Ex-ESPN & FOX Host Seeks Public Support After Winning Court Battle Against Estranged Wife

Former ESPN and Fox host Marcellus Wiley is taking a firm stand for himself and all other men who have been falsely accused. After the domestic battery charges were dropped against him, he is now urging fans to support him in his “MenToo” moment.

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“Please support 🙏🏿💙💪🏿,” his post on X read.

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This comes after the legal battle he faced following accusations from his wife, Annemarie Wiley. But he is now free of domestic battery charges in Florida after prosecutors decided not to move forward with the case.

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The allegations stem from an alleged July 3-4, 2026 altercation between Marcellus Wiley and his estranged wife, Annemarie Wiley, at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Florida.

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According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office affidavit, Annemarie alleged that Wiley was physical during an argument and threatened her life.

She told deputies she feared for her safety and asked them to remove Wiley from the room. The affidavit also says she alleged a history of violence that had not previously been reported.

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Wiley won the case because of a lack of evidence, as “testimonial evidence received is not corroborated by any physical or other evidence and is therefore insufficient to obtain conviction.”

Wiley has started this movement to give a platform to men who have a story to tell and never got a chance. The motto is simple: both men and women should be heard.

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“LIES run sprints.TRUTH runs marathons. We’re in it for the long race,” Wiley mentioned on the website.

It all started when Wiley was arrested over the 4th of July weekend. As per the arrest report, his wife called a deputy sheriff and asked for Wiley to be removed from their hotel room.

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Annemarie mentioned some disturbing insights with the deputy.

After his July 4 arrest, he was released from Orange County Jail on July 5 after posting a $1,000 bond, while the court also ordered him to stay at least 500 feet away from Annemarie.

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After the incident started gaining traction, Wiley took to his X and made it clear that he is innocent and did nothing.

“I’m deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and concern for me and my itty bitties. Your support is fully appreciated. I completely and unequivocally deny these allegations, and I’m certain the truth will prevail,” Wiley posted.

After the legal charges were dropped against him, Wiley even shared his happiness on X.

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“The illusion is OVER,” Wiley said. “No more BS. No more deception. Just FACTS & EVIDENCE. The State of Florida declined to file charges & dismissed the Case! If the State found her allegations UNCORROBORATED by any physical or other evidence, and my own daughter says she wasn’t telling the truth, then the question is unavoidable: Why should ANYTHING ELSE she alleges be believed? (It shouldn’t).”

The legal trouble continued even after the case was dropped. Annemarie later filed for divorce and asked for a temporary restraining order. These are separate allegations that prosecutors decided not to pursue. Now, this case is also taking a weird turn.

Marcellus Wiley seeks the court’s help

The Florida case may be behind him with a court win, but Wiley’s legal fight is far from over. The August 10 dismissal cleared the criminal charges, yet separate civil lawsuits involving seven accusers remain.

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Marcellus Wiley is asking the judge to keep the New York sexual assault lawsuits out of his legal battle with Annemarie. He is facing civil cases involving seven accusers, with allegations dating back to the 1990s and 2000s.

His lawyers say these cases involve different people and separate incidents, so they should not be mixed with the restraining-order hearing.

Wiley’s legal team wants to keep the two matters in separate boxes. They argue that the New York allegations have not been proven in court and believe Annemarie could use the lawsuits against him during their hearing.

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Annemarie filed for divorce on July 6 and also asked the court for protection through a domestic violence restraining order. She wants to have sole custody of their three children.

In addition, she is also asking Wiley to provide child support and spousal support, allow her to continue using their Los Angeles home, and pay more than $200,000 in legal fees.

The charges may be gone, but Wiley’s fight is far from over. Now, his “MenToo” push is turning a personal legal battle into a broader call for men to be heard.