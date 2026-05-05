Every NFL Team’s Biggest Strength: Cowboys’ Offense, Chiefs’ QB Room, Patriots’ Secondary and More

Every team entered the offseason with one goal in mind: get better. Over the past few months, teams have been working on reconstructing their rosters through free agency, trades and the draft, and with the draft now behind us, there’s little opportunity to keep improving their roster.

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What you have right now is pretty much what you’re going to be in September. Since we have a good idea of what every team will look like, I went through and identified the one big strength of all 32 NFL teams.

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Arizona Cardinals: Offensive Skill Positions

Imago October 12, 2025: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. 18 during NFL, American Football Herren, USA game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_509 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Typically, you want to build your team in the trenches before adding elite skill position players, but the Arizona Cardinals have taken the opposite approach. They have holes all over their offensive and defensive lines, but they have some studs at wide receiver, running back and tight end. Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. form one of the great young WR duos in the league. Jeremiyah Love could be a top-10 running back the second he steps on the field (and they have incredible depth with James Connor, Trey Benson and Tyler Allgeier). And Trey McBride is currently the biggest receiving threat at the tight end position. They may need help literally everywhere else, but at least they have playmakers!

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Atlanta Falcons: Secondary

The Atlanta Flacons have quietly constructed one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Starting at safety, they have a great mixture of youth and experience with Xavier Watts and Jessie Bates III. And then at corner, they have the brother duo of AJ Terrell and Avieon Terrall, plus a veteran presence in Mike Hughes.

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Offensive skill position was certainly a consideration here, but they don’t have the depth Arizona has, so I elected to go with secondary here.

Baltimore Ravens: Run Game

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Derrick Henry 22 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_236 Copyright: xAMGx

Derrick Henry may be 32, but he’s shown no signs of slowing down, and if anyone’s going to keep defying father time, it’s him. When he’s healthy, he’s easily a top-three runner in the league, and when you add in the threat of Lamar Jackson’s legs, it’s hard to think of many rushing attacks that are better. I am a bit concerned for their offensive line this season, but as long as they’re average, Henry and Jackson will do some damage on the ground.

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Buffalo Bills: Quarterback

I don’t think I need to do much explaining here. The Buffalo Bills have a solid roster, but they don’t have any one position that really stands out outside of quarterback, obviously. Josh Allen is arguably the best quarterback in the league. I know he hasn’t won a Super Bowl, but he’s one of the best passers and runners at the position and constantly overachieves with the roster around him. His time is coming.

Carolina Panthers: Offensive Tackle

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2023: Capital One Orange Bowl Georgia vs Florida State Dec 30 December 30, 2023:.Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling 57 blocks Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jaden Jones 22 during the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State University Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Ron Lane/CSM Credit Image: Ron Lane/Cal Media Miami Gardens FL United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231230_zma_c04_434.jpg RonxLanex csmphotothree217364

This feels weird to say given the Carolina Panthers thought offensive tackle was such a weak spot that they had to use their first round pick on it, but I actually think it could be a strength of this team. They have four guys that could be considered starters in the NFL: Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Morton, Rasheed Walker and Monroe Freeling. I know Ekwonu is battling a tough injury and none of them are considered elite tackles, but they might have the deepest tackle room in the league.

The Panthers have a lot of good players, but none of their position groups are super deep. Tet McMillan, Derrick Brown, Jaelan Phillips, Jaycee Horn and Devin Lloyd are their stars, but they all play different positions, so I went with what I believe is their deepest position group at offensive tackle.

Chicago Bears: Offense

The Chicago Bears were one of the most potent offenses in the league last year. Caleb Williams took a huge step in year two, and while they lost D.J. Moore, I still believe in Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland to carry this passing attack. On top of that, they have a solid offensive line and two running backs that compliment each other very well. And on top of that, they have one of the best play callers in the league in Ben Johnson. This was an easy decision.

Cincinnati Bengals: Passing Game

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 stands on the field during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104140

This was another easy one. The Cincinnati Bengals have rebuilt their defense, but it doesn’t come close to being as good as their passin attack. When everyone’s healthy, they have a top-five quarterback in Joe Burrow, a top-three receiver in Ja’Marr Chase, arguably the best No. 2 receiver in Tee Higgins and an elite receiving back in Chase Brown. Obviously, Burrow hasn’t always been healthy, but if he is, they can be the best passing attack in all of football.

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett

I like what the Cleveland Browns did this offseason to rebuild their offensive line and add skill position players, but their biggest strength is just one man: Myles Garrett. No matter what defenses do to try and neutralize him, all he does is produce sacks. Last year, he set the single-season sack record with 23 sacks in 17 games. He is as close to a one-man wrecking crew as you can find in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys: Offense

Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 stands on the field during game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225009

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the best offenses in football last season, but they missed out on the playoffs due to a historically bad defense. They managed to retain basically their entire starting offense from last season, so there’s no reason that side of the ball shouldn’t be the strength of this team once again in 2026. Dak Prescott is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and if their tackle play can improve, they’ll be a top-five offense this season.

Denver Broncos: Pass Rush

The Denver Broncos totaled 68 sacks as a team last season, giving them the fifth-most in a single season all-time. Nik Bonitto leads the way, but Zach Allen, Jonathan Cooper and John Franklin-Meyers all put in work. JFM left in free agency, and while it’s a big loss, their pass rush shouldn’t take too much of a hit. Vance Joseph is one of the most creative defensive coordinators in the league, so he’ll scheme up ways to get after the quarterback.

Detroit Lions: Run Game

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 rushes in the fourth quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, December 14, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520251214059

For the past few years, the Detroit Lions have had one of the best rushing attacks in football. They have a very strong offensive line, which allowed Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to feast. Montgomery is gone now, but they replaced him with Isiah Pacheco, who has a very similar running style to Montgomery and should continue to be that perfect compliment to Gibbs. Without this rushing attack, the Lions wouldn’t have had one of the most efficient offenses in the league over the past two years, so even though Montgomery is gone, I don’t expect them to miss a beat on the ground.

Green Bay Packers: Tight End

I’ll probably catch some flack for this, but I don’t think the Green Bay Packers are elite in any one area. They have solid players at most positions, but they lack top-end talent outside of Micah Parsons. But I will say I do really like their tight end room, which features a rising star in Tucker Kraft and a really solid backup in Luke Musgrave. Before Kraft tore his ACL last year, he was on track to be a top-three tight end in the league, so if he can come back at 100 percent, there’s no reason he can’t be up there with the Trey McBride and Brock Bowers of the world.

Houston Texans: Defense

Imago September 15, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Houston Texans cornerback DEREK STINGLEY JR. 24 takes the field for the start of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Texans and the Buccaneers on September 15, 2025 in Houston, Texas. The Buccaneers won, 20:19. The Buccaneers won, 20:19. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20250915_zap_c201_142 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

The Houston Texans had one of the most dominant defenses in recent memory last season. Starting up front, they have an elite pass rush with Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., and then their DT room is filled with Kayden McDonald and Sheldon Rankins. Then at linebacker, they’re spearheaded by Henry To’oTo’o and Azeez Al-Shaair. And in the secondary, they have Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre, Reed Blankenship and Calen Bullock. Houston has an embarrassment of riches at every position on defense, so it’s certainly the strength of their team.

Indianapolis Colts: Run Game

When the Indianapolis Colts were rolling last year, it was because of their run game. Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the league, and the Colts have a very strong offensive line. Losing Braden Smith is a bit of a concern, but he’s missed a lot of time in the past anyways. The key is Daniel Jones playing at least 75 percent as well as last season. When he went out, defenses loaded the box and they couldn’t move the football on the ground. But when they have some semblance of a passing game, they’re very good on the ground.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Wide Receiver

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers Sep 28, 2025 Santa Clara, California, USA Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter 12 reacts after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi s Stadium. Santa Clara Levi s Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDarrenxYamashitax 20250928_tdc_yl1_257

The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the deepest receiver rooms in the entire league. I know Brian Thomas Jr. was disappointing last year, but he’s a very talented player. Travis Hunter may only be a part-time receiver, but he has excellent ball skills. Jakobi Meyers could end up being their WR1 after a great season in 2025. Parker Washington has emerged as a real threat. And then they drafted Josh Cameron, who I thought was one of the most underrated players in the draft. This receiver room is going to be dangerous in 2026.

Kansas City Chiefs: Quarterback

As long as Patrick Mahomes is under center, the Kansas City Chiefs will have a chance. That wasn’t the case last year, but that doesn’t erase the past seven seasons where Mahomes led them to multiple Super Bowl titles and a playoff berth every single season. We’ll see how he plays coming off a torn ACL, but I would be shocked if they weren’t in the playoffs this season despite missing it last year.

Las Vegas Raiders: Running Back

Imago December 21, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Raiders running back ASHTON JEANTY 2 during pregame warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Los Vegas Raiders on December 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas. The Texans won, 23-21. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20251221_zap_c201_005 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

The Las Vegas Raiders already had a strong running back room when it was just Ashton Jeanty, but now that they’ve added Mike Washington Jr., this duo could be one of the best in the league in a few years. Jeanty can do a little bit of everything, and Washington can be their home run hitter with his 4.33-second 40-yard dash. We know Klint Kubiak’s offenses are built on the run game, so these two should carry the brunt of the load for this offense.

Los Angeles Chargers: Offensive Tackle

While offensive guard is probably the weakest point on the Los Angeles Chargers, the tackle position is easily their strongest. They have two Pro Bowl level talents in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, and they’re both 27 or under. We saw just how much the Chargers missed these two when they went out with an injury last year and they legitimately had the worst offensive line in the league, so that just proved how valuable these two are. I can’t think of a team that has a better tackle duo, and they should be in LA for a long, long time.

Los Angeles Rams: Everything

Imago Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Conference Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, January 25, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA SEA20260125802 GARYxCASKEY

The Los Angeles Rams don’t have a big weakness on their roster. Sure, they could use some depth at a couple of positions, but they are extremely strong at every position. Their offense, led by Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams, will probably be one of the best in the league next year. And their defense, led by Jared Verse, Trent McDuffie, Kobie Turner and Byron Young, could also be a top-five unit. Everywhere you look, this roster is loaded with talent.

Miami Dolphins: Running Back

The Miami Dolphins don’t have many strong points on their roster, but running back is certainly one of them. DeVon Achane is one of the most explosive running backs in all of football, but they also have great depth with the speedy Jaylen Wright and a big brusier in Ollie Gordon. A quarterback’s best friend is a strong run game, so if these three can get things going on the ground, Malik Willis could have a strong season in South Beach.

Minnesota Vikings: Wide Receiver

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 04: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson 18 looks on during the second half of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on January 4th, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Packers at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20260104275

In my eyes, the Minnesota Vikings are a lot like the Packers. They aren’t particularly weak in any area, but they’re also not particularly strong in any are, outside of receiver. Out wide, the Vikings have one of the best receivers in football in Justin Jefferson, but also have Jordan Addison, who has proven that, when he’s on the field, he’s an excellent No. 2. I don’t feel great about their depth, but those two are one of the best 1-2 punches in the league when they’re both available.

I will say defensive tackle could be a sneaky one. If Caleb Banks stays healthy, he and Jalen Redmond could be an absolute force from the center of the defensive line. But that’s a pretty big if given his history.

New England Patriots: Secondary

The New England Patriots are pretty strong everywhere – that’s why they were in the Super Bowl last season – but I really like their secondary. Christian Gonzalez is one of the best corners in the league, Carlton Davis had a pretty good year in 2025 and Marcus Jones keeps getting better every year. Then at safety, they lost Jaylinn Hawkins, but replaced him with Kevin Byard, a former All-Pro. Nobody is really talking about their secondary, but I think it’s one of the strengths of their team.

New Orleans Saints: Offensive Line

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints Sep 14, 2025 New Orleans, Louisiana, USA New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. 71 against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20250914_szo_la1_0123

The New Orleans Saints had one of the worst offensive lines in the league a couple of years ago, but they’ve completely transformed that unit, and all of a sudden, they could be a top-10, or even top-five, offensive line in football. Kelvin Banks and Taliese Fuaga are two young, but very talented tackles, Eric McCoy plays at an All-Pro level when he’s on the field (which isn’t all that often, to be honest) and David Edwards is a very strong option at guard. Cesar Ruiz is the only weak link in their offensive line, but they may already have his replacement in the building. If Kellen Moore wants to run his offense, he knew he needed a strong offensive line, and he built one quickly.

New York Giants: Front Seven

The New York Giants have constructed one of the best front sevens in football. Coming off the edge, they have Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, but they also have Arvell Reese, who can rush the passer, but can also drop back and play off the ball. They also signed Tremaine Edmunds, giving them another elite off-ball linebacker. I wish they still had Dexter Lawrence at defensive tackle, because their front seven would’ve easily been the best in the league with him, but they were able to shore up their offensive line after trading him, so I can’t complain too much.

New York Jets: Offensive Skill Positions

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson 5 takes a moment during injury stoppage time during the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins on Monday, September 29, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 29 Jets at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250929057

The New York Jets still have a quite a few holes on their roster, but they certainly don’t have many at the skill positions. At wide receiver, they have Garrett Wilson and Omar Cooper Jr., two first round picks. At tight end, they have Kenyon Sadiq and Mason Taylor, two top-50 picks. And then at running back they have Breece Hall, who is one of the most versatile running backs in the league. They don’t have a quarterback, but they have no shortage of weapons.

Philadelphia Eagles: Offensive Line

As boring as it is, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ strength is still their offensive line. They have two star tackles in Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, but they also have Cam Jurgens, who is really starting to grasp the center position, and Landon Dickerson, one of the better guards in the league, on the interior. Tyler Steen is certainly a weak point, but every line has a weak spot. They had a down year in 2025, but so did Philly’s whole offense. With Sean Mannion calling plays, I expect them to get back to their 2024 form.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Wide Receiver

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Oct 16, 2025 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf 4 runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati Paycor Stadium Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxMaioranax 20251016_rwe_mb3_0137

Wide receiver quickly went from a position of need to a strength of this Pittsburgh Steelers offense. DK Metcalf was the only receiver worth anything on Pittsburgh’s roster last year, but they traded for Michael Pittman Jr. and drafted Germie Bernard this offseason, and now they have three starters on their roster. Who’s going to throw them to ball? I don’t know, but the receivers won’t be the issue next year.

San Francisco 49ers: Top-End Offensive Talent

The San Francisco 49ers don’t have a ton of depth on offense, but their top-end talent is as good as anyone’s. Brock Purdy leads things off, but the real stars are his weapons, which include Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans and George Kittle, and on top of that, they have one of the best offensive tackles in NFL history in Trent Williams. People will also tell you that full backs don’t matter, but when you have one as good as Kyle Juszczyk, they absolutely do. If all of these guys can stay healthy, the 49ers will have a top-five offense in the league.

Seattle Seahawks: Mike Macdonald

Imago Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

I’m not trying to diminish the Seattle Seahawks’ talent on the defensive side of the ball, because they have some good players, but Mike Macdonald’s defense was just about as good as Houston’s statistically last year, and their roster doesn’t have the same star power as Houston’s. Macdonald has been one of the best defensive minds in football for a while now, but it was on full display last season. He’s easily Seattle’s biggest asset.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Wide Receiver Depth

Tampa may have lost Mike Evans in free agency, but they still have a really deep wide receiver room. At the top, they have Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan as their likely starters, but behind them, they have Ted Hurst and Tez Johnson, who are two young players with a ton of upside. There aren’t many teams in this league with five guys that could be starters on a lot of teams, but Tampa will certainly have that once Hurst develops.

Tennessee Titans: Defensive Tackle

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans Sep 14, 2025 Nashville, Tennessee, USA Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons 98 before the first half at Nissan Stadium. Nashville Nissan Stadium Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevexRobertsx 20250914_mcd_ra1_63

The words “Tennessee Titans” and “best” don’t often go together, but the Tennessee Titans certainly have the best defensive tackle room in the NFL. Jeffery Simmons has been a superstar in this league for a while now. He’s one of the best pass rushing defensive tackles, but he’s also an excellent run defender. Then, this offseason, they went out and added John Franklin-Meyers, who has 14.5 sacks over the last two seasons. The Titans might be the only team in the league to get more sacks from the interior of their defensive line than the edge this season.

Washington Commanders: Front Seven

The Washington Commanders have poured a lot of money into their front seven this offseason, and they’re praying it pays off. The Commanders signed Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson in free agency to fill their pass rush need, and then they drafted Sonny Styles seventh overall to fill their need at middle linebacker. On top of that, they already had Frankie Luvu, Javon Kinlaw and Daron Payne on the roster to fill out their front seven. There aren’t many front sevens in the league that are more complete than Washington’s.