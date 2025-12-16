Exclusive: DeMarcus Lawrence Talks Seahawks, Mike Macdonald, REIGN Total Body Fuel and Much More

Essentials Inside The Story DeMarcus Lawrence talks about his new chapter with the Seattle Seahawks after 11 years with Dallas

Lawrence catches up on his experience working under Head Coach Mike Macdonald

Lawrence also talks about his nickname and what it means to him

After spending the first 11 years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and making a name for himself as one of the best pass rushers in the league, one-time All-Pro defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is now the new face of the Seattle Seahawks‘ defense, which is a team firing on all cylinders during the 2025 NFL season.

Lawrence took some time out of his schedule during the 2025 campaign to speak with Essentially Sports about his first season with the red-hot Seahawks and his partnership with REIGN Total Body Fuel.

You recently partnered with REIGN Total Body Fuel. What led to the partnership?

“My interest in the product, liking the product. My favorite REIGN Total Body Fuel is the Orange Dreamsicle. I fell in love with that flavor. But also, the spark that it gave me in the gym, it made me feel good and had a great work out.”

What separates this performance energy drink from everyone else?

“I think how clean it is, when you’re dealing with energy drinks, you can get that jittery feeling, but with REIGN Total Body Fuel you get a clean burst of energy so you can go and attack your day.”

You spent years as a cornerstone in Dallas. What does it mean to you to start a new chapter with the Seattle Seahawks?

“It’s a part of my journey. Understanding that even though my role had to take a turn my journey is not over. Being able to have the opportunity to continue to chase my dreams is amazing, and not everybody gets that opportunity. You know? I take it for what it is, and I thank God for the opportunity, and try to take advantage of it.”

Big transitions can spark new motivation. What excites you most about joining this Seahawks team and culture?

“What excited me most is the defense, but after getting to play a couple games here and see the culture of the fan base and the love and how the city of Seattle views their football team. To now be a part of that is an amazing journey.”

How would you describe your style of play today compared to when you first entered the league?

“I feel like I still play with the same type of tenacity that I played at the beginning of my career. It’s just more of learning from my mistakes, my dos and don’ts out there. But also, understanding the game entirely.”

Every move comes with expectations. What personal goals have you set for yourself in Seattle?

“The personal goal that I’m still chasing is the Super Bowl. I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot of things in my career, but that’s something that’s been on the top of my goal list ever since I’ve set my eyes on playing football is to win a Super Bowl. That’s the main goal.”

Seattle has a proud defensive tradition, from the Legion of Boom to now. How do you see yourself contributing to the next era of Seahawks defense?

“Just by playing my style of football. Being who I am. Joining the culture, and do what I do best – get the ball!”

Fans are curious about your early impressions. What’s it been like working under head coach Mike Macdonald?

“Oh man. I mean, it’s definitely a great experience being able to be under Coach Macdonald, being able to see his personality up front and who he is as a man. But also, the drive and the focus from being a head coach, but also a defense-minded head coach. That’s something that I didn’t know existed in the NFL, and now that I have the opportunity to be underneath one, it’s a great feeling.”

The Seahawks have a lot of young talent on defense. Which young players have impressed you the most so far?

“My young bull Nick! Number 3. To see the young guy balling and also being a rookie while understanding what all coaches are asking from him day in and day out, and him being able to step up to the call to help out defense and our team make big plays, that’s a dream come true for a young guy. But also, the way he’s able to hold it. A lot of people can’t take that pressure and aren’t able to thrive in those situations, and Nick is doing a great job at it.”

Veteran leadership matters in every locker room. How do you balance being both a mentor and a dominant presence on the field?

“Man. I have to lean to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ for that. I have a lively personality, and I feel like I try to lead people by my actions and not by what I say. Because, if you understand ‘Law logic’ could be everywhere, so just led by example and try to push them the right way instead of barking all the time.”

You’ve built a reputation as one of the most disruptive edge rushers in football. What’s the key to your consistency as a pass rusher?

“I think the key is understanding the assignment, you know? Just being a defensive end and understanding life when you have to be on the offensive side and the defensive side. And as for what I’m doing for my team: I’m defending a zone. But also, the main objective is the ball. I don’t have to defend it if I take it away from them. So just keeping that at the front of my mind helps a lot to be disruptive.”

Fans often think of sacks first. What part of your game do you think is the most underrated or overlooked?

“I think that the thing that is most overlooked in the game of football is understanding that every play is not that person’s play to make. Meaning: we have schemes and different formations that we have to be able to line up and play what the coach calls. But also, being able to adjust on the fly and go and make that play. What I’m trying to let people know is: even though it looks like a person should be making that play, his read can be totally different that his eyes are not even on that thing. So whatever y’all think, y’all have to look underneath the hood before you go into judgment.”

Your nickname ‘Tank’ has followed you throughout your career. What does it represent to you personally?

“I mean, it’s a childhood nickname, but now that it’s grown with me, it’s a part of who I am. You know? It’s more of me being a ground force and protecting my territory. Protecting my territory, being a field tank.”

Athletes are more than just what they do on Sundays. What passions or hobbies do you have off the field that keep you grounded?

“Bible study, church, video games, time with my kids, dinners with my family, and football.”

You’ve been active in community work over the years. How important is giving back, and do you have plans to continue that in Seattle?

“My plan every year is to give back when I’m given the opportunity to bless others. I would love to give back and do things in Seattle.”

What’s your message to the 12th man about what they can expect from you the rest of the season?

“Message to the 12: IM HERE. WE HERE. LET’S TURN UP. LET’S HAVE FUN.”