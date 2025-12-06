Ex-Steelers Coach Delivers Final Verdict on Mike Tomlin’s Future Amid Ben Roethlisberger’s Firing Calls

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently going through a major coaching change talks, and now the calls for Mike Tomlin’s departure are mounting. Ahead of the team’s upcoming clash against the Baltimore Ravens, their former coach, Bruce Arians, stepped forward to share his views on the matter.

While many think that the Steelers would let go of Tomlin after the concerning 26-7 loss against the Buffalo Bills, Arians used his prior experience to state how the team’s ethics go with their decision-making.

“I don’t know if we ever realized that there’s too much ego involved. And I can fix this,” former Steelers coach Bruce Arians said on the Rich Eisen Show. “It’s been a long time since they’ve been in a playoff seriously. But I don’t know. That’s a tough, tough call because the Steelers history is we don’t fire coaches. That’s for sure.”

The statement turned out to be an indirect answer to the Steelers’ great, Ben Roethlisberger’s recent comments. He recently suggested that it might be time for a “fresh start” for Mike Tomlin. “Maybe it’s a clean-house time. Maybe it’s time,” the former QB, who played 15 of his 18 NFL seasons under Tomlin, said.

He added that although he respects Tomlin, a change could benefit both Tomlin and the team. Roethlisberger even floated the idea that Tomlin could take up a college coaching job, maybe at Penn State Nittany Lions, while praising his strength in recruiting and further suggested that he could win national championships there.

And it’s not just Roethlisberger. Linebacker James Harrison also feels the same.

“I thought he was a good (coach)…. A good coach gets you to play to your potential. And right now, the players we have on that team I have seen play, they’re not playing up to their potential. A great coach gets you to play to your potential,” Harrison said.

November 30, 2025: Head Coach Mike Tomlin during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA.

Additionally, fans have been calling for Mike Tomlin’s firing because the Steelers’ on-field results depicted a clear statistical decline. The recent 26–7 loss to the Bills pushed frustrations to a peak. The Steelers produced just 166 total yards while giving up 249 rushing yards. This highlighted a concerning situation, marking the most an opponent has ever recorded at Acrisure Stadium.

The offense has also struggled all season with a third-down conversion rate of around 39.7%. This eventually resulted in heavy demands from fans to demand the HC’s exit. While the arena echoed with hateful chants, Tomlin himself stepped forward to address his thoughts on the matter.

Mike Tomlin opens up on the tragic loss against the Bills

The clash against the Buffalo Bills ended in a crushing 26–7 defeat that left Pittsburgh Steelers fans furious. They were seen booing and therefore chanted “Fire Tomlin”, replacing the usual support. The mood was heavy as after just one half leading 7–3, Pittsburgh’s defense collapsed as Buffalo rushed for a franchise-record 249 yards at Acrisure Stadium, while the Steelers’ offense produced only 166 total yards.

In the aftermath, Tomlin stepped forward to acknowledge what everyone was feeling, nodding to the fans’ frustration.

“In general, I agree with them, from this perspective: Football is our game, we’re in a sport entertainment business,” Tomlin said after the game. “And so if you root for the Steelers, entertaining them is winning. And so when you’re not winning, it’s not entertaining. I share frustrations, I understand what makes this thing go, and winning is what makes this thing go.”

The stakes are high as the Steelers are now 6–6, struggling near the .500 mark after a strong 5–1 start. They’re only 6–11 over the last 17 games. This turned out to be enough reason to revive questions about the team’s consistency and their ability to move past the troubles that dogged them last season as well.