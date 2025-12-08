Ex-NFLer Leads Calls Against Refs’ Chiefs Bias After C. J. Stoud’s Texans Punished Twice

The Chiefs and Texans face up against each other in what is arguably the most important game of the season for both teams. And it didn’t take too long for the controversy to show up. Houston has already been hit with two flags, both of which their sideline clearly didn’t love, and a former Steeler wasted no time calling out what he sees as a familiar pattern.

“I don’t know man. Always seemed crazy to me when I was playing Kansas City always got a flag in their favor at a crucial time. Maybe I’m just crazy,” retired Breiden Fehoko said.

The first eyebrow-raiser came on an offside call that stalled a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak by C.J. Stroud. On replay, it didn’t look like anyone jumped early, though an arm may have drifted into the neutral zone. Still, the replay was enough to deem the call controversial.

Before that, replay assist stepped in on a short-yardage spot and overturned the ruling on the field, awarding a first down. The Chiefs challenged, and the review determined that replay assist had been wrong. It was an odd sequence, and Texans fans were already heated before the offside flag even flew.

Every week in the NFL seems to produce a handful of questionable calls, but many fans insist the Chiefs benefit more than most. Tonight, no group believes that more fiercely than Houston’s fan base. And judging by the reaction on X, they’re letting the league hear about it.

Texans fans echo Breiden Fehoko’s sentiment

The Texans opened the night looking sharp, but if this one slips away, those early calls are going to stick to the story. Houston fans didn’t wait long to unload their frustration on X, firing off reactions almost immediately after the flags started flying. The mood was unanimous.

“Literally nobody on the Texans moved before the ball snapped 🤣,” one fan wrote, questioning the offside call.

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 07: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 talks with referee John Hussey 35 in the third quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs on Sep 7, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

That penalty wiped out what could’ve been a touchdown drive and forced Houston to settle for three. In a tight game, that kind of swing sits heavy. And to a lot of Texans fans, it felt familiar. And another fan believes this has been a common occurrence for a while now.

“Primetime chief games are always the same. The betting odds now factor it in,” he wrote.

Prime-time windows amplify everything. More eyes, more scrutiny, and more heat when a borderline call tips the field. And given how this season has gone across the league, it doesn’t take much to ignite the belief that officiating leans one way.

“Nah, we been watching this for years 😭,” one remarked.

It isn’t just noise, either. A UTEP study found that in playoff games, penalties against Chiefs opponents accounted for 2.36 more yards than average, and those flags were 23 percent more likely to result in Kansas City getting a first down. With that in the background, the frustration isn’t hard to understand.

“The Chiefs are never beating the allegations,” one fan said.

Those allegations have had legs for a long time. And judging from the reaction tonight, they aren’t slowing down anytime soon.