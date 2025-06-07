Ex-Steelers Star Considers Drastic Decision for Aaron Rodgers After Fans Express Concern Against Mike Tomlin’s QB

For a team that has built its identity around stability and control, the Pittsburgh Steelers had found themselves in unfamiliar territory when it came to the QB spot. Ever since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, it has been season after season of uncertainty. We have officially entered into a new era. The Steelers have signed MVP QB Aaron Rodgers on a one-year deal, and it has given the fans and analysts a lot to talk about.

Mike Tomlin‘s QB choices have been openly criticised by the fans for a while now. With Rodgers steering the ship? It didn’t change much. However, there is another name that is turning heads. A name that the Steelers fans are well aware of and associate with one of the most memorable seasons for the team. Rodger’s onboarding has not only sparked a debate around the QB spot, but has also fueled a potential reunion with a former star. The fans aren’t too excited about this potential move. Which is, well, understandable.

Aaron Rodgers isn’t just stepping in to fill the QB spot, he is coming to influence how the team will look next season. As per MLfootball X post, RB Le’Veon Bell would like to return and play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The post also added, “Antonio Brown told @_MLFootball that Aaron Rodgers asked him to return.” Well, that’s interesting. For those who don’t remember how his Steelers exit manoeuvred back in 2018, we’ll fill you up.

The Steelers offered Bell a $13.3 million deal in 2017, which he declined. In 2018, they offered him the same deal. He felt disrespected, arguing that he played through injuries. He wanted guaranteed money, which the franchise never offered, making him sit out for the rest of the season. After taking a year off, he joined the Jets in a $52.5 million deal. Some fans felt betrayed, and you can’t blame them.

On multiple occasions, Bell has communicated his desire to return to the Steelers. He has made it clear that if he does return to the NFL, there’s only one team’s colours that he would wear. Le’Veon told ESPN, “But bro, I’m telling you all right now when I go out there and train in March and if I hit April and I make this decision to come back to play in the NFL again, mark my words down — I will be better than I ever was.” And his team preference?

He added, “And I will only come back for that one team. You all know who it is. I don’t have to say no team. You all know who it is.” He even apologised to the fans for the way he left, saying, “I shouldn’t have left. I apologise, I should never have left. I apologise. That’s my fault. That’s on me.” Were these words enough for the fans to welcome him again with open arms?

As for Aaron Rodgers, no. That might have something to do with his prolonged decision to join the Steelers. He took his good time before committing to the team. The delayed decision left the team in limbo in what was supposed to be a critical offseason concerning roster planning. Some fans criticised Rodgers for his uncertain loyalty, others bashed him for sporting reasons, primarily because of his age. Let’s break it down.

Fans react to Aaron Rodgers joining the Steelers

Fans took to social media to express their concern regarding Rodgers’s signing. They really did have a field day on X as soon as the news came out. A fan remarked, “You don’t age backwards.” And that is a fair argument. The emotional aspect of this move has the fans divided. But how does this look from a sporting perspective? The man is a legend. No one’s denying it. But how much of that past can he carry forward to next season?

He was notably inconsistent last season. In the six games he played, he recorded 1,093 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions, with a QBR of 48.7. Simply not good enough. As per another, Rodgers’ signing would simply be adding to a team of disruptors. He remarks, “Um, how about no? Adding one, let alone 3, habitual team disruptors is not what I call a good move. They should have rolled with Mason.” Is Rodgers a disruptor?

Well, if this offseason showed us anything, yes, he is. Some fans are not only opposed to the idea of Rodgers as starting QB — they outright oppose what he represents. Another jokingly commented, “Rodgers will be the GM now, so anything is possible.” Aaron Rodgers really is a GM at this point, isn’t he? This reputation was built around his time in Green Bay, where he supposedly had a rather big influence on roster moves. Remember when he pushed the Jets for the signing of Davante Adams? Well, that didn’t work out too well.

However, one fan wants to see how this pans out. He says, “One-year deal, show me what you have left. Also, why not let them walk on the practice field? That may tell us something.” That’s the ideal way to approach this, we feel. Just a look under the hood. Let him strap on the pads, run a few routes, and take a few hits.

If the wheels still turn, maybe there’s still something there. If not, there’s not much that can go wrong in a one-year deal. It will be an interesting season for the Steelers. And if Bell ends up joining Rodgers, even more so. For good or bad.