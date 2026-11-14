“Even $83B Wouldn’t Do It”: Mike Tomlin Reportedly Would Never Coach Steelers’ AFC Rival Amid NBC Exit Rumors

FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer has long been a close friend and confidant to former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. So it came as no surprise that Tomlin had confided in him about his plans years before stepping down as head coach in January. Although the former coach did not officially retire and stated that he would “cross that bridge” when he came to it, he made it clear that he was happy with his role as an analyst on the NBC Sports show, ‘Football Night in America’.

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So, when co-hosts Mike Harmon and Jason Smith reached out to Glazer during the Fox Sports Radio Show on November 14, asking if a $30 million offer would be enough to lure Tomlin back to a coaching job, the FOX Sports insider was quick to shut the prospect down. Because not only was it a coaching job, it was an offer to coach the Steelers’ AFC conference rivals, the New York Jets, a team Glazer has long criticized for being a “coaching graveyard.”

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“The Jets? Are you out of your mind? No, Mike is not going to the Jets. Absolutely not. Hey, you could give him half of the NVIDIA stocks. He ain’t still gonna go to the Jets,” Glazer said. “There’s been teams that have reached out, because they know how close we are, asking about it. And I’ve just led with no shot, no chance. But if your team, the Jets, reached out, I wouldn’t even say no shot, no chance. I would say even the 83 billion wouldn’t do it.”

Harmon kept the joke going, raising the stake like one would at an auction, suggesting higher and more ridiculous amounts of money. Glazer took it another step further, insisting Tomlin wouldn’t take the job even if he were offered $83 billion dollars. The NFL insider has always maintained that the Jets suffer from deep institutional flaws brought on by organizational instability and meddling ownership. He pointed out that these issues had created an ever-widening rift between the Jets players and Chairman Woody Johnson as well, and made most talented and well-established coaches loath to become a part of their management.

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Glazer has also made it clear that he took issue with the way the franchise treated its staff as disposable pieces, including the time former general manager Joe Douglas joked about being fired and was abruptly terminated soon after, or when quarterback Aaron Rodgers traveled to New York to discuss his future with the franchise only to be told that they were “moving on” from him.

So, Harmon expanded his scope, asking if Glazer believed Tomlin would take up a coaching job for any other team if he was offered a truly absurd amount of money like an $85 billion contract. Glazer emphasized that the former Steelers coach had mentioned multiple times that he was happy with his current role and did not have any interest in returning to coaching.

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“What is less than zero? I’m telling you, you can’t give him half of what the NVIDIA guy’s losing and have him take a job. He wouldn’t take that. I could promise you that… I don’t think he does coach. I think everyone’s going to throw things at him. But he is loving life. And, like, everyone keeps, like, he keeps telling everybody, I’m loving life. I’m not thinking of it. Guys, it’s true. Like, he’s not, like, he’s not doing coach speak to everybody. It’s true. He means it.”

The radio hosts pointed out that even Bruce Arians, who had open-heart surgery earlier this year, had recently mentioned that he had been feeling “the itch” to coach once again. They joked that they were willing to offer Arians the $35 million instead to coach the Jets, prompting the NFL insider to point out that an elite coach like Tomlin would not work in a franchise with such a toxic culture permeating it.

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“I would love for B.A. to have that, but one thing for you to say, I want it, and another thing for somebody to do it. So let’s get back to Tomlin with the $83 billion,” Glazer added. “I don’t think I can say this clear enough. He is not coaching the Jets. So you’re not even going to get a little, like, napkin saying I resigned before I started. He is not going to play for the culture like that from the top down. No shot.”