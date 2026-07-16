Every Carolina Panthers First-Round Pick Since 2016, Ranked From Best to Worst

When looking at the draft history, the Carolina Panthers have hit on the majority of their first-round picks over the years. They’ve selected players like Christian McCaffrey, Bryce Young, and Jaycee Horn, landing franchise-changing players. Now they had a couple of misses, but looking at this Panthers team, it’s built through the draft. Carolina is on the verge of turning the corner after making the playoffs this year, and the expectation is to win the NFC South in 2026. Most of their recent first-round picks will play a role in making that happen.

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As with the rest of this series, we’re excluding Monroe Freeling from this list because he hasn’t taken the field yet. Here’s a ranking of Carolina’s last 10 first-round picks, from best to worst.

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1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford – 2017 NFL Draft

Some NFL fans may only know the version we see today of McCaffrey on the San Francisco 49ers, but the Panthers took him eighth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. McCaffrey quickly became one of the NFL’s more dynamic offensive weapons because of his rare versatility. He could run the ball and catch the ball just as well. There was no drop-off in either aspect of his game; he’s elite at both.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) tries to cut back away from San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

During his six seasons in Carolina, McCaffrey rushed for 3,980 yards and 32 touchdowns while adding 390 receptions for 3,292 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. In 2019, he became just the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, earning First-Team All-Pro honors. Injuries hurt his time in Carolina; his production and game-changing ability made him one of the greatest players in franchise history and the clear choice to top this list.

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2. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina – 2021 NFL Draft

When healthy, Horn has proven to be a premier corner in the NFL. Drafted eighth overall in 2021, Horn has consistently matched up against the league’s top receivers and has shown his shutdown ability through his physicality and ball skills.

Imago December 28, 2025: Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn 8 sets up against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA matchup in Charlotte, NC. /CSM Charlotte United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251228_zma_c04_093 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Over five seasons, Horn has 190tackles, 10 interceptions, and 34 passes defensed, earning Pro Bowl recognition over the past two seasons. He’s the leader of the Panthers’ secondary and has looked like the eighth overall pick when he’s on the field.

3. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn – 2020 NFL Draft

Derrick Brown has a scary combination of athleticism and size. He’s 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, but doesn’t move like it when you watch him. When he’s on the field, he’s been one of the better defensive tackles in the NFL today and has become a crucial part of Carolina’s defense.

Imago August 16, 2025: Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown 95 prior to a preseason game between the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20250816_zma_c04_440 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Over six seasons, Brown has 321 tackles, 13 sacks, and 33 tackles for loss, earning one Pro Bowl selection. His record-setting 103 tackles by a defensive lineman in 2023 show just how impactful he’s been. Brown is an important piece for Carolina’s defense and is no doubt one of the best defensive tackles in football.

4. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State – 2019 NFL Draft

Brian Burns quickly showed why he was the 16th overall pick in the 2019 Draft. His first step and motor consistently created problems for opposing offensive linemen, making him an important part of Carolina’s defense for years.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 24, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws over Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns (0) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

During five years with the Panthers, Burns had 46 sacks, 246 tackles, 59 tackles for loss, and 95 quarterback hits, earning two Pro Bowl selections while becoming one of the league’s most disruptive pass rushers. He was traded to the New York Giants, but Burns left Carolina as one of the franchise’s better picks in recent memory.

5. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama – 2023 NFL Draft

The conversations surrounding Young as he entered the league started with his height, every single time. At 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds, he is small for a quarterback, which made him one of the more controversial first-round picks in NFL history, and it is considered that the Panthers made a big trade to go up and get him. After a rocky rookie season, Young took a big leap in Year 2, showing the poise, accuracy, and playmaking ability that made him the first overall pick.

Imago December 21, 2025: Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young 9 celebrates with head coach Dave Canales after defeating Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL, American Football Herren, USA matchup in Charlotte, NC. /CSM Charlotte United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251221_zma_c04_063 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Through three seasons, Young has thrown for more than 8,000 passing yards and over 45 touchdowns, while leading the Panthers to the playoffs in 2025. His growth as a passer and leader has restored optimism to the organization, and he looks the part of a franchise quarterback.

6. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona – 2025 NFL Draft

This may be the highest I’ve ranked a 2025 first-round pick on any of these lists, but Tetairoa McMillan deserves it after his rookie season. The Panthers took McMillan with the eighth overall pick to give Young a weapon on the outside. McMillan immediately showed the elite ball skills and catch radius he had that made him one of the best receivers in his class.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers Dec 21, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan 4 runs during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20251221_jhp_db2_0233

McMillan won Offensive Rookie of the Year after having 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 targets. His game simply depends on how polished and clean it looks. He gives the Panthers a long-term weapon on the outside to be with Young for years to come.

7. D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland – 2018 NFL Draft

Despite catching passes from multiple quarterbacks throughout his Panthers career, D.J. Moore consistently produced at a high level. The former Maryland standout became Carolina’s top receiver thanks to his route running and ability to create explosive plays after the catch.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers Dec 24, 2022 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore 2 on the field during warm ups at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBobxDonnanx 20221218_bsd_sd2_719

Over five seasons with the Panthers, Moore had 364 receptions for 5,201 yards and 21 touchdowns, having three straight 1,100-yard seasons. He was traded to the Chicago Bears as part of the deal that allowed Carolina to draft Young. Moore left the franchise as one of the better receivers in its history.

8. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State – 2022 NFL Draft

Ikem Ekwonu entered the league as one of the more physical lineman in his class, and the Panthers took him sixth overall to anchor their offensive line for years to come. His run-blocking ability translated to the NFL, where he became one of Carolina’s more important young linemen.

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 30: Carolina Panthers tackle Ikem Ekwonu 79 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers on November 30, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 30 Rams at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251130167

Ekwonu had ups and downs trying to pass protect early in his career, but he’s gotten better with experience. Through four seasons, he’s started nearly every game for the team, but is currently recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee during the playoffs last season. There’s no timetable for his return at the moment, but when on the field, Ekwonu has shown signs of being the team’s long-term left tackle.

9. Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina – 2024 NFL Draft

The Panthers drafted Xavier Legette, hoping his size and speed would give Young a true No. 1 receiving option. After a productive final season at South Carolina, Legette entered the NFL as an intriguing prospect.

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 13: Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette 17 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers on October 13, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 13 Falcons at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241013168

Through his first two seasons, Legette has flashed the ability that made him a first-round pick. It just hasn’t been consistent, and he’s struggled for the majority of his career. He’s still an important part of Carolina’s young offense and will still get looks. In two seasons, Legette has 84 receptions for 860 yards and seven touchdowns.

10. Vernon Butler, DT, Louisiana Tech – 2016 NFL Draft

The Panthers selected Vernon Butler with the 30th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and coming off an impressive career at Louisiana Tech, Butler had the size and athleticism to develop into a long-term starter.

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 17: Vernon Butler 92 defensive tackle of Carolina during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers on November 17, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 17 Falcons at Panthers Icon191117265

Instead, Butler never found consistency in Carolina. Over four seasons with the Panthers, he appeared in 52 games, totaling 77 tackles, eight sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits. His best season came in 2019, when he had six sacks, but he never developed into the impact defensive tackle expected of a first-round pick.