Ex-Colorado Star Confirms Truth Behind Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter Using Their Own Money to Sponsor Teammates’ NILs

Essentials Inside The Story While they were dominant on the field playing for the Buffaloes, they were all class off it too.

Interestingly, Travis Hunter refused to take any money from Colorado’s NIL collective.

Sanders and Hunter are set to go head-to-head in the upcoming NFL season.

During their time at the Colorado Buffaloes, both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were among the richest players in college football. While many criticized them for being products of over-saturated media coverage and for flaunting their NIL deals, very few are aware of what went on behind the scenes. And now, a Baltimore Ravens wide receiver is shedding light on that same.

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Confirming the statement from Deion Sanders Jr., LaJohntay Wester shared an Instagram story praising the two football players.

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“All facts, overly appreciated it @shedeunders @db3_tip,” Wester wrote in his Instagram story, tagging Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter as he reshared a post about the Colorado duo.

Just before Wester’s comment, Deion Sanders Jr. appeared on Mr Organik’s YouTube channel and detailed what his brother and Hunter did.

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“Shedeur Sanders was spending his check helping pay other people’s NILs, him and Travis Hunter. And that’s what a lot of people don’t know,” Deion Sanders Jr. said. “They would donate their own money that they would get from endorsements, like real NIL’s meant to get real endorsements. Use your name, image, and likeness to get legit, real endorsements. Like you see people in commercials on TV and stuff.”

During Travis Hunter’s college career, his NIL valuation reached a peak of $5.7 million. But instead of splurging his money, he used his endorsement checks to become one of Colorado’s top individual donors. The Jacksonville Jaguars star also refused to take any money from Colorado’s 5430 Alliance NIL collective after his Heisman-winning run, to ensure his teammates were financially supported.

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Similarly, Shedeur Sanders boasted the highest overall NIL valuation in CFB of $6.5 million. The Cleveland Browns quarterback used a percentage of earnings to bolster Colorado’s collective. When speaking of this decision, Sanders deemed it to be a tax write-off.

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“It’s basically setting them up for success, and everything in my power I personally can do, I’m going to do. I’m going to donate to the collective, for sure. It’s a tax write-off,” Shedeur said. “So yeah, I’ll donate to the collective so I’ll make sure we have a super team next year.”

And what they did for their teammates was not lost on them. In fact, back in April 2025, during Colorado’s pro day, Wester was asked about Hunter and had nothing but the nicest things to say about him.

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“He’s one of a kind,” Wester said of Hunter. “He do a lot of things that are unnatural. I think being around great players, you want to be great as well. You never want to have another man have a one-up on you. If Travis do something crazy, I’m coming back and got to top it. Or if I do something crazy, Travis will come and try to top me. We had a mutual competition in our receiver room that helped us better each other.”

The 24-year-old also mentioned that at Florida Atlantic in 2020, he nearly became teammates with Sanders, who was committed to the Owls for about four months. At the same time, Wester was a true freshman. Eventually, Sanders followed his father to Jackson State.

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Moving on, after Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders carried the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 record in the 2024 college football season, which included an appearance in the Alamo Bowl, the duo has since continued showcasing their talents at the next level. Hunter was the second overall pick by the Jaguars in the 2025 draft and has since played on both sides of the ball in Duval County before his rookie season was cut short by a knee injury.

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On the other hand, Sanders had to wait a while to get his first NFL opportunity after being drafted by the Browns with the 144th pick. The quarterback was handed the QB1 role in Week 12 and finished his rookie season with a 3-4 record. Now, as the two gear up for the 2026 season, Sanders and Hunter are scheduled to go head-to-head for the first time in the opening week of the new league year.

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Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to face each other in Week 1

As the NFL revealed its schedule for the 2026 season, fans were quick to circle some of the most intriguing matchups. Among this list, one game from the opening week stands out: the battle between two former collegiate teammates and current top NFL stars in Week 1 of the season.

This matchup will see the Cleveland Browns travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The duo played a pivotal role in the success of the Colorado Buffaloes during the 2024 season. Now, a year into their NFL careers, fans are in for an exciting matchup between two top prospects on the biggest stage so far.

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Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter have proven time and again that their bond extends well beyond the football field. From sacrificing their own NIL earnings to support their Colorado teammates to now preparing to face each other as NFL stars in Week 1, the two remain central figures in the sport at every level they compete.