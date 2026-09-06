Ex-Giants & Broncos WR Tragically Passes Away at 57 After Battling Cancer

The football world lost another former player on Wednesday. Arthur Marshall, who once suited up as a wide receiver for the New York Giants and Denver Broncos, died after battling stomach cancer. He was 57.

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His obituary read: “A former professional NFL athlete, Arthur carried strength and determination throughout his life, but those who knew him best will remember him most for the size of his heart. He was a giver by nature-generous with his time, love, encouragement, and support.

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“Above all, Arthur treasured his family. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Lena, and a loving father to Arthur and Aubern, as well as a cherished bonus father to Giana and Alex. He was a beloved son to his mother, Mrs. Rosemary Marshall, and a loving brother to Marvin and his six other siblings. He was also a proud grandfather to six grandsons, who brought tremendous joy to his life.”

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Marshall’s story began on April 29, 1969, in Hephzibah, Georgia, where he grew up as one of eight siblings. He stood out not only on the field but in the classroom, graduating high school with a 92.167 average and earning the state’s Scholar Athlete of the Year Award after posting a 1,020 SAT score.

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But while the classroom showed one side of Marshall’s talent, it was on the football field where he truly made his name. His athletic ability ultimately became what he was best known for.

Arthur Marshall’s record-tying 81-yard TD pass

Marshall was undrafted in the 1992 NFL Draft. A broken leg during his junior year damaged his stock, and though he played with a surgically inserted rod, many were skeptical about his abilities.

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Regardless, he was later signed by the Denver Broncos and played two years for the franchise, recording 54 receptions for 853 receiving yards and three touchdowns. What was more incredible was that he threw two touchdown passes as well.

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However, the most iconic moment of his NFL career already came in his rookie season in December 1992 against the Dallas Cowboys, when, during a trick play, the wide receiver threw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Tillman.

It was the longest touchdown pass by a non-quarterback, tying him with Gary Hammond (1974). However, the Troy Aikman-led Cowboys won the game.

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Then-Pittsburgh Steelers punter Josh Miller equaled the feat in 2003, but no one has surpassed it. But Marshall’s NFL career didn’t just end there, as he was then traded to the Giants in 1994 and spent three years there, mainly as a punt returner, recording 33 receptions for 414 yards and a touchdown.

While his five-year NFL career was noteworthy, his high school days were the ones his fans and close ones talked about the most. Marshall played football at Hephzibah High School and was also inducted into the Hephzibah Hall of Fame in 2023.

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“When he touched the field, you knew he was on the field,” Hephzibah’s current head coach Daniel Dorsey said. “He made a difference, whether it was offense, defense, or special teams. He was just a special player all around.”

He then went on to play for the Georgia Bulldogs from 1988 to 1991, where he was considered a big-play threat, recording 67 receptions for 1,186 yards in 33 college games. No wonder Dorsey also talked about how Marshall’s journey from Hephzibah all the way to the NFL “speaks volumes to who he is and the mountains that you can climb if you just put your mind to it.”

Apart from his football career, Marshall loved to spend time with his family, “watching movies, and taking peaceful strolls along the beach,” as written in his obituary.

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Marshall was always known as the one who gave “back to the community,” with Dorsey mentioning that he returned to his alma mater to help with coaching, while also helping the school financially or through gifts.

The second act

Football may have made Arthur Marshall a familiar name, but his second act took him far beyond the gridiron.

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After his NFL career, he built a successful life as an entrepreneur, visionary real estate developer, and business consultant in Sarasota, Florida, beginning a real estate career that would span more than two decades.

He wanted to serve people.

So, in 2015, he founded indiePlanet Global, a business development company specializing in asset protection, business consulting, real estate development, and marketing services. With offices in several cities, he helped his clients set attainable goals.

But amid all the work, Marshall had to serve in prison.

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After his NFL career and spending time back at Hephzibah, Marshall ventured into entrepreneurship, especially stepping into real estate. But as he was building the business, he went in the wrong direction, as he used false information about “personal finances, sale contracts, and other documents submitted to obtain mortgage loans” in 2009.

He later pleaded guilty in October, with many families, including most of his friends, as victims. Marshall was extremely sorry and said he would “do everything” in his “power to make it right.”

Then-U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced him to 69 months in prison after considering his community work and volunteer service. But Marshall’s journey as an entrepreneur didn’t end here, as he started fresh by founding indiePlanet Global in 2015.

He also formed Arthur Marshall Real Estate to better manage the real estate consultants, while continuing to support several charities.