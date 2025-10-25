Ex-Steelers Star Calls on ‘FBI’ to Investigate as Old Lamar Jackson–Baker Mayfield Betting Tweet Resurfaces

The sporting world was in shock when the news broke about the massive gambling and sports betting scandal in the NBA. This wasn’t a minor scandal, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation was involved. Further, a current NBA head coach and an active player were arrested along with 30 more individuals across two gambling operations. Amid the chaos, Breiden Fehoko, the former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle, spotted an old tweet and jokingly tagged the FBI, adding a humorous twist to the shocking revelations.

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, and former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones were among those apprehended. Billups and Jones were tied to Mafia-backed, rigged poker, while Rozier and Jones were implicated in a scheme using NBA insider information for illegal sports betting. With this development in the backdrop, Fehoko retweeted a post from 2021 that alluded to the FBI that certain bets involving two NFL superstars.

That tweet, originally posted by former Jacksonville State Gamecocks offensive lineman Kyron Samuels, was about star quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield from January 2021. Samuels, the national scout for KLUTCH Sports Group, had revealed how he had placed bets on NFL Wild Card games involving Jackson and Mayfield and won big. Highlighting this in light of recent events, Fehoko jokingly tagged the FBI, poking fun at the old betting confession.

Looking back at those Wild Card games, Samuels made the right choice with both quarterbacks leading their respective sides to big-time victories. The then-Cleveland Browns QB threw three TDs to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37. Whereas Jackson helped his Baltimore Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans 23-20. But the NBA’s gambling scandal is no laughing matter; rather, it can drastically affect sports betting globally.

NFL issues stern warning

Just days after the FBI’s NBA gambling and sports betting scandal broke, the NFL was quick to react and sent out two memos to all 31 teams. The NFL has had its fair share of betting scandals, with the most recent one in April 2024. Amit Patel, a former Jacksonville Jaguars employee, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for stealing $22 million to pay off gambling losses in this scam.

To avoid any such issues, the NFL reminded its players, coaches, and league personnel of the importance of adhering to its gambling policy. Similarly, the NFL Players Association reminded the players about the league’s gambling protocols. The NFLPA also warned that “the NFL is monitoring player podcasts and investigating those that may be associated with or sponsored by any gambling entity.” It also delineated what is and is not permitted under the league’s gambling policy.

With such a massive gambling scandal surfacing in a prominent sporting league, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s comments about sports betting feel acutely relevant. Goodell was part of a deposition in a lawsuit brought by the State of New Jersey to remove a federal ban on sports wagering. Here, the NFL commissioner highlighted how betting on sporting events and “normal incidents of the game” can lead to more gambling.

Goodell asserted, “It creates more gambling, it creates more gamblers, and it creates the more likelihood that people are going to perceive it as being an influence.” Consequently, now it’s more important than ever to take action against sports betting and shut down any such agents that can affect the integrity of the sport.