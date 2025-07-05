Exclusive: Dallas Goedert Breaks Silence on Tight End Competition at Eagles With 3 Backups

For all the stoicism Dallas Goedert shows on the field, soft hands, sharp footwork, and a blue-collar edge, this offseason tested him in ways no linebacker ever could. In an exclusive sit-down with us at EssentiallySports, the Super Bowl–winning tight end peeled back the layers of uncertainty that clouded his spring. “It was the first offseason that I really had to deal with something like that,” Goedert admitted. That something was the possibility of being traded or cut.

Goedert isn’t just flying with the Birds, his wings have gotten sharper. He’s got real challengers behind him. And he doesn’t mind that at all. Just like millions of fans out there, our host, Andrew Whitelaw, also wanted to know, “How do you balance being a mentor but still fighting for your own looks?” The champion didn’t sugarcoat the reality of his role. He’s a veteran. A tone-setter. But also a man still grinding for targets and reps in a crowded tight-end room.

He told us, “Yeah, I feel like the most important part is having good competition. Iron sharpens iron. When you have good players, you know, you always are competing against them as well as helping them. And I feel like the better players you get around you, it’s just going to help elevate your game.” Well, he definitely needs to have good chemistry with fellow TEs like Grant Calcaterra.

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade Feb 14, 2025 Philadelphia, PA, USA Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert 88 reacts during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally.

The Eagles are known for breeding competition, especially under Nick Sirianni’s culture-first regime. Goedert’s been a mainstay, over 4,000 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in the 7 seasons with the Eagles. And yet, he knows every training camp rep matters. That’s the tightrope, be the mentor, but don’t give away your job.

Philadelphia’s tight-end room is loaded with potential. Young, hungry guys trying to crack the 53-man roster. Goedert isn’t just seeing raw talent, he’s feeling the pressure. But don’t let the calm demeanor fool you, he’s not easing into a twilight role. He’s still sharpening his edge. Because in Philly, competition isn’t seasonal. It’s a way of life.

So, he also echoed our motto, The Fan’s Perspective, before giving us a deep dive at Essentially Sports, “I’m really excited about the tight end room this year,” he said about the coming season. “I think we got a lot of good tight ends that will be fighting for making the roster and helping improve the team. And just being able to compete against guys that you’re friends with and have great relationships makes doing our job a lot more fun.” And why not? We’re thrilled to watch that competition.

While he is also preparing mentally for the role, young guys are trying their best. With 3 backups emerging, they have a lot of options.

Dallas Goedert facing tough competition for starter TE

Dallas Goedert remains the undisputed tight end in Philly. Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, he reshaped his contract, agreeing to $10 million guaranteed in 2025 with up to $1 million in incentives, signaling both loyalty and leadership for another ring run. Yet durability remains a concern, he’s yet to play a full season. And age (30) paired with cap implications, have raised questions about his long-term role.

Although he didn’t talk much about the young boys in the Eagles TE room with us at EssentiallySports, he did briefly point out, “We’ve got young tight ends like Calcaterra rising.” But he knows that the franchise reshaped the backup landscape this offseason.

January 26, 2025, Philadelphia PA Philadelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra 81 warms up before the NFC championship against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

Kylen Granson, fresh off a one-year deal signed in March, brings 86 career catches for 958 yards and a touchdown over four seasons. He’s a versatile player and slot threat, ideal for Sirianni’s multiple-tight-end sets. In contrast, Grant Calcaterra, a 2022 sixth-round project, has logged only 33 receptions for 418 yards total, talented, but still developing.

Further depth arrived in March with the signing of Harrison Bryant, a reliable veteran on a one-year deal. Though his 2024 stats with the Raiders—9 catches for 86 yards in 13 games—weren’t eye-popping, Eagles insiders still awarded the move a B+ grade. Why? His blocking chops and situational awareness make him more than a box-score contributor. Bryant offers the kind of postseason dependability that often separates contenders from champions, especially in high-leverage third-down and red-zone situations.

As the Eagles look to defend their title in 2025, they’ll need more than potential—they’ll need proven depth. With Dallas Goedert leading the room, Bryant steps in as the kind of TE2 who can quietly tilt the scales in crunch time. Still, unless another tight end emerges, the position could remain one of Philly’s few soft spots, where expectations risk outpacing reality.

