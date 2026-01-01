[Exclusive] Ed McCaffrey Explains What’s Really Behind Christian McCaffrey’s 2025 Resurgence With 49ers

Christian McCaffrey’s 2024 season was cut short due to injuries, but he’s bounced back with an incredible 2025 season. When asked about whether McCaffrey is doing anything different in 2025, his father, former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, said he’s not, he’s doing the same thing he’s always done: making the most out of what he has.

“Not really,” said Ed McCaffrey. “No, he’s doing the same things he’s always done. Kind of doing the same things he’s always done. And he evaluates himself kind of the way I do: Do you make the most out of what you have? So there are times where there’s a play to be made. And when that time arises, you’ve got to take that opportunity and make a play, and there are other times where you make the most of what you have, right? It’s not always up to you. Football is a team game. It takes everybody.”

McCaffrey has been put through some adverse situations in his career, but he’s always come out on top.

Christian McCaffrey’s overcome a ton of adversity

Throughout most of his career, McCaffrey has made the most out of what he’s been given. When he first came into the league, he was drafted to an 11-5 Carolina Panthers team that made the Wild Card, but after that, the Panthers never won more than seven games while he was there. Despite the Panthers’ struggles, McCaffrey recorded the third 1,000-yard rush and 1,000-yard receiving season in NFL history and logged 7,272 in 64 games. He was the lone bright spot on a bad team, but he made the most of it.

On top of being on a bad team, McCaffrey struggled with injuries during his days in Carolina. After three straight healthy seasons to begin his career, McCaffrey suffered multiple injuries that sidelined him for 13 games in 2020 and 10 in 2021. He was labeled as injury-prone, and the middling Panthers were ready to get rid of him, so they shipped him off at the trade deadline in 2022.

McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, and boy, did he make a difference. In 2022, McCaffrey played 11 games for the 49ers and totaled over 1,100 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in the regular season before totaling over 100 yards and a touchdown in two of his three playoff games. Then, in 2022, he had another 2,000-yard season (1,459 rushing, 564 receiving) before going for 120+ yards in all three playoff games. Obviously, his 2024 season was cut short, but he’s bounced back in a massive way in 2025.

McCaffrey’s incredible 2025 season

Christian McCaffrey is having one of the best seasons of his career, and that’s saying something. The All-Pro running back out of Stanford has been a top-three running back for the better part of a decade, but even at age 29, he’s already totaled over 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 16 games.

In 2025, McCaffrey has rushed for 1,179 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 890 yards and seven scores through the air. It’s still a long shot, but with 110 receiving yards against Seattle on Sunday, McCaffrey could record the fourth 1,000/1,000 season in NFL history, and become the first player to do it twice.

Even if he doesn’t reach that feat, which is very likely, this will still go down in the books as one of his best seasons ever. He’ll likely end up with something like 2,200 yards from scrimmage, which would be the second-highest total of his career, and will score at least 17 touchdowns, the third-highest of his career.

McCaffrey has overcome adversity throughout his entire career. He’s turning 30 next season, but it doesn’t look like his reign is coming to an end anytime soon.