Ex-CBS Analyst Bart Scott Accuses Network of Treating Him Like a “Puppet” During Ray Rice Controversy

When live television demands immediate public execution, studio analysts are expected to fall in line. On September 14, 2014, as CBS prepared to address the leaked Ray Rice elevator video, executives needed a fiery, viral soundbite condemning the former Baltimore Ravens running back. They turned to analyst and Rice’s former teammate Bart Scott, assuming his aggressive linebacker persona would deliver the required outrage. Instead, Scott revolted against the network’s push. Refusing to let TV producers leverage his platform to destroy a former teammate, Scott chose locker-room loyalty over corporate narrative.

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Speaking this week on The Pivot, Scott said he felt CBS was trying to use him to generate a dramatic television moment during the Rice scandal.

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“One thing I hated about my experience with CBS … I felt like they thought they were going to use me like a puppet, and I reversed, Uno, draw-two, f*** you,” Scott said on The Pivot.

Back in 2014, Rice became the center of a national conversation about domestic violence. He had been arrested after an incident involving his then-fiancée, Janay Palmer, in an Atlantic City casino. The NFL initially suspended him for two games and fined him $529,411.24.

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On September 8, TMZ released another video of the assault, after which the Ravens released him, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced an indefinite suspension. On the field, Rice had tallied 6,180 regular-season rushing yards, posting more than 1,000 yards in four seasons. He had also earned three Pro Bowl nods and one Super Bowl victory.

Now, Scott had a relationship with Rice that dates back to 2008, as their only year together with the Baltimore Ravens. It was Rice’s rookie season, but the two hit it off well. Rice once showed a text that his friend and fellow rookie Rashard Mendenhall (who was with the Steelers) sent him ahead of the game. While Rice might have brushed it off, Bart Scott used it to send a warning to the enemy camp.

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“What they wanted was crazy, can’t wait, can’t believe this, ahh ‘He beat his wife, he should be banned, blah, blah, blah.’ And they wanted that, and I can tell that they were setting me up for that,” Scott said. “But if they would have did their opposition research, they would have known that I was a teammate of Ray.

Even after Scott left Baltimore, the friendship clearly hadn’t run its course. In 2009, Rice took over a Thanksgiving event started by Bart Scott in Baltimore after he left for New York.

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“I’m the type of friend when the world is against you, even though I would be against you, I’m gonna support you and then I’m going to be against you and take you to the side after the fact. After I help you through the storm. I ain’t gonna abandon you, you know what I’m saying?”

Far from the sanitized glare of network television, that unyielding ethos translated into action inside a midtown Manhattan Breitling Boutique during a Boomer Esiason Foundation event. Gathering off-camera, the studio heavyweights of CBS, former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, and Scott, found themselves confronting the exact question the league was trying to bury: Did Ray Rice deserve a second chance in the NFL?

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Imago April 24, 2010 – Baltimore, MD, USA – Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice dives into the end zone after a reception that is defended by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmonsin the first half of their game on Sunday, September 11, 2011, in Baltimore, Maryland. Copyright: xDougxKapustinx

While the public court of opinion had permanently closed the book, the consensus among these football icons was startlingly unified: Rice deserved another shot. For Scott, that stance was anchored in personal history. He remembered the exact moment he departed Baltimore for New York and entrusted his local charity to a young Rice. Rather than viewing it as a photo-op or a routine obligation, Rice took the reins entirely, never missing a single event and personally rallying other players to show up for the community.

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Per FOX, Rice used to train relentlessly in Connecticut in case a team came calling. However, that never happened. In 2018, he said he was “done with football,” and was “helping out the youth.”

Scott was replaced on The NFL Today by Nate Burleson in 2017. His comments only reflect his side of what happened, so they do not show what CBS executives were actually thinking at the time. Still, they explain why Scott felt the network was trying to manipulate him into taking a position he did not want.

Scott then found a spot with ESPN. Unfortunately, he was laid off by the network this year, along with fellow former ESPN colleagues Ryan Clark and Cam Newton.