Ex-NFLer Calls Natasha Cloud a “Clown” After WNBA Confrontation With Enes Kanter Freedom

Former NFL defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko didn’t hold back after watching the confrontation between Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud and political activist Enes Kanter Freedom over the weekend. On his podcast, “The Fehoko Show,” Fehoko called Cloud’s actions performative and said her reaction cost her team the game.

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“Natasha Cloud acted like a clown last night. That’s a severe case of main character syndrome, and it cost her team the game. If you’re defending that, then you are what’s wrong with society,” Fehoko wrote on X.

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The incident unfolded Sunday night at Wintrust Arena during a game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky. Kanter Freedom, sitting courtside in a shirt reading “WOMAN noun. adult human female,” got into a verbal altercation with Cloud late in the third quarter.

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After converting a layup, Cloud walked toward Kanter Freedom, pointing and yelling in his direction, before he stood up and spread his arms. Security and several Sky players stepped in to separate the two, and Kanter Freedom was escorted out of the arena as the crowd booed.

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Fehoko compared Cloud’s response directly to how a Fever player had handled similar hostility from opposing crowds.

“You know how much hate and s*** Sophie Cunningham gets. They were booing her in Minnesota when she got the ball. Did she go run off on a fan? Did she go crash out? No, absolutely not,” he said.

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Fehoko also focused heavily on the timing of the incident. With the Sky trailing by only six points at one stage, he argued that Cloud should have remained focused on the game instead of engaging with Freedom.

“You got your team within six, and then you guys ended up getting beat by 23,” Fehoko said. “That’s where you f***** up.”

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The game ultimately got away from Chicago. Indiana pulled away in the second half and finished with a 113-90 victory, eliminating the Sky from playoff contention. Caitlin Clark scored 37 points with ten assists, while Kelsey Mitchell added 30 points. Cloud finished with 16 points and seven assists for Chicago.

Fehoko also took issue with what he viewed as Cloud’s reaction after teammates and security stepped between the two sides.

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“You know what that is? That’s main character syndrome,” he said. “If you don’t know what that is, go look it up.”

Fehoko knows the professional sports world well, having played in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers after being part of LSU’s 2019 national championship team.

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Cloud chose not to address the confrontation with reporters after the game. She later spoke out on Threads, saying the transgender community was part of her “community and tribe” and that she would continue to stand by them. Sky coach Tyler Marsh also backed Cloud, praising her willingness to stand up for her teammates and others around her.



