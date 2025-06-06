Ex-Colts HC Honors Jim Irsay, Reveals Crisis That Sent Him Searching for Old Coaching Manual

The moment after the confetti falls, the cameras click off, and the weight of the headset truly settles? That’s when the NFL’s brightest stages reveal their loneliest corners. For former Indianapolis Colts’ coach, that moment wasn’t under the glare of a playoff spotlight, but in the unnerving quiet of an empty office, just two days after landing his dream job as head coach of the franchise in 2012. Chuck Pagano, who served Jim Irsay’s Colts as HC for six seasons, wasn’t basking. He was desperately rummaging through his predecessor Jim Caldwell’s desk. What was he hoping to find? Not play sheets, not personnel files. Pagano was hunting for the mythical Head Coach Manual.

“I looked at Tina (his wife) and was like, ‘What the freak did we just do to ourselves?'” Chuck Pagano recently confessed. That might’ve been the moment Pagano truly felt the weight of what he was stepping into. There wasn’t a guidebook, no step-by-step plan for the role he had to fill. Yet the pressure was real, expectations so massive, only something like the presidency could compare. His voice still carried the echo of that overwhelming vulnerability years later.

He shared his raw honesty as he paid heartfelt tribute to the late Colts owner Jim Irsay. The 64-year-old peeled back the polished veneer of NFL leadership, revealing the universal tremor of self-doubt that hits even the most qualified. It’s a feeling akin to Jed Bartlet stepping into the Oval Office for the first time in ‘The West Wing‘, surveying the sheer magnitude of the responsibility and whispering, “What’s next?” For Pagano, that “next” felt terrifyingly undefined. “You have no idea—nobody has any idea—until you sit in that seat,” he admitted. But still, the coach was blessed to have that opportunity, as he thanked Irsay, saying, “I got the opportunity of a lifetime. Mr. [Jim] Irsay—you know, God rest his soul and rest in peace. What a great man.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Standing steadfast beside him through that vertigo, and the far more harrowing battle with leukemia that sidelined him for 12 games that very first season, was Jim Irsay. We could easily see that Pagano’s respect for Mr. Irsay, as he added,“He gave me an opportunity of a lifetime… All that I went through in year one, he stood by me, had my back the entire time.”

Through the peaks and valleys, Irsay’s support was Pagano’s anchor. “You’re more than a boss to me. You’re my friend,” Pagano had once told him, a sentiment forged in hospital rooms and high-stakes press conferences. In 2016, folks were demanding Pagano and then GM Ryan Grigson’s firing, after an 8-8 record. Irsay stood beside them. He trusted them, giving another chance, and saying: “They are going to be our guys going forward and there is no question about it.” They shared that level of trust and bond.

Even when the Colts’ owner left us, Chuck Pagano paid tribute to his former boss. Sharing some heartwarming images of their bond on X, the DB coach wrote, “I’m heartbroken over the passing of Jim Irsay. NOBODY loved his family, his team and his community more than Jim!! He gave me the opportunity of a lifetime and stood by me in my darkest hour! His generosity and kindness are unmatched. I’m forever grateful. Love you, Boss. RIP.”

Pagano’s journey, marked by a 53–43 HC record in Indy, a battle with cancer that birthed the ‘CHUCKSTRONG‘ movement (raising millions), and now a contented return to his roots, is a testament to resilience and self-awareness. But a head coach role? Nah, he isn’t taking up now!

From the pressure cooker to peace: Chuck Pagano’s second act in Baltimore

Pagano’s Colts tenure (2012–2017) was a rollercoaster. Three straight 11–5 seasons right out of the gate, two AFC South titles (’13, ’14), an AFC Championship appearance in ’14 (3–3 playoff record overall). But it was also marked by late-season slides and the crushing absence of Andrew Luck in 2017 (4–12). All these were hard for Chuck Pagano.

“It’s one thing being a position coach; it’s another thing being a coordinator on one side of the ball. You kind of live in your own little world, but sitting in that seat…” His frantic search for a non-existent manual symbolized the leap from theory to terrifying reality. Now, back where his NFL coaching journey gained serious traction as the Ravens‘ defensive coordinator (his 2011 unit reportedly ranked 3rd in scoring and total defense), Pagano finds peace away from the HC pressure cooker. As Baltimore’s Senior Secondary Coach in 2025, he’s rediscovering the pure joy of coaching he feared was lost.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Head coaching—they all tell you that you’ve got to stay involved if you want to keep coaching, but it’s damn near impossible… You get pulled away from what you love doing, and that’s coaching the game.” His answer to a return to the big chair? Resoundingly clear: “No, sir… I’m good. I’ve had enough of that.” The relief is evident. He cherishes the simpler rhythm now, even the mundane act of scanning his Ravens badge each morning. “Every morning when I come in, I scan it and it says, ‘Access permitted.’ I’m like, ‘Thank you.’ Because you scan it and if it says ‘Access denied,’ I’m like, ‘What did I do wrong?'” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But his tribute to Jim Irsay transcends the typical owner-coach dynamic. It speaks of profound personal loyalty and gratitude in those quiet, desk-rummaging moments of sheer, unscripted terror when the mythical manual was nowhere to be found. It was a journey they navigated together, proving the best support sometimes isn’t a playbook, but simply having someone’s back.