Ex-NFL Stars Get Into Heated Debate On Live TV Over CJ Stroud Demanding More Money

C.J. Stroud called the shots in the Houston Texans’ Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. While Stroud entered the big day while holding out on contract negotiations, a fiery debate broke out on ESPN. By the time the dust settled on Sunday, Stroud had thrown for a solid outing, but the ending was pure heartbreak for the Texans.

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Stroud was sacked and fumbled with just seconds left on the clock, sealing a 36-31 comeback win for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills after they ripped off a stunning 96-yard game-winning drive.

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During the pregame countdown on Sunday Football, NFL analyst Tedy Bruschi and former quarterback Alex Smith got into a heated discussion on whether the young quarterback “deserves” a massive contract extension after producing less efficiency compared to his rookie season.

“C.J. Stroud wants to be paid like he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and I’m just trying to read it,” Bruschi said. “Yes, he is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. Fact. I mean, again, all this guy is done,” Smith countered.

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Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 21: Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd 0 and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen 41 rush Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud 7 during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 21, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 21 Texans at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921015

Bruschi compared Stroud to the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes and said the QB lacks the accomplishments to be paid $70 million per year. Stroud was drafted by the Texans as the first-round (2nd overall) pick out of the 2023 NFL Draft at $36.2 million for four years.

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In his rookie season, he started 15 games for the Texans and threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns. After a solid rookie season, his production stalled in the next two seasons. In his last two seasons, Stroud started 31 games, throwing for 6,768 yards and scoring 39 TDs.

“This guy’s offensive line is terrible,” Smith continued, defending Stroud. “They’re nearly dead last in pass protection as well. Outside of Nico Collins, who got hurt and was out of the playoffs. He has nobody to throw to. They traded away. Let me tell. So they fired their O.C. This guy, like they have all pros on defense. They spend more money on their two defensive ends than their entire offensive line. And again, to evaluate him like this.”

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Smith countered that Mahomes benefited from elite talent like “Hill and Kelce,” which Stroud lacks.

“He has a defense around him and a running game that he has to realize, and this particular team to win a championship. I know it’s week one… but to go far, the defense is going to lead them… I don’t want my quarterback wanting to throw for 4500 yards,” Bruschi erupted.

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“And I know the playoffs were ugly for C.J. Stroud,” Smith continued. “But again, there is not a quarterback in the league who would have succeeded in that situation last year.”

After losing by a small margin against the Buffalo Bills, CJ Stroud now prepares for the Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 20 at NRG Stadium, Houston.