Ex-Chiefs Star Says “49ers Was Better Than Eagles” Despite Embarrassing Super Bowl LIX Loss

Essentials Inside The Story Kansas City beat the 49ers in an overtime 25-22 loss to win Super Bowl LVIII

Mahomes was sacked six times by the Eagles unit

Jane Hurts won the Super Bowl MVP title for his standout performance

It’s been two years since Super Bowl LIX, but the debate isn’t cooling down. A former Kansas City Chiefs star has stirred fresh controversy with his hot take against the Philadelphia Eagles. Looking back at the 2023 season, former Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu claimed the Niners were actually better than Philly (who shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the season finale). So, is this just confidence talking, or a serious case of hindsight gone wrong?

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“No, I thought we were going to dog them. I’m not going to lie to you,” Omenihu said wered on the Speak Easy Podcast when asked whether he felt Philly’s roster outmatched Kansas City’s during Super Bowl LIX.

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“That 49ers Super Bowl team was better than that Eagles team,” the former Chiefs defensive end added. “Okay, come on. Deebo [Samuel], [Brandon] Aiyuk, George [Kittle], Jauan [Jennings], Brock [Purdy], Christian [McCaffrey], [Kyle Juszczyk] Juice…On defense, [Nick] Bosa, [Javon] Hargrave, Eric [Armstead], Fred [Warner], Chase Young, Randy Gregory, Drake [Jackson].”

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On February 10, 2025, the Chiefs were facing the Eagles for the second time in the Super Bowl. The previous showdown came during the 2022 season, when Andy Reid’s team won over Nick Sirianni’s team in a close 38-35 game. However, the Eagles didn’t let Kansas City walk away without avenging the championship loss. This time, they edged out Mahomes and company with a lopsided 40-22 score.

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Despite the win, Omenihu still believes Kansas City’s roster didn’t fall short, even though Acho argued that the second time the Chiefs went up against the Eagles, their roster was severely outmatched. The Eagles had an overwhelming defense with top pass-rushers like Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, whereas the Chiefs struggled with left tackle stability during the season.

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A similar sentiment was echoed by multiple sources, including CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr, “This is a more talented Eagles roster than the one that faced the Chiefs two years ago. They are better.”

Imago February 9, 2025, New Orleans LA Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 and wide receiver A.J. Brown 11 warm up before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory credit /CSM New Orleans USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250209_zma_c04_274 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

But according to Omenihu, the Chiefs never lost hope and believed they could handle whatever the Eagles threw at them. In fact, he picked the Niners’ squad from the 2023 season over the Eagles.

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“They played the 49ers the year before, who had Iuke, who had D’Wayne, who had Christian McCaffrey, who had Fred Warner, who had George Kittle. That 49ers Super Bowl team was better than that Eagles team.”

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He justified his hot take by naming key players who were in San Francisco. Kyle Shanahan’s team had a dominant run that year, losing only five regular-season games. They advanced to the Super Bowl after mirroring the same success in the playoffs. Their journey ended as runner-up after Kansas City beat them in an overtime 25-22 loss.

Charles was a part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ locker room from 2021 to 2022, serving as their key rotational option on defense.

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Whatever the case, Acho couldn’t agree with him and clapped back by listing the sheer firepower the Eagles brought to the field. Their group included proven names such as Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert. And yet, Omenihu stood his ground, keeping the debate alive. One can argue all they want, but the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs says everything that needs to be said.

The Eagles delivered a statement win against KC in Super Bowl LIX

The Eagles entered Super Bowl LIX with just one goal in mind: to get even with the Chiefs, and four quarters later, they were lifting the Lombardi Trophy. Philly took control of the game from the get-go on both sides of the ball. A pick-six from Cooper DeJean and a 2.5-sack performance from Josh Sweat helped the Eagles win their second Super Bowl title.

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Under Vic Fangio, the unit sacked Mahomes six times without even needing to blitz. The Eagles’ defense did the heavy lifting by shutting down Kansas City’s offense throughout the game. Besides Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy, the rest of the Chiefs’ offense failed to perform. Mahomes threw for 257 yards and scored three touchdowns, while Worthy caught eight receptions for an impressive 157 receiving yards.

Imago SPORTS-FBN-EAGLES-GRAHAM-FAN-KIDNEY-SPORTSPLUS-2-KC Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 slides and his tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham 55 in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 138986846W TammyxLjungbladx krtphotoslive951800

But even Mahomes started struggling before halftime, suffering two interceptions and one fumble. By the end of the second quarter, Philly held a 24-0 lead. Meanwhile, Philly’s offense rose to the occasion. QB Jalen Hurts completed 17 of his 22 passes for 221 yards and hauled in two touchdowns while contributing 72 yards to the team’s ground attack.

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He earned the Super Bowl MVP title for his standout performance. Other key contributors on offense included DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown.

“Today was a rough day all around. Nothing went right. I didn’t coach well. Proud of our guys for fighting. We will learn from this,” head coach Reid said after the 40-22 loss. “Too many turnovers, too many penalties. Against a good football team, can’t do that.”

It was a ghastly night for Kansas City, which served as a redemption arc for the Eagles.