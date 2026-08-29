Ex-NFL Pro Bowl QB Declares “Caitlin Clark Should Win WNBA MVP” After Historic Game Against Sun

Fans are used to seeing Caitlin Clark setting fire with her game. She has shattered records, elevated her team, and redefined what is possible on the basketball court. But it was her historic performance against the Connecticut Sun that made former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III wager on her winning the MVP honor.

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“Caitlin Clark should win the WNBA MVP,” Griffin, a Pro Bowler, declared on X. “1st Woman EVER in WNBA history to have back-to-back 30-point and 10-assist games. 6 career games of 30+ points and 10+ assists. The rest of the WNBA has 4 in league history. Only Woman EVER to have 800 points and 300 assists in a season.”

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Clark has long been debated as the GOAT of the WNBA, but this outing swings the scales in her favor tremendously.

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Against the Connecticut Sun, Clark and Kelsey Mitchell each scored 34 points, leading Indiana to a 111-91 win. It was the duo’s fourth game with more than 30 points this season.

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Beyond the sheer box score numbers, Clark thrilled fans with her high-IQ plays. Early in the second quarter, she created space with a 25-foot step-back and shot a 3-pointer. Just seconds later, she followed it up with a steal and a lay-up for two points.

“It’s contagious to the team,” Clark said after the game. “Especially in the second quarter, I was able to get a 3 and then get a steal and get us going a little bit. There’s so much more that I can do in so many areas. I can continue to get better. But I feel like I’m in my groove a little bit.”

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With the postseason picture taking shape, the Fever are actively battling to secure a top-three seed in the playoff bracket. Their competition is against the Atlanta Dream, Las Vegas Aces, Minnesota Lynx, and Golden State Valkyries. Currently sitting in fourth place in the league standings with a 26-14 record, Indiana may find the No. 1 overall seed out of reach.

Yet, Clark isn’t the only MVP consideration. While Griffin believes in Clark, many others believe that A’ja Wilson deserves the MVP trophy.

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“My MVP? Probably A’ja,” former Fever guard Sydney Colson said on the Yahoo Sports Daily Podcast. “I think people, a lot of the time, have greatness fatigue, and not in other sports, but for some reason with the WNBA they do, and I just think that’s going to be something that’s not seen for a long time.”

Wilson averages 26.0 points per game. Over 31 games, she has averaged 9.5 rebounds, making her the third-highest rebound collector in the league. Wilson has also recorded 2.0 blocks, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. No wonder she won the MVP honor four times.

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Meanwhile, Clark averages 22.1 points per game. She also averaged 3.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 0.9 steals each game. But it’s her three-point percentage and field-goal percentage that raise the stakes. And Griffin has repeatedly stood tall in his support for Clark.

“The WNBA has never seen anything like Caitlin Clark,” Griffin wrote in a separate post on X. “Olivia Miles is the WNBA Rookie of the Year. Kelsey Mitchell is the best scorer in the WNBA. A’ja Wilson is the best player in the WNBA. Caitlin Clark is the Most Valuable Player in the WNBA.”

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Whether voters lean toward A’ja Wilson’s dominance or Caitlin Clark’s playmaking ability, one thing is clear. Clark is rewriting the record books and is pretty close to claiming the MVP.