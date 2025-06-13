Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing About Travis Hunter as Jaguars Announce Major Offseason Move

Spend a moment scrolling through Travis Hunter‘s YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok feed, and you’ll find something simple at their core: his obsession with fishing. The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ cornerback is famous for his amazing on-pitch abilities, but his passion for fishing stands out among all of his other skills. With a fishing rod in hand, casting into the St. Johns River at sunrise, Hunter’s pictures come as a reminder that beyond the noise of mock drafts and NFL hype, he’s just a kid who’d rather be catching fish.

Back in April, during a sit-down with Sports Illustrated, Hunter talked about what first sparked his love for fishing and how it’s helped him stay grounded while navigating the spotlight. He revealed, “Patience. Relaxing. I just love to be on the lake, on the water, rippin’ lips. It’s relaxing and chillin’ and fun at the same time.” And his wishes have been fulfilled once again, it seems. The Jaguars announced a weekend getaway for the team and a fishing trip for the battalion.

The trip was announced through a post on Instagram by the Jaguars, which read, “Bonding beyond the game at our 8th annual rookie fishing trip.” And the timing couldn’t be better for Hunter. The St. Johns River, Orange Lake, at the Rodman Reservoir is a prime bass country around Jacksonville, making it a natural match for Hunter’s off-field passion, perfect for his time off from the chaos.

If that is not enough, the prospect has other solutions in Jacksonville. The city lines a vast coastline, and off it lies a massive saltwater ocean, teeming with giant sea creatures. The Jaguars shelled out real NFL cash, trading up to pick No. 2 for a dual-threat phenom. But for a moment, think about where your favorite star would be if not in the NFL? Maybe Hunter will be fishing in a river.

But the fans in this Instagram post didn’t have much to say about the fishing trip. How could they? They were busy cheering for the happiest man on the bus, ready as always to head to the waters and catch some fish. Many comments dived into Hunter’s fishing obsession, and they are quite hilarious to say the least.

Fans point out Travis Hunter as the happiest guy

By now, everyone’s saying the same thing about Jacksonville’s new two-way star: he doesn’t just play two positions on the field, he lives two passions. Travis Hunter is more than just a highlight reel; he is a two-way star the Jaguars paid top draft capital to land. But at the dawn on a quiet riverbank, fishing line taut under Florida’s sun, he becomes the most of himself. That calm focus doesn’t just help him with his mental game; for him, it defines who he truly is.

And the fans kept his passion in recognition, seeing him smile on the Jaguars’ 8th annual rookie fishing trip, they couldn’t help but look past the professionalism of the players and made hysterical statements. One comment said, “Already know Trav was excited for it.” While another one joined in with the same tone, he commented, “I know Travis was happy for this one.”

If anything, Hunter might be bringing fishing back as a popular hobby? One fan said, “Word of the weekend! “FISHING.” Hunter was frequently mentioned as the Cleveland Browns‘ front-runner at the No. 2 overall pick, and highlighting his shift to the Jacksonville waters, another fan commented, “Travis gotta be so happy to be here instead of Cleveland.” One fan showed complete confidence in Hunter’s fishing abilities, as many do in his on-pitch skills. He commented, “Show them how it’s done Travis.”

If he commands the St. Johns River the way he commands the huddle, Sundays won’t be the only time people tune in. By land or by water, he’s got a feel for the moment — reeling in fans with the same ease he hits tight windows. And if he slips away before sunrise on a Saturday chasing a different kind of trophy? No one would blame him.