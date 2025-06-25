Everyone Including Roger Goodell & NFL Owners Colluded Against Lamar Jackson and Others Over New Contracts: Report

The NFL is no stranger to drama. But the latest buzz isn’t about touchdowns or trades. It’s about money, power, and some shady behind-the-scenes moves. Recently, Commissioner Roger Goodell made waves at the owners’ meeting, dropping hints about cracking down on teams that get too creative with salary cap tricks. The Browns, known for their financial maneuvering, might be in the crosshairs. Goodell stressed the “integrity of the cap system,” signaling possible reforms ahead. But there’s more to the story.

The league’s focus on finances isn’t just about fairness—it’s part of a bigger battle brewing with the players’ union. Owners are already grumbling about player pay, and the next CBA negotiations in 2030 could get ugly. Yet, a bombshell report now suggests something far worse: a coordinated effort to suppress veteran contracts. And the biggest names in the game may have been targeted.

A bombshell arbitration ruling, uncovered by insiders Pablo Torre and Mike Florio, reveals that Goodell allegedly encouraged all 32 teams to suppress veteran contracts during a 2022 owners’ meeting. The move reportedly targeted star players like Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and Russell Wilson, limiting their guaranteed money and weakening their bargaining power.

“There is little doubt that the NFL Management Council, with the Commissioner’s blessing, encouraged the 32 NFL clubs to reduce guarantees in veterans’ contracts at the March 2022 annual owners’ meeting,” the ruling states. The decision was kept quiet until now. The scheme may have been a direct response to the Browns’ fully guaranteed $230 million deal for Deshaun Watson, which rattled owners. Soon after, Jackson—a former MVP—signed a $260 million extension with Baltimore, but only $185 million was guaranteed. Shockingly, no other team made him an offer in free agency, fueling suspicions of a league-wide freeze-out.

Jackson testified in arbitration, while Kyler Murray and Wilson’s agents submitted statements. Yet despite the damning findings, the NFL faces no penalties.

Roger Goodell’s emails reveal league’s contract concerns

While the arbitrator ultimately dismissed the NFLPA’s collusion case, the details that emerged paint a troubling picture. Internal emails and meeting notes show league executives actively pushing owners to resist fully guaranteed deals. Especially after the Browns’ unprecedented $230 million contract for Deshaun Watson. Just days after Watson’s deal went public, NFL general counsel Jeff Pash emailed Roger Goodell, warning about the growing trend of large guarantees.

Goodell’s response was blunt: “Agreed, but the tip of the market is most of the dollars, and if we wait to see how it falls, it will be too late to counter.” He then raised concerns that guaranteed contracts could “erode a key aspect of our CBA.” At the March 2022 owners’ meeting, the league’s management council delivered a stark presentation.

Slides showed a 92% spike in players receiving signing bonuses and guarantees compared to 2020, warning that unchecked guarantees could “handcuff a club in the future.” The message was clear: teams should think twice before following Cleveland’s lead. Some owners, like the Giants’ John Mara, dismissed the idea of collusion as “ridiculous.” While others, like Cardinals’ Michael Bidwill, admitted discussing the issue with their GMs before contract talks.

But the fallout was undeniable. Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and Russell Wilson—all seeking fully guaranteed deals—ended up with contracts that fell short. Bidwill even texted Chargers owner Dean Spanos, celebrating Murray’s non-guaranteed extension and blaming Cleveland for “s——- things up.”

Meanwhile, the NFLPA alleged that Goodell had asked Patriots owner Robert Kraft to rally other owners against guarantees—a claim both men denied under oath. Though the case was dismissed, the evidence suggests a coordinated effort to steer contracts away from guarantees. With the next CBA negotiations looming, players now have proof that the league’s power brokers were working behind the scenes to control the market. The question is: what will they do about it?