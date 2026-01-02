Every NFL Playoff Team’s Ideal First Round Matchup

Essentials Inside The Story The AFC North winner is viewed as the weakest link among the division winners

Packers will be playing without star defender Micah Parsons

QB Justin Herbert is dealing with a significant injury

The NFL playoffs are right around the corner. With one week to go, 10 of the 14 playoff teams have already clinched their spot, but almost every seed is up for grabs, including both of the 1-seeds.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

I know nothing is final yet, but today, I went through all 14 teams that are currently in the playoff picture and identified their most ideal first-round matchup. There are some obvious answers. For example, everyone in the NFC would love to play the NFC South winner in the first round, so I tried to think a little outside the box. I still put the Panthers as one of the teams, but I tried to mix it up as much as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFC

1. Seattle Seahawks

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold 14 during pregame of a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, November 16, 2025, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 21-19. Jon Endow/Image of Inglewood California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xJonxEndowx JonxEndowx iosphotos385947

1. Carolina Panthers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Carolina Panthers (or Buccaneers) are everyone’s ideal playoff matchup, but for the Seahawks, there’s a real chance they get to play them. If Seattle loses to San Fran on Saturday, they will go on the road to Carolina in the Wild Card round. They just dominated the Panthers last week, and I’d expect this game to be pretty similar. Obviously, Seattle would prefer the bye, but a loss isn’t the end of the world.

2. Green Bay Packers

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If the Seahawks do secure the 1-seed, they’d get a first-round bye and would play the lowest remaining seed. It would take a pretty big upset from Green Bay, but I think they’re Seattle’s ideal Divisional Round matchup.

The Packers are not a fun matchup, but neither is anyone else at this point in the season. I think the Packers are the most likely team in the NFC (outside of Carolina) to have a “blow-up” game. Jordan Love hasn’t been the greatest playoff performer, and with Micah Parsons out, I’m not too scared of that defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Chicago Bears

1. Green Bay Packers

There’s no world where the Bears end up playing the Panthers in the postseason, unless Carolina pulls off a massive upset, so I’ve gone for the Packers as the Bears’ ideal playoff matchup. It would be poetic for the Packers to ruin the Bears’ best season in a long time as the 7-seed, but I don’t see it happening. Green Bay is the weakest of the Wild Card teams, and with all of their injuries, they shouldn’t pose too much of a threat.

2. San Francisco 49ers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chicago Bears have it rough. This is their best season in forever, and no matter who they get, it’s going to be an extremely tough game. I don’t think they want to play the Eagles in the second round because I don’t think they match up well against Philly’s defense, which leaves the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. In my opinion, the Rams are the more well-rounded team with the better quarterback. San Fran’s hot, but they’re also injured, and those could catch up to them in the postseason. Obviously, Green Bay is the ideal matchup, but if I had to choose between LA and San Fran, I’d choose the team I almost beat on the road a couple of weeks ago.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks Dec 18, 2023 Seattle, Washington, USA Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni greets quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 following a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexNicholsonx 20231218_jmn_sn8_048

1. Green Bay Packers

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t love any of the Wild Card matchups for the division winners, but if I had to pick someone for Philly, it would be Green Bay. Again, Love has struggled in the postseason, and with Parsons out, their defense is much less scary. Any matchup is going to be tough, but the Packers seem to be the most favorable for Philly.

2. Los Angeles Rams

ADVERTISEMENT

If they don’t get Green Bay, I think the Eagles would rather face the Rams than the 49ers, mainly because they’ve already beaten the Rams this year. They know Matthew Stafford, and I’m much less afraid of Kyren Williams than I am of Christian McCaffrey. Obviously, Puka Nacua is a massive threat, but Philly has one of the best secondaries in the league. It’s a toss-up, and they may honestly prefer San Fran, but since they’ve already beaten LA, I’m saying the Rams would be their preferred matchup.

4. Carolina Panthers

Nobody

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t think the Carolina Panthers want to play anybody. There really is no good matchup for them. They would be out-classed by every team in the playoffs, so ideally, they’d just say “thanks for the playoff spot,” and then pack up and go home.

On a more serious note, I think they’d also want Green Bay, but they could only get them if they win a game. Out of Seattle, San Fran and LA – the three teams that could be the 5-seed – I think Carolina would want to see San Fran. They got blown out by Seattle a few weeks ago, and it’s hard to beat a team like the Rams twice. But again, they don’t win against any of those teams, so it doesn’t really matter.

5. San Francisco 49ers

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle 85 consoles San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 17, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 17 49ers at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2309170045

1. Carolina Panthers

This one’s pretty obvious. The 49ers absolutely want to play the Panthers in the first round of the playoffs, if they don’t get the 1-seed and the bye that comes with it. They (or the Buccaneers) are easily the worst team in the postseason, at least on the NFC side. Bryce Young and Co. have had a great season to their standards, but if it wasn’t for the NFC South sucking, they would not be here. San Fran would run right through them, and as of today, they’re in position to get this matchup.

2. Chicago Bears

If San Fran misses out on the 1-seed and the 5-seed (which could very well happen with a loss and a Rams win), they better hope Chicago loses, and Philly wins, so they can play Chicago again. They just beat the Bears last week in a thriller, and I trust San Fran’s run game in a cold, windy Soldier Field more than I do Chicago’s (even though their rushing attack is pretty good too). With some of the defensive deficiencies San Fran has, I think their ideal matchup would be against the team that has an average defense (Chicago) over the one with the elite defense (Philadelphia).

6. Los Angeles Rams

1. Carolina Panthers

Not to be boring, but the Panthers are also the ideal matchup for the Rams, too. The Rams are well within reach of the 5-seed, so while I didn’t want to give everyone Carolina, I had to do it for LA. They wouldn’t want to see anyone else in the first round, so Carolina has to be the pick.

2. Chicago Bears

I think the Rams match up really well with Chicago. The Bears’ secondary isn’t their strongest point, and the Rams have an air-raid offense. Stafford and Nacua would carve up this Bears secondary, and I don’t think Dennis Allen’s unit could do much to stop it. So for that reason, I think Chicago would be their ideal matchup outside of Carolina.

7. Green Bay Packers

Imago September 7, 2025: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love 10 warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions in Green Bay, WI. Packers defeated Lions, 27-13. /Cal Media. Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250908_zma_c04_109 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

1. Chicago Bears

I don’t think the Packers have a great matchup in the first round. They’re either going to play Chicago or Philly, and if I had to pick, I think Chicago is the better matchup. Obviously, they’ve beaten them this year, but there’s also the historical factor. The Packers always have Chicago’s number. If this were the matchup, I think the Bears would go in thinking they have everything to lose, while the Packers can just say eff it and play free.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

I don’t think the Packers would have a good time against Philly, but it’s their only other realistic matchup. The last time these two played, the Packers scored seven whole points. Philly’s defense had their way with them, so I don’t think Green Bay wants to see Philly again.

AFC

1. Denver Broncos

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

With Justin Herbert sitting out, the Denver Broncos are likely going to secure the 1-seed this week. They would absolutely love to see chalk in the first round. If all the home teams win, they would draw a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (or Baltimore Ravens) in the Divisional Round. The AFC North winner will easily be the weakest team in the field, so drawing them in the second round might as well be a free ticket to the AFC Championship.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

If the Broncos don’t get to play the Steelers, they’d better be hoping for the Los Angeles Chargers. With their injuries, particularly up front, I believe they’re the weakest Wild Card team. They certainly don’t want Houston, and Buffalo is scary with Josh Allen. Getting LA or Pittsburgh would be ideal, but it’ll likely be Houston or Buffalo.

2. New England Patriots

Imago August 4, 2025 Foxborough, MA, USA New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. /CSM Foxborough USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250804_zma_c04_004 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

1. Los Angeles Chargers

If I’m the Patriots, I’m hoping the Chargers lose to Denver and Houston and Buffalo both win, because in that scenario, they’ll draw the Chargers in the first round. Like I just said, they’re the weakest Wild Card team. Even though that defense is quite scary, I just don’t trust LA’s offense right now.

2. Buffalo Bills

If New England doesn’t get LA, I think their ideal matchup is Buffalo. They know the Bills like the back of their hand, and they’ve already beaten them once. It’s not an ideal matchup, but I guarantee you, Houston is at the bottom of any of the division winners’ lists.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

1. Buffalo Bills

If I were the Jacksonville Jaguars, I think I’d actually prefer to get the Bills than the Chargers. I know that sounds crazy considering Jacksonville blew LA out of the water earlier this year, but that game was a one-off for LA, and I love their matchup against Buffalo’s defense. Obviously, Trevor Lawrence and their passing attack are how they want to run their offense, but Travis Etienne has been running very well, and Buffalo’s run defense is horrible. They can get Etienne going on the ground, and it’ll set up Lawrence to have an efficient day through the air. I also didn’t want to make all the division winners be 1. LA and 2. Buffalo, so I switched it up here.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers also aren’t a bad matchup for the Jags. As I said, they blew them out earlier this season, 35-6, but I’m not sure that performance was indicative of how they’ll play in the postseason. Still, the Jags are the better team and should be able to win this matchup.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 28: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 looks to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on December 28, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Steelers at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228069

1. Los Angeles Chargers

The Steelers (or Ravens) need to root for chaos this week. For the Chargers to end up as the 5-seed, they need LA to beat Denver with Trey Lance and have Houston lose. Both of those are unlikely, but it feels like this may be their only real chance at winning a playoff game. I don’t think they’d stand much of a chance against either of the other Wild Card teams.

2. Houston Texans

But if I had to choose between Houston and Buffalo, I’d choose Houston. I know, their defense is amazing, but their offense isn’t all that great. For Pittsburgh to win, they need a defensive game and hope Aaron Rodgers can make a couple of big throws late in the game. I wouldn’t love their chances, but I think they’re more likely to beat Houston than Buffalo.

5. Houston Texans

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Houston Texans have played themselves into a great spot. With a win, they can lock up the 5-seed, but possibly also leapfrog Jacksonville for the 3-seed in the AFC (if JAX loses). If I’m them, obviously, a home playoff game is great, but I’d rather go to Pittsburgh or Baltimore than host one of these Wild Cards. That’s why I’m putting the Steelers as their preferred opponent, even though they could end up hosting.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

If the Texans win and the Jaguars lose, they’d take control of the South, and they’d be hosting one of the Wild Cards. Of the three options, I think LA is their best matchup. They just beat the Chargers in a defensive battle, and I know they also beat Buffalo and Jacksonville during their win streak, but the Chargers are the weakest team of the three, in my opinion.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert waves his fist to the crowd after victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 28-14. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY LAP20211004810 JONxSOOHOO

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

In an ideal world, the Chargers would beat Denver and Houston would lose, giving them the 5-seed so they can play the Steelers. Unfortunately, I don’t see that happening. Still, Pittsburgh is the ideal matchup for LA. I think their defense could shut them down, and all they’d need is 17-24 points to win.

2. New England Patriots

If LA doesn’t get the 5-seed, I think they’d want to find a way to matchup with New England. Drake Maye is great, but he’s inexperienced. He’s never played in a game like this before, and who knows what he’s like when the lights are the brightest. LA’s defense could force some key stops if it can rattle Maye. That’s a big if, though.

7. Buffalo Bills

1. New England Patriots

The Bills are more than likely going to end up as the 6-seed. If LA loses to Denver and Houston beats Indianapolis, the Bills will be the 6-seed with a win over the Jets. If that plays out, which seems likely, they will play Denver, New England, Jacksonville, or Houston. Of those four, I think New England is their best matchup. They know they can beat the Patriots – they just did it a few weeks ago – and they know them like the back of their hand. None of these road trips is desirable, but I’d take the enemy I know over the enemy I don’t.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Of the other three teams, Jacksonville is probably the next-best matchup for Buffalo. I don’t want any part of Denver and their late-game voodoo that Sean Payton brought with him from New Orleans, and I certainly wouldn’t want to go to Houston to play that defense. Jacksonville’s not ideal, but at least the weather will be nice for Josh Allen to work his magic.