Aaron Rodgers went scorched earth on Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy not long before it was shockingly confirmed that Rodgers had been released by the team. On The Pat McAfee Show, he zeroed in on all the ways McCarthy has allegedly been lacking. However, Ben DiNucci, who played for the coach when they were with the Dallas Cowboys, has a different opinion of McCarthy.

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“I was in Dallas with Mike for 2.5 years – never witnessed him doze off or fall asleep. He was part of the QB meetings daily – he didn’t call plays; Kellen Moore did – from what I could tell he made an effort to get to know guys. I was a rookie / young guy, so I wasn’t really paying attention to what the head coach was doing.. had other things to worry about.. Aaron obviously has a different relationship with him, but that’s my two cents,” Ben DiNucci posted on X.

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Aaron Rodgers, however, claimed that McCarthy dozed off during meetings, and even woke himself up on one occasion. He also said that the head coach was not very interested in knowing the defense, which makes for a really bad look for McCarthy. Unlike DiNucci, Rodgers spent more than 10 years with McCarthy as head coach when they were at Green Bay. The two have also won a Super Bowl together.

The longstanding relationship between the two seemed to have developed the final crack this season. All of this is also very shocking upon recalling that McCarthy getting hired as the Steelers’ head coach played a part in Rodgers choosing to return this season. This will be his final year in the NFL, which might have ended prematurely with the Steelers releasing him.

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Per reports, Aaron Rodgers wanted to take over offensive playcalling, but McCarthy turned the offer down. Rodgers recorded his worst-ever start in his career while playing the Bengals. The veteran QB missed eight straight passing attempts, and the Steelers were not able to throw a touchdown until the final quarter. Rodgers said the offense “shot ourselves in the foot.”

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Tension between Rodgers and McCarthy had become apparent earlier in the season. Playing the Browns in Week 4, the two shared expletives as the QB hurried the head coach to call the play, as the clock ran out. Yet, even after the Eagles game, McCarthy stood by Aaron Rodgers when asked about using other quarterbacks.

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“Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” he said firmly.

Not long after that comment, the QB was benched for the upcoming Denver game, and then let go.

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What seemed to be the final straw was McCarthy mistakenly cheering for the Packers instead of the Steelers in a halftime address during the Eagles clash.

“He already kind of lost a lot of those guys, and I think the nail in the coffin for so many of us was, at halftime, toward the end of it … he says, ‘Alright, 1-2-3-Packers!’ That’s what he broke it down on in the locker room,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “We all looked around, going, ‘What the f***? What is going on? Where’s his head at, at this point?”

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ESPN confirmed with its sources that Rodgers’ claims about McCarthy dozing off and remembering the Packers were all true.

This is only McCarthy’s second year with the Steelers. He spent five seasons with the Cowboys and was pretty successful in those years given the team’s current state. He reached the playoffs three times in those five years. He and Dallas QB Dak Prescott shared a better relationship.

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The QB suffered a fractured and dislocated right ankle in 2020, and McCarthy drove him home after a rehab session, per ESPN. The duo also “spent hours talking about football and life.” Prescott, after beating the Steelers in October 2024, gave his former head coach the game ball. He’d also visited McCarthy’s parents’ house in Pittsburgh.

Still, Prescott knew him for lesser than Aaron Rodgers, who has known the coach since the beginning of his career. It is quite unfortunate that such a pairing met this sudden end.

Mike McCarthy responds to the Aaron Rodgers situation

McCarthy spoke to reporters a few hours after the interview, but he didn’t answer Rodgers’ claims directly. He said he was focused on the next game against the Broncos. However, he did admit to his mistake regarding the Packers-Steelers mix-up.

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“The Philadelphia situation at halftime was very emotional. … Embarrassing moment,” McCarthy said. “I just think we work a lot of hours, so definitely a difference of opinion from what I was told about the comments.”

Asked if he is the right person to lead the club, McCarthy replied confidently.

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“I know how to win, and that’s a fact,” McCarthy said. “This is my third program. I plan on winning here because of the men, because of this organization. What we’ve got started, and the opportunity we have to learn and grow today because of some of the things that frankly should have been talked about earlier. This is a growth opportunity that I intend to take full advantage of.”

Insider Ian Rapoport also reported that the Steelers are fully supporting McCarthy. After the benching, the team had meant to hold onto Aaron Rodgers, but they changed their minds after his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers and DiNucci worked with McCarthy at different times, so their stories can both be true to them. For now, the Steelers are backing McCarthy and moving on without Rodgers.