Exclusive: Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Explains His ‘Controlled Aggression’ Mindset Heading Into Cardinals Game on Monday

ARLINGTON, Texas – It is Halloween Eve, and fittingly, CeeDee Lamb is creeping quietly down a corridor inside The Star in Frisco, ready to unleash a trick-or-treat surprise on his unsuspecting victims.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“GP,’’ Lamb signs, disguising his voice in a falsetto tone and stunning the crowd, “We love you!’’

There is a method to Lamb’s All Hallows’ Day madness, and it’s not just about toying with his buddy George Pickens or the media gathered around him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lamb, so often quiet as he naturally is, is now at age 26 and with four straight Pro Bowls and a record-$34 million APY contract on his resume, a team leader.

Somebody besides QB Dak Prescott needs to help set the tone in this locker room that threatens to be dragged down emotionally due to Dallas’ dismal 3-4-1 mark.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lamb is clearly volunteering to be that someone.

“Controlled aggression’’ is the term Lamb uses to describe the key to Dallas turning around its record, starting with a “Monday Night Football’’ visit from the Arizona Cardinals here at AT&T Stadium. “No need to really rush that problem …

AD

“I feel like that’s us as a team, myself included,” he said. “I’m not excluding myself, but I just feel like control your aggression, and then when we get the opportunity to go head-to-head against somebody else, unleash.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The timing is right for the Cowboys to do that now. The Cardinals have won seven of the last eight meetings between these two clubs. But they are 2-5, having lost five straight, and their QB Kyler Murray, the DFW native who has a lifetime 9-0 record in this building dating back to high school, isn’t scheduled to play.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that Dallas this year is scoring just 24 points per game on the road but is at an NFL-best 41 points per game at home.

Lamb recently told EssentiallySports that while he doesn’t like to brag, he views himself as “a dominant receiver.’’ And this year, when healthy, that’s again been true. In the four games he’s been able to finish (while otherwise sidelined with a high ankle sprain), his lines look like this: 7 catches for 110 yards, nine for 112, five for 110 and a TD, and seven for 74.

That’s fairly dominant.

Somehow, Lamb is trying to balance keeping his teammates loose while also cranking up the intensity.

“No need to really come out here in practice and (let out) all the frustration that you’re feeling from the last game, and you do it all week in practice and then not show up on a game,’’ he said. “I would rather you practice hard and then show up on Monday, and then we’ll go from there.’’