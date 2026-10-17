Ex-Cowboys Player Question if Players Trust Christian Parker’s Playcalling Amid Ongoing Struggles

The Cowboys have a defensive problem, a new assistant coach, and enough questions about their coaching setup to keep Dallas radio busy all week. Now, DeMarcus Ware has offered a rather uncomfortable way to look at the mess: what good is a talented defense if the players are not convinced the man calling the shots can get them into the right position?

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Speaking on 105.3 The Fan’s G-Bag Nation, the former Cowboys pass-rushing star put trust at the center of the conversation as Christian Parker tries to steady Dallas’ struggling defense.

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“When you have players that are good at what they do, it takes no time. I’m just being honest with you,” Ware said during the interview when he was asked what the ideal time frame is for a new coach and the players to gel well and get results.

Ware recalled working under around seven defensive coordinators during his time in the league. He also brought up a change in Dallas’ defensive approach during his playing days, when the team moved from a 3-4 system toward elements of a 4-3. The change in scheme did not mean Ware and his teammates suddenly forgot how to play defense. They still had to go out there and do their jobs, regardless of the system they were running.

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“So it really didn’t matter what we were doing. It was like, do I trust a coach to call the plays?” Ware added.

Parker has a much tougher situation to deal with right now. Dallas has struggled to stop teams, and the stats tell the story. After five games, the Cowboys ranked 31st in total defense and 25th in scoring defense, giving up 395.4 yards and 27.2 points per game. Those numbers leave little room for excuses, and Parker needs to find a way to get the unit back on track.

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Still, Dallas needs more than another week of explaining what went wrong. The defense gave up 241 rushing yards in its 24-16 loss to a winless Tampa Bay on Oct. 8, a performance that intensified scrutiny of the coaching staff.

Parker, meanwhile, after Dallas’ loss to Tampa Bay, has acknowledged that the defense needs to examine its own performance rather than simply move on to the next opponent.

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“Lock yourself in the office and get to work,” Parker said. “You’re looking for answers, you’re looking for why? I think you look at the game in different lenses. (Down and distance), the personnel grouping, specific call, things that kind of show up, field zones, all those things.”

The Cowboys fell to 2-3, and the response included bringing in veteran coach Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant.

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Mike Pettine’s Arrival Adds Another Voice to Dallas’ Defensive Reset

Mike Pettine’s arrival gives Parker an experienced defensive mind to consult as the Cowboys try to repair the unit. The former NFL defensive coordinator previously worked with Parker in Green Bay, and Parker had wanted him on the staff when he took the Dallas job in January. Pettine initially opted not to join, but later agreed to come aboard as a senior defensive assistant.

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The hire also arrived amid questions about where Parker would call plays from. Owner Jerry Jones said Parker would move to the coaches’ booth, but Parker later indicated that he would most likely remain on the sideline for the game against Green Bay and has maintained that the problems can be corrected.

“Very fixable because they are under our control,” Parker said. “Very fixable.”

He also acknowledged the challenge presented by Green Bay’s offense, praising Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Parker’s familiarity with LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love could help him prepare, but it also means the opposition knows parts of his coaching background.

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“Extremely talented offensive coach, extremely talented play caller,” Parker said of LaFleur. “And [Jordan] Love is the same way. Love was actually my scout team quarterback my second year as a QC there. To see the way he’s grown, he’s very talented.”

Parker can dissect the film and bring in all the help Dallas needs, but Ware’s point leaves one question hanging over the defense. A coordinator can draw up the right call, yet it is useless if the players cannot execute it. Dallas has heard enough explanations. Now Parker needs his defense to make the answers visible on the field.