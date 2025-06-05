Ex-Steelers QB With Best QBR Ever Hands Strict Deadline to Aaron Rodgers After Mike Tomlin Addressed Needs

One former Steelers quarterback knows a thing or two about headline-making surprises. Back in 2010, the Steelers’ backup QB dropped statistics so staggering that it broke ESPN’s QBR system. He had once posted the “greatest” QBR game of all time with 3 TDs and 2 picks from 17 throws in a game against the Buccaneers. His jaw-dropping 99.9 Total QBR is the highest ever recorded by ESPN’s system.

Fast-forward to 2025, and that same QB, Charlie Batch, is back in the spotlight with a message for Aaron Rodgers: don’t wait. Batch joined Up & Adams this week to weigh in on Pittsburgh’s QB dilemma. The Steelers have Mason Rudolph, a fan base still dreaming about Aaron Rodgers, and a rookie, Will Howard, trying to find his footing. But there’s a problem, as Rodgers still hasn’t signed. “I would love to see him sign before training camp,” Batch said. Kay Adams posed the question to Batch, asking, “Let’s say the Aaron thing doesn’t happen. I mean, what are the chances this Aaron thing doesn’t happen?”

Charlie Batch goes on to give a breakdown of Aaron Rodgers’ free agency status, adding, “He gets the chance to do whatever he wants to do. And for whatever reason, the Steelers weren’t able to lock him up since he was released from the Jets.” And, the amount of time he is taking to arrive at the decision is concerning. Rodgers has not committed formally, and fans are growing disillusioned. And, as Batch remarked, the Steelers can’t afford to wait indefinitely. He said, “But they have to move forward because they brought Mason Rudolph here in the offseason.”

Mason Rudolph is currently expected to be the starting QB, given his solid performance during OTAs. He is the clear front-runner in the absence of a new signing. Adding to the mix is rookie QB Will Howard, a sixth-round pick who is working to adapt himself to the NFL rigor and needs mentoring. Hence, Batch gives a reality check as he talks to Kay Adams. “So it’s a tough situation to be in. But this is the business of the NFL. You have to be able to block out the distractions, but at the same time, do your job moving forward.”

If Rodgers thinks he can roll in just before Week 1 and steal the show, he might want to think again, as per Batch. If Rodgers shows up too late, it’s not just about missing reps, it’s about missing the chance to lead.

Mike Tomlin addresses the team’s needs beyond Aaron Rodgers

In a span of 24 hours, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost a key TE, with hovering locker room tension, and found themselves back under the big question. That is, whether Aaron Rodgers will sign. The Steelers lost key tight end Donald Parham Jr. to a season-ending Achilles injury during the OTAs. And just like that, the depth behind Pat Freiermuth vanished, forcing the team to scramble for replacements.

via Imago Amidst this, Mike Tomlin and the front office moved fast. They were back in talks with Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith. Jonnu Smith is more than a replacement TE for the Steelers. He is a proven fit for Arthur Smith’s offensive system, as he has played under him in both Tennessee and Atlanta.

Hence, this maintains the equilibrium, as Smith’s numbers speak for his capabilities. He recorded 88 catches, 884 yards, and 8 TDs in 2024. Now Smith is reportedly asking for $4.8 million, and yeah, it’s a lot. But, Steelers need to pay the price while pursuing Rodgers.

Going into a quick recap of what happened in 2024, Tomlin signed Russell Wilson in free agency after trading for Justin Fields. After Wilson’s training camp calf injury, Fields started, leading the team to a 4–2 record. Once Wilson was cleared, Tomlin benched Fields. Despite a solid start, the Steelers lost 5 straight games, including a Wild Card playoff game.

NFL insider Albert Breer, speaking on The Bill Simmons Show, said, “A lot of that building really wanted them to go back to Justin Fields… Tomlin was kind of all on his own on that one.” Now, with both Fields and Wilson gone, and Rodgers far from certain, Tomlin is indeed starting over.