Ex-Chiefs QB Pitches Ideal Travis Kelce Successor With No.9 Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have recently locked in Travis Kelce for his 14th season in the NFL, and there’s no doubt that he’ll take on the primary role in the tight end group. Some, however, seem to be hoping for a different scenario or at least believe the Chiefs should have a solid contingency plan in place. That sentiment became clear when former Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel suggested that Andy Reid and his team use their top draft pick on an underrated prospect he believes could eventually take on a bigger role.



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“I can’t stop imagining Kenyon Sadiq landing at 9 with the Chiefs & immediately lining up with Patrick Mahomes,” Daniel wrote on X. “Stop it. My brain can’t handle this.”

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Andy Reid’s team currently possesses nine selections in the 2026 NFL draft, including Nos. 9 and 29 overall. The event will be held in Pittsburgh from April 23 to April 25. According to Daniel, the Chiefs should make the most of their top pick by adding the Oregon Ducks’ Kenyon Sadiq to their roster this offseason. In fact, Chase also made his expectations clear on where he wants to see him play.

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In Kenyon Sadiq’s three seasons with the Ducks, he has gradually improved his game. After a slow first year with the team, he recorded 24 receptions for 308 yards and scored two touchdowns in his second season. Then, he delivered his career-best campaign, catching 51 passes for 560 yards. He also set the program’s record for most receptions by a tight end.

Beyond the stat sheet, Sadiq has earned a reputation for his elite athleticism and versatility. He wasn’t among the top tight ends for the upcoming draft earlier. But his performance at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine certainly made everyone do a double-take. It took him only 4.39 seconds to complete the 40-yard dash, the fastest ever by a tight end.

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Imago January 09, 2025: Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq 18 during the pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_zma_c04_164 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

That wasn’t the only record he made at the position. He performed the second-best vertical jump (43.5 inches) and stood third in the broad jump category (11-1). Moreover, he has a knack for seamlessly switching between various positions, including inside slot, in-line, and out wide. He can run larger routes and catch passes like a wide receiver and can also tackle well. These traits indeed set him apart.

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Recently, he got a nod from ESPN’s draft analyst Mel Kiper, who identified him as an impressive hybrid option. If Sadiq does end up joining Kansas City, how will the team utilize him?

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Could Kenyon Sadiq replace Travis Kelce?

After Travis Kelce’s signing, there’s no doubt that he’ll be the starter with Noah Gray lining up behind him. The team also has Jared Wiley, but he’s still at a development stage. Reports suggest the Chiefs might pursue 2026 draft prospects such as Kenyon Sadiq and Vanderbilt Commodores’ Eli Stowers. The new player won’t likely become a starter right away. But they can still learn a great deal from Kelce while he’s still around.

After his wonderful performance at the Combine, experts have identified Sadiq as a first-round pick. He can be among the top ten tight ends at the upcoming draft. No, that’s not completely a long shot, as many draft analysts have acknowledged his performance in college football and at the pre-draft event. He was the centerpiece of Oregon’s offense last year, serving both as an efficient receiver and run blocker.

In fact, ESPN’s Matt Miller recently compared his playing to that of iconic Vernon Davis. Selected at No. 6 by the San Francisco 49ers in 2006, the tight end piled up 583 receptions for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns before exiting the league.

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“Even with eventual second-rounder Terrance Ferguson on the roster in 2024, scouts were buzzing about Sadiq,” Miller said. “The junior’s best trait is his ability to attack the ball in the air and contort his body to make plays on it. Sadiq is a high-end mover with the speed, strength, and leaping ability to be a matchup nightmare. He lacks elite size at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, and he had six drops on 70 targets last season, but he projects as a difference-making move tight end in the pros.”

Sadiq’s explosive athleticism and versatility put him among the top draft prospects. However, he still has a long way to go before he enters the league and replaces someone as mighty as Travis Kelce.