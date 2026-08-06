“Everyone Wants To Be Travis & Taylor”: Justin Herbert Called Out After Madison Beer Turns Up at Chargers Camp

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer have become the NFL’s newest high-profile couple, capturing widespread attention. However, a seemingly harmless moment between the two at Los Angeles Chargers training camp unexpectedly became fodder for national sports television.

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First Things First aired a video of Beer and Herbert sitting on the grass while in camp. Beer was seen stroking the quarterback’s hair, too. While the moment was sweet, it didn’t sit quite right with co-hosts Nick Wright and Chris Broussard. And they slammed the franchise for getting too cozy on the practice field.

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“What is this? Listen, I understand everyone wants to be Travis and Taylor. I get it. I don’t blame you. They never did this at the practice field,” Wright joked on the show. “What is happening here? And you know what? I’m not afraid of the Madison Beer fan army, because I got the Swifties on my side and they roll deeper than these folks. You can’t have more videos of your girlfriend fixing your hair than playoff wins when you’re in the league for seven years.”

“This could have led the show. This has to be a joke…,” Broussard added. “You can’t let that happen. I’m sorry. I get it, you’re in love and all that, but come on! … And I like Justin Herbert, but what! What is this! What in the world is going on?”

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However, fans were quick to call out the hosts for their very invested take on the couple’s moment. The families of other players could also be seen in other clips from the day; some fans also claimed it was family day. A little kid also ran through the frame during the video.

Justin Herbert is indeed entering his seventh season in the NFL. But through these years, he made the playoffs in only three of them. And even though he has completed 2,285 passes for 24,820 yards and scored 163 touchdowns, he’s yet to taste a playoff victory.

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Madison Beer’s presence at camp naturally drew camera lenses away from standard football drills and toward the sidelines. And ever since the Kelce-Swift relationship merged music fanbases with NFL viewership, fans and sports media alike have kept a magnifying glass on high-profile celebrity relationships across the league.

Beer and Herbert are nowhere near the fame that Kelce and Swift share as a couple. But they will draw a lot of attention nonetheless.

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Nevertheless, Herbert has to stay locked in on the bigger picture. After all, his primary goal this season is to garner some playoff wins and leave the critics with nothing to roast.