Fresh off his Super Bowl win, Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is opening up about something bigger than football. For 20 years, he’s battled plaque psoriasis – those itchy, scaly skin patches that don’t care if you’re playing in the NFL. “You’re always worried they’ll flare up before a big game,” the 30-year-old admits. The condition never stops being a distraction, especially when you’re sweating in pads under stadium lights.

Most fans would never guess. The same hands that make game-winning catches also deal with rough, flaky skin that creams can’t fix overnight. But now, with a championship ring secured, Goedert’s ready to talk. Why speak up now? Because he finally found something that works and wants others to know that relief is possible. In an exclusive conversation with EssentiallySports, Goedert opens up about why this was the right time to speak out – and how his partnership with Amgen is helping others facing similar struggles.

Dallas Goedert breaks his silence on skin struggle

The confetti had barely settled from Philadelphia’s Super Bowl parade when Dallas Goedert decided to get personal. Speaking with EssentiallySports, the Eagles TE peeled back more than just his jersey – he revealed the invisible battle he’s fought since fourth grade. “You partnered with Amgen to raise awareness for plaque psoriasis. Why was it important for you to speak up about this now?, we asked the Super Bowl LIX winner. “Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve been dealing with plaque psoriasis, which causes rough, flaky patches on my skin,” Goedert confessed. The admission came with a wince as he described the NFL’s added complications, “Being a football player with that… it can be, you know, embarrassing. It can be distracting.”

His solution arrived not through miracle creams, but science. “I talked to my doctor about a medicine that works for me,” he explained, emphasizing the game-changer, “It works from the inside rather than trying to put topicals on after the fact.” Now partnered with Amgen, Goedert’s pushing others toward that same relief at dallasgsto.com.

The weight of Goedert’s confession hit harder than any LB. When EssentiallySports asked if fans had reached out about his psoriasis revelation, Goedert’s response carried unexpected weight. “Yeah, it’s it’s a big ongoing deal,” he admitted. “Being a kid with it, you know, I didn’t have anybody to look up to. I didn’t really know what to say to people when they would ask what’s on my skin.” Now? The script has flipped.

“I have had people talk to me about it,” he shared, almost surprised by the impact. “They say how awesome it is that I share and how it makes them more comfortable and confident.” That validation hit home. “So, that just means everything to me.” Turns out, Philadelphia’s hero didn’t just score TDs this season – he gave thousands something far more valuable. A playbook for living unashamed!

Dallas Goedert’s game-changing partnership

“How much has the partnership been a game changer? Is it cool for you that all these opportunities and different chances to partner with people you think are on a good path have come to you now that you’re staging your career?,” we asked Dallas. The question about his Amgen partnership sparked immediate energy in Goedert’s response. “Yeah, absolutely. It’s been great partnering with Amgen. You know, I’m on an Amgen medication myself, and it fits into my lifestyle.” The practical benefits mattered as much as the mission – “It works for me.”

This wasn’t just another endorsement deal. “It’s something that I care about, something that affects me,” he emphasized, drawing the direct line between personal experience and professional partnership. The final verdict came with characteristic tight-end directness: “Working with a good group like that, it’s been a really good experience,” he told us.

When asked what he’d tell young players facing similar struggles, Goedert said, “Yeah, you know, no matter what really affects you, there’s always something that you can do. Like I said, you can visit dowhousegstory.com, hear more about my story, but talk to your doctor. Find something that fits into your lifestyle, works for you. Because that’s what I did and it’s had a great impact on my life.” Goedert’s message is straightforward: See a doctor, find a treatment that works, and don’t let psoriasis define you. No inspirational platitudes – just the facts from someone who’s lived it.

