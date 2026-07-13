Ranking Every Houston Texans First-Round Pick Since 2013: From Franchise Cornerstone to Biggest Bust

The Houston Texans have had plenty of ups and downs throughout the past decade, and their first-round draft picks have been the epicenter of it all. From drafting icons like DeAndre Hopkins to building one of the league’s brightest young cores with CJ Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley Jr., Houston has seen it all. While there have been a few first-round misses, the franchise’s overall progress has been upward, positioning the team as one of the AFC’s rising powers.

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As with the rest of this series, we’re excluding the Texas 2026 first-round pick, Keylan Rutledge. Here’s a ranking of Houston’s last 10 first-round picks ranked from best to worst.

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1. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Clemson – 2013 NFL Draft

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No Texans first-round pick over the past decade has had a greater impact than DeAndre Hopkins. Taken with the 27th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Hopkins quickly developed into one of the NFL’s most dominant wide receivers, thanks to his elite hands and body control, making him hard to defend.

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During seven seasons in Houston, Hopkins caught 632 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns, earning five Pro Bowl selections and three First-Team All-Pro honors. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2017 and was regarded as one of football’s best receivers throughout his career with the Texans. Despite being traded away in his prime, Hopkins is one of the greatest players in franchise history.

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2. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Texans paid a hefty price to move up and draft Will Anderson Jr., but the investment has been worth it so far. After winning Defensive Rookie of the Year, Anderson quickly developed into one of the NFL’s better edge rushers thanks to his explosiveness and power off the edge.

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Throughout his three seasons, Anderson has recorded 30 sacks, 136 tackles, 46 tackles for loss and 64 quarterback hits, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and being the leader of the NFL’s best defense. His leadership and production have made Houston’s defense the spearhead of the team’s success. Anderson is on his way to becoming one of the franchise’s all-time great defensive players.

3. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago December 21, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Texans cornerback DEREK STINGLEY JR 24 after scoring a touchdown on an interception return during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders on December 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas. The Texans won, 23-21. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20251221_zap_c201_035 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

After having injuries in college, Derek Stingley Jr. has reminded everyone why he was considered the best cornerback in college football. Since arriving in Houston, he has developed into one of the NFL’s shutdown corners, routinely making highlight plays week in and out.

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Over four seasons, Stingley has recorded more than 13 interceptions, 45 passes defensed, and multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, establishing himself as one of the league’s elite defensive backs. His instincts, ball skills and ability to create turnovers have transformed Houston’s secondary. Anderson leads the front seven; Stingley has the back end.

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4. Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson – 2017 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) rolls out of the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | Courtesy:Reuters

Yes, Deshaun Watson has had an interesting last couple of years, but when he was in Houston, he was one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. Watson sustained an injury in his rookie season, but after he became a dual-threat playmaker, he earned three Pro Bowl selections and became the face of the franchise.

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In four seasons with the Texans, Watson threw for 14,539 yards, 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions, adding 1,677 yards on the ground. He led Houston to multiple AFC South titles and two playoff wins, including a comeback over the Bills during the 2019 postseason. His on-field accomplishments were fun to watch, but his legacy will be overshadowed by his off-field issues and departures.

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5. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE, South Carolina – 2014 NFL Draft

Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: .Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney 42 hits Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson 14 during game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225015

Few defensive prospects entered the NFL with the hype Jadeveon Clowney did. Houston took him first overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, and Clowney developed into one of the league’s more consistent edge defenders, despite the lower sack numbers.

During five seasons with Houston, Clowney had 29 sacks, 205 tackles, 64 tackles for loss, 67 quarterback hits and 11 forced fumbles, earning three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2016 to 2018. His ability to dominate against the run while pressuring quarterbacks is why he’s in the top five.

6. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) looks on before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10.

C.J. Stroud wasted little time changing the trajectory of the Texans franchise. After being taken second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud delivered one of the greatest rookie quarterback seasons in NFL history, throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions, leading Houston to an AFC South title and playoff win.

His second season came with more challenges, and most recently, the Texans’ playoff loss to the New England Patriots. Still, Stroud has proven he’s one of the league’s better young quarterbacks. While Houston still hasn’t given Stroud a second contract, this season will determine a lot for both sides. If Stroud can settle back in and play closer to what he did his rookie season, the Texans know he’s their franchise quaterback.

7. Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – NOVEMBER 30: Houston Texans lineman Tytus Howard blocks during game featuring the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts on November 30, 2025 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 Texans at Colts EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon426251130039

The Texans surprised many analysts when they took Tytus Howard 23rd overall out of Alabama State, but throughout his Texans career, he developed into one of the team’s more dependable linemen. Howard’s versatility allowed him to excel at both tackle and guard in his career.

Over seven seasons, Howard started over 90 games, providing Houston’s offense with some stability amid coaching and roster changes. He hasn’t established himself as one of the league’s best; the consistency and flexibility have made him a valuable piece to any offensive line. Howard was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, but his seven seasons in Houston were valuable.

8. Will Fuller V, WR, Notre Dame – 2016 NFL Draft

Imago Themen der Woche – Sport Bilder des Tages – SPORT September 18, 2016 – Houston, Texas, U.S – Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) attempts to make a catch during the 2nd quarter of an NFL American Football Herren USA game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on September 18th 2016. NFL 2016 – Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs – ZUMAs127

The Texans drafted Will Fuller for one reason: speed. The former Notre Dame receiver quickly became one of the better deep threats in the league, developing a strong connection with Deshaun Watson when both were healthy.

During five seasons in Houston, Fuller caught 209 passes for 3,110 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging almost 15 yards per reception. His best season was in 2020 when he had 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games. Injuries and a suspension kept Fuller off the field consistently, but when he was on the field, He showed why he was a first-round pick.

9. Kevin Johnson, CB, Wake Forest – 2015 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2018: 49ers vs Texans AUG 18 August 18, 2018: Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson 30 during the preseason NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. John Glaser/CSM Houston TX U.S. EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20180818_zaf_c04_779.jpg JohnxGlaserx csmphototwo419438

After a great career at Wake Forest, Kevin Johnson entered the NFL with the tools to become Houston’s next shutdown corner. The Texans took him with the 16th overall pick, hoping the athleticism and instincts would help boost the team’s secondary.

Johnson flashed those traits early in his career, but injuries kept him off the field. Over four seasons, he appeared in 35 games, recording 128 tackles, one interception and 14 passes defensed. He was a solid starter when healthy, but he never developed into the type of player you take at 16 overall.

10. Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M – 2022 NFL Draft

The Texans took Kenyon Green with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, hoping he’d be a part of the offensive line for years to come. Coming off a great career at Texas A&M, Green’s versatility and physicality made him one of the top interior defensive linemen in the class.

Unfortunately, his NFL career never got on track in Houston. Green struggled with consistency as a rookie before missing the entire 2023 season because of injury. Even after returning, he was unable to secure a long-term starring role, making the Texans move on after three seasons. Houston invested a mid-first-round pick in Green, and his lack of development makes him the last player on this list.