enough to get the win.

Final Score: Rams 28, 49ers 24

Utsav: The reigning MVP AND the Defensive Player of the Year on one side, the Niners on the other, battling the same injury narratives that plagued them all of last season. With Garrett, Stafford, and Puka Nacua, it’s going to be very difficult to pick against them.

Final Score: Rams 27, 49ers 23

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

Imago Bengals Joe Burrow (9) looks for a pass during their game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving Thursday November 27, 2025.

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Paycor Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

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Game Odds: CIN -3.5, O/U 51.5

Luke: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trending down while the Cincinnati Bengals are trending up. Both teams missed the playoffs last year, but the Bengals made a lot of changes to their defense, while Tampa didn’t really do a whole lot. I think the Bengals are clearly the better team in this game, and they’re at home.

Final Score: Bengals 27, Buccaneers 17

Daniel: I’m a big believer in this Bengals team going into 2026, and for good reason. This defense is revamped with additions like Dexter Lawrence, who will make it hard for Baker Mayfield to operate. Tampa Bay will be relying on new faces and rookies to make an impact, which I don’t think will be enough to outlast the Cincinnati passing attack. The one worrying factor is the Bengals do tend to start seasons slow, so this game may be low-scoring.

Final Score: Bengals 20, Buccaneers 14

Utsav: Are we all picking the same teams? The Bengals have the odds on their side, and the Bucs have a lot of optimism. But neither will matter much on game day. Joe Burrow is frustrated and trying to hold everyone around him to a higher standard. But I’m zagging here. I think Baker Mayfield comes to Cincy and shuts down the Bengals at home.

Final Score: Buccaneers: 24, Bengals 21

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions

Imago December 14, 2025, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S: December 14, 2025, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough meets fans after playing the Carolina Panthers during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game. The Saints beat the Panthers 20-17. New Orleans U.S – ZUMAa14_ 20251214_zaf_a14_030 Copyright: xDanxAndersonx

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Ford Field

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: DET -7, O/U 49.5

Luke: The New Orleans Saints are my team, so there’s no way in hell I’m betting against them in Week 1, even if they’re on the road against what should be a superior team. Week 1 can be rough, even for the best of teams, so I’m putting my faith in Tyler Shough coming out and making a statement in Week 1.

Final Score: Saints 30, Lions 28

Daniel: The Drew Petzing hire is one that’s been underrated this entire offseason; expect him to transform this Lions offense into one of the best in the league. Despite how much I like the Saints this year, and I think they win the NFC South, starting the year in Detroit is no easy task. Give me the Lions at home.

Final Score: Lions 38, Saints 31

Utsav: Sorry, Luke. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jahmyr Gibbs at home against the Saints? They’ll have a game plan to try and stop Detroit, sure, but I’m going with the Lions for this one.

Final Score: Lions 31, Saints 21

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans

Imago ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 15: Cameron Ward 1 of the Tennessee Titans drops back to pass during the Friday evening NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans on August 15, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 15 Preseason Titans at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9532508151079

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Nissan Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: TEN -1.5, O/U 38.5

Luke: This will probably be one of, if not the least-watched game of the week. The Tennessee Titans and New York Jets both have reason for optimism, but I think everyone can agree neither will be in the playoffs this year. I think Cam Ward and Brian Daboll were holding a lot back in the preseason, so I still have faith they can come out hot in Week 1 and steal a win.

Final Score: Titans 22, Jets 15

Daniel: Can’t believe I’m typing this, but we have to get crazy with predictions at times. I’m not as high on the Titans as others, and this team didn’t look ready in the preseason offensively. Yes, it’s just preseason, but it gave me the vibes that this offense starts slow. With Geno Smith and Frank Reich (two veterans) leading the way, expect this Jets offense to be ready. Give me the Jets to get the upset on the road.

Final Score: Jets 24, Titans 14

Utsav: It’s difficult to choose between the Titans and the Jets. Between the two, I believe Cam Ward, with a year of learning the NFL behind him, might just be ready to show us what his 1st overall draft status was for. If the rest of the squad can rally behind him at home, it’s the start of another season of heartbreaks for the Jets.

Final Score: Titans 28, Jets 13

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Lamar Jackson 8 and Nick Herbig 51 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_425 Copyright: xAMGx

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Lucas Oil Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: BAL -3.5, O/U 48.5

Luke: The Indianapolis Colts were one of the hottest teams in the league at the start of last year until Daniel Jones got hurt. Jones is back, but coming off an Achilles, I do worry about how healthy he really is. Meanwhile, I think the Baltimore Ravens have one of the highest ceilings in the league, so I have Baltimore starting 1-0.

Final Score: Ravens 24, Colts 14

Daniel: The Colts were one of the best teams last year before Daniel Jones got hurt. As much as I like this roster, and think they can compete with the best in this league. Jones coming off an injury slowed the Colts down early in this season. Give me Jesse Minter’s squad in Week 1.

Final Score: Ravens 27, Colts 20

Utsav: It’s a new era for Baltimore under Jesse Minter, and Lamar is hungry for that Super Bowl run after a season derailed by injuries. Danny Dimes’ Achilles does worry me a bit, but at home, I’m hoping for the same fireworks he showed us last season. Going against the flow (and the odds), here’s hoping for a Colts victory.

Final Score: Colts 27, Ravens 24

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers

Imago Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Acrisure Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: PIT -3, O/U 42.5

Luke: I think both of these teams are going to heavily underperform this season. The Atlanta Falcons don’t have a quarterback, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are running it back with an aging Aaron Rodgers . I believe both of these teams will miss the playoffs, but I’ll give the edge to the Steelers in Week 1.

Final Score: Steelers 20, Falcons 10

Daniel: Tua is starting for the Falcons? Give me the Steelers! This Pittsburgh defense is still loaded and will give Tua trouble with its deep pass rush. The Falcons also are lacking edge rushers, which will give Aaron Rodgers more time in the pocket to dice up this Falcons defense.

Final Score: Steelers 35, Falcons 17

Utsav: Had this been Michael Penix’s show, I might have hedged my bets. But every time I chose Tua last season, I got burned. This preseason, Tua has shown a lot of fire, but I can’t give him the benefit of the doubt when facing Aaron Rodgers and that Steelers defense. I’m actually hoping for a defensive touchdown here.

Final Score: Steelers 24, Falcons 14

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers

Imago CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 17: Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with Braxton Jones 70 of the Chicago Bears after throwing a touchdown during the first half of a NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on August 17, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 17 Preseason Bills at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250817021

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Bank of America Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: CHI -2.5, O/U 47.5

Luke: This is an easy game to pick. The Chicago Bears were very close to making an NFC Championship Game appearance while the Carolina Panthers squeaked into the playoffs despite a losing record. Both teams got better this offseason, but Chicago is clearly the better squad.

Final Score: Bears 23, Panthers 17

Daniel: Love the moves the Panthers made this offseason and think they’ll be competitive this year. With a Bears defense that didn’t really improve its rushing defense this year, and the Panthers being one of the best rushing offenses under Dave Canales. Give me the Panthers to get the win at home.

Final Score: Panthers 20, Bears 17

Utsav: The Bears came close last season, but not quite. It’s week 1, and as I said before, I’m not going by the offseason optimism. But I believe this is the year Caleb Williams steps up like never before. And if he wants to make a deeper playoff run this year, he’s going to show he can win games from the get-go. But make no mistake, this Panthers squad is going to put up a fight.

Final Score: Bears 28, Panthers 24

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Trevor Lawrence 16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111542520

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at EverBank Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: JAX -7.5, O/U 40.5

Luke: Deshaun Watson is starting this game. That’s all I have to say. Jaguars by a million.

Final Score: Jaguars 33, Browns 7

Daniel: Honestly, Luke is cooking. Deshaun Watson is starting games in the big 26; yeah, give me the Jaguars.

Final Score: Jaguars 30, Browns 10

Utsav: Is there anyone here who’s going to zag? Deshaun Watson is going to face a lot more boos from the Dawg Pound, and finally pave the way for a certain 24-year-old quarterback to be pushed into the fray. To that end, give me the Jaguars all day.

Final Score: Jaguars 27, Browns 14

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) evades Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (90) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Game Time: Sunday, 1 pm at Reliant Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: BUF -1.5, O/U 44.5

Luke: This is my game of the week. In my preseason predictions, I had the Houston Texans as the 1-seed and the Buffalo Bills as the 2-seed in the AFC, so I think this is going to be an incredibly tight battle, but I’ve been hyping up the Texans all offseason, and that’s not going to stop today.

Final Score: Texans 22, Bills 18

Daniel: This is gonna be one of the best games in the entire week. Both these teams should compete for their divisions and make runs in the AFC playoffs. The Texans defense will establish itself as the best in the league, shutting down Josh Allen for a second straight year.

Final Score: Texans 23, Bills 14

Utsav: The Bills look a bit different under new leadership. Joe Brady has been egging Josh Allen on and putting him in uncomfortable reads all offseason. If Allen wants to reach the Super Bowl, this is the year he does it, and he does it by dominating early. What better way to prove it than defeating the Texans at home?

Final Score: Bills 24, Texans 21

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders

Imago December 21, 2025: Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty 2 scores on a 51-yard touchdown run during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. Houston defeated Las Vegas 23-21. /CSM Houston United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251221_faf_c04_067 Copyright: xPrenticexC.xJamesx

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Allegiant Stadium

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: LV -3.5, O/U 40.5

Luke: Now we move into the late window with one of the more boring matchups of the weekend. For these teams, this is one of their only realistic opportunities to get a win this season, so it’s a big game for both of them. I do think the Las Vegas Raiders are a clear step ahead of Miami, though, so I’ll give them the win.

Final Score: Raiders 23, Dolphins 13

Daniel: Can’t believe Luke called this one of the most boring matchups of the week. Who doesn’t wanna watch Malik Willis and Kirk Cousins battle it out? Regardless, can’t let my Raiders bias show too much in these predictions, but it is the Dolphins. Raiders have more talent on both sides of the ball and should win this game comfortably.

Final Score: Raiders 27, Dolphins 17

Utsav: I miss Kirk Cousins’ ‘You like that’ era. I like the Dolphins under new leadership, but after every single time they let me down and cost me my picks last year, I’m afraid to pick them again. This is Kirk’s show – all the way to the end zone, thrice.

Final Score: Raiders: 27, Dolphins 14

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the second half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110133

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at U.S. Bank Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: MIN -1.5, O/U 45.5

Luke: I feel like the public is going to be all over the Green Bay Packers in this game, but I think the Minnesota Vikings take this one home. Their defense is much better than Green Bay’s – especially with Micah Parsons out – and I’m not sure their offense is much worse. If Kyler Murray is average – let’s say 200 yards and a touchdown – they win this game.

Final Score: Vikings 21, Packers 18

Daniel: The Packers roster isn’t good going into 2026; they have a lot of star power, but the depth in some positions is concerning. The Vikings, on the other hand, have a complete roster; the quarterback is the question. Give me the Vikings to start the season with a home win against a division opponent.

Final Score: Vikings 24, Packers 21

Utsav: The Packers haven’t been so hot in Minnesota in their recent visits, but I’m also high on the offense Jordan Love leads. This is getting all chalk, so at the risk of my pick, against the odds, I’m going with Green Bay over the Vikings.

Final Score: Packers 27, Vikings 24

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Imago GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 11: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 drops to pass during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders on September 11, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry R`adloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 11 Commanders at Packers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2509118426

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at Lincoln Financial Field

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: PHI -4.5, O/U 45.5

Luke: I think the Washington Commanders could surprise some people this year, but the Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best and most complete rosters in the NFL, and they’re at home. This game will be close, but Philly pulls it out.

Final Score: Eagles 28, Commanders 24

Daniel: Both these teams have new offensive coordinators going into this season, and both will have growing pains in those schemes. Think the Eagles’ defense is the difference in this matchup, led by Vic Fangio.

Final Score: Eagles 17, Commanders 10

Utsav: I wanted to give Jayden Daniels and the Commanders a chance here after that 6-12 disaster. The fact that they won Week 18 in Philly also showed us that they can operate an offense without Daniels. But the Eagles’ defense has had a lot of time to process that loss; there’s no way they’re going to let the Commanders walk away with this one.

Final Score: Eagles 21, Commanders 17

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 14: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 throws a pass before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512141558

Game Time: Sunday, 4:25 pm at SoFi Stadium

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: LAC -10.5, O/U 46.5

Luke: Do we need to talk about this game? If the Los Angeles Chargers don’t win by 10+, I’ll be concerned. I do think Arizona puts up some points, though, I just think LA puts up a lot more.

Final Score: Chargers 35, Cardinals 21

Daniel: The Cardinals will have one of the worst defenses in the league. It’s the perfect opportunity for Mike McDaniel to make a great first impression in LA.

Final Score: Chargers 45, Cardinals 17

Utsav: Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh are back for another show – and it’s going to be one to watch. Arizona’s quarterback conundrum only makes things easier for the Chargers’ defense.

Final Score: Chargers 30, Cardinals 21

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Dak Prescott 4 of the Dallas Cowboys during the game against the New York Giants on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswi`re NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422146

Game Time: Sunday, 8:20 pm at MetLife Stadium

Where to Watch: NBC

Game Odds: DAL -2.5, O/U 46.5

Luke: Everyone’s hyping up the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants like it’s going to be this super close game, but it won’t be. The Cowboys are so much better than the Giants. People just like Jaxson Dart and think Cam Skattebo is funny. Dallas wins this easily.

Final Score: Cowboys 41, Giants 24

Daniel: I’m ready to call Christian Parker the best of any coaching hire of this entire offseason. The Cowboys defense looks connected and ready to compete going into 2026, and the new additions should fit right into this scheme. Give me the Cowboys to overwhelm the Giants on the road on Sunday night.

Final Score: Cowboys 31, Giants 20

Utsav: This is the game I’ve been waiting for. After hyping up the Cowboys all offseason (and last season), I’m running with them every single game, regardless of who they go up against, until they either make the postseason or break my heart. If you’re looking for a reason, though, we all know this offense can ball. What I’m really excited to see is the Christian Parker era. I expect the Giants to put up a fight nonetheless.

Final Score: Cowboys 34, Giants 27

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Imago Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid pre game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Game Time: Monday, 8:15 pm at Arrowhead Stadium

Where to Watch: ESPN

Game Odds: KC -3, O/U 42.5

Luke: I don’t understand the spread in this game. The Denver Broncos were the 1-seed in the AFC and likely would’ve made the Super Bowl if Bo Nix didn’t get hurt. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs went 6-11, lost a lot of key defensive pieces, and have Patrick Mahomes coming off a torn ACL. I think this will be a good game, but Denver should be favored by three, not KC.

Final Score: Broncos 23, Chiefs 20

Daniel: I’m really excited to see how both these teams come out. The Broncos have one of the best rosters in the league, but the Chiefs made a ton of fun additions this offseason. Both these quarterbacks are coming off an injury, but give me Patrick Mahomes to make a statement to open up this season. I still anticipate this game will be really close.

Final Score: Chiefs 27, Broncos 24

Utsav: The Chiefs, at home, in the presence of the loudest crowd in the NFL, hailing their franchise quarterback’s return – that’s a vibe in itself. But Mahomes didn’t even play a snap in the preseason this year. Against a defense that was out for blood all of last season? The Chiefs lose this one by a field goal.

Final Score: Broncos 24, Chiefs 21