Ex-Titans GM Confirms Immediate Travis Hunter Plans as Liam Coen Makes Something Clear on Rookie

The Jaguars didn’t just need new talent this offseason—they needed answers. After ending the 2024 campaign with a 4–13 record and a depleted offense, Jacksonville knew it had to arm Trevor Lawrence with more than just hopes and maybes. Enter: Travis Hunter, the do-it-all phenom from Colorado, who became the centerpiece of their draft strategy. Jacksonville gave up significant capital to move up for him—and now, every practice rep, every personnel meeting is centered around how to use him.

Hunter isn’t just a rookie. He’s a former Heisman Trophy winner, a player who lined up at wide receiver and cornerback for Deion Sanders and made both positions look effortless. But versatility comes with questions: Is he a WR? A corner? Both? As the Jaguars shape their 2025 identity, the buzz around how they’ll deploy their top pick has only grown louder—and finally, someone with insight has spoken.

“It seems like they’re going to play him at wide receiver mostly and then, you know, he’ll dabble some over at corner,” said Jon Robinson, former Titans GM, during an interview on Ducktail’s show on X. He went on to compare Hunter’s potential role to the likes of Troy Brown and Julian Edelman, who contributed in two-way capacities during Robinson’s time in New England. But this isn’t a gimmick. Robinson made it clear that Jacksonville sees Hunter as a real offensive threat—and not just another flashy name.

In the same segment, Robinson added, “They gave up a lot of draft capital to go up and get Travis… they believe in him. They think he’s a generational player.” That belief is rooted in creating options for Trevor Lawrence. “Most of these good quarterbacks and good teams… they have more than one receiver,” Robinson emphasized. “Defenses, they’ll just tilt the coverage to wherever the primary target is. Well, now Jacksonville has Travis Hunter.” With Brian Thomas Jr., another 2025 draft addition, and Christian Kirk returning from injury, the Jaguars now have a trio of weapons to test defenses from multiple angles.

Beyond his on-field versatility, Hunter’s energy and attitude have caught the attention of his teammates and coaches. Head coach Liam Coen remarked on Hunter’s exceptional endurance, stating, “He just kind of goes, runs a route, runs back. You could tell he’s in football shape.” Quarterback Trevor Lawrence echoed this sentiment, highlighting Hunter’s enthusiasm and work ethic: “He’s got a lot of juice and he can run all day. A lot of energy, I love it. Good energy, always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day.”

And while the GM’s words and his team set expectations, it’s the Jaguars’ own coaching staff that’s putting those plans into motion.

How the Jaguars really see Travis Hunter: Coen’s vision for the rookie

If Robinson laid out the blueprint, Liam Coen—Jacksonville’s new head coach and offensive architect—is already building the foundation. Speaking to The Florida Times-Union earlier this week, Coen confirmed that Hunter is being trained exclusively as a wide receiver in OTAs, at least for now. “We won’t put him in that situation to have him do both in the same session, although I’m sure he’d probably want to,” Coen said. “He still meets defensively every day, so he’s getting the mental part of it.”

That line says it all: The Jacksonville Jaguars are being smart, not experimental. While Hunter’s two-way talent remains part of the plan, the team is prioritizing his development at WR—letting him master one system before asking him to juggle both. Coen praised his rookie’s adaptability, calling him “an elite mover” and noting his football IQ as being well beyond his age.

It’s a calculated move that speaks to Jacksonville’s broader offensive plan. Christian Kirk, the team’s WR1 in 2023, missed much of last season with an injury. Zay Jones is no longer on the roster. Brian Thomas Jr., while explosive at LSU, is still acclimating to the pro level. That opens the door for Hunter to contribute right away, not as a gimmick, but as a genuine WR2/WR3 who can stretch the field and punish single coverage.

The Jaguars know what’s at stake. Trevor Lawrence is entering his fourth season, and after last year’s regression—just 21 touchdowns to 13 interceptions—pressure is mounting. The Jaguars front office actively surrounded him with playmakers—and they made Hunter their biggest bet yet. Whether he lines up outside or drops into coverage later in the year, his presence could redefine how Jacksonville attacks.

Coen and Robinson may not wear the same headset, but their message is aligned: Travis Hunter is here to make plays—and they’re going to let him. The two-way fireworks might still be on the horizon, but for now, Jacksonville wants one thing: to get the ball in Hunter’s hands and let the kid cook.