Exclusive: Eagles’ Dallas Goedert Breaks Silence on Jalen Hurts–AJ Brown Controversy, Takes Aim at Philly Media

Back in December, after a win over the Panthers, AJ Brown dropped a shocker! When asked what the Eagles’ offense needed to improve, the star receiver didn’t mince words: “Passing.” Just one word, but in this football-obsessed city of Philadelphia, that was enough to ignite a full-blown drama. Suddenly, every interaction between Brown and Jalen Hurts became fuel for speculation, and despite Brown’s attempts to clarify that he wasn’t calling out his QB but just stating facts, the controversy wouldn’t end. So now, EssentiallySports went straight to the source, sitting down with Eagles TE Dallas Goedert for the unfiltered truth.

“There have been some reports of some tension between Jaylen and AJ Brown. What’s the chemistry like behind the scenes?” we asked Goedert. Philly‘s TE set the record straight, stating, “I think they’ve got a great relationship. They’re both passionate. They’re both very meticulous at what they do. You know, I think they got a great relationship.

“Sometimes the Philadelphia media likes to stir stuff up. You know, as a wide receiver, I want him to be a little bit of a diva. I want him to want the ball. I want him to believe that he’s the best and can never be guarded. So, when everything’s going good, nobody has a problem with anything. When something starts to struggle, you know, he wants the ball. He wants to be able to be a difference maker, and I think both of them handled it really well, getting their points across, and I think Jalen does everything right to make sure everybody on the team stays happy,” Goedert told us at EssentiallySports.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So it seems both Brown and Hurts are on the same page. In fact, last year, both players, along with fellow receiver DeVonta Smith, expressed that the group lacked rhythm and congruity. And while Brown never believed “the sky is falling” with their passing game, he simply wanted to bring awareness to it… But that’s not how his answer was interpreted. In fact, running back Saquon Barkley was caught in the middle of it all, as many felt the team wasn’t passing the ball as much because of him and that they were focused more on their ground game.

AD

However, just like Goedert told us that the whole controversy was cooked up by the media, Barkley, too, was of the same opinion in December. “To be honest, you guys in the media are the ones kind of creating that narrative. Our focus is winning football games,” he had shared, and added that he had “100% confidence” in their passing game.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade Feb 14, 2025 Philadelphia, PA, USA Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert 88 reacts during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally. Philadelphia PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250214_jla_al2_155

With Goedert offering more clarity, it will be interesting to see how their passing game evolves in the upcoming season. Their regular season will start against Dallas, followed by the Chiefs and then the Rams. And so, Philadelphia’s fans will hope to see better unity among the team.

For more exclusive Eagles insights you won’t get elsewhere, keep it locked on EssentiallySports.