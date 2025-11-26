[Exclusive] Nick Chubb Gets Real About CJ Stroud as Texans Announce Davis Mills Role

Nick Chubb didn’t just sign with the Houston Texans for a paycheck. He signed for belief. After a career-threatening knee injury, the 4x Pro Bowler running back needed a team that still saw him as elite. The Texans did. Head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud are building something special, and Chubb was all for it.

Here’s the thing about C.J. Stroud: he doesn’t need to be the loudest voice in the room. When Chubb talks about his new quarterback, two words stand out: “calm and steady.”

“DeMeco sets the tone,” Chubb told Essentially Sports in an exclusive interview. “C.J. is calm and steady. Both guys lead in a way I respect.”

Through eight games this season, Stroud completed 66.5% of his passes for 1,702 yards and 11 touchdowns. Solid numbers, but the real value for the Texans has been how Stroud carries himself. That’s the steadiness Chubb respects.

For a back who thrives on patience and power, playing behind Stroud changes the match. “I run physical and keep the chains moving, and that helps open everything else up,” Chubb explained in the exclusive Essentially Sports interview.

But that composure got tested when Stroud entered the concussion protocol in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos. Stroud got hit in the chest by Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine early in the second quarter. His head hit the ground, and the QB went down. Backup quarterback Davis Mills stepped in and finished the game with an 18-15 loss. But since then, Mills has solidified his role with the Texans.

Through Weeks 10, 11, and 12, Davis Mills brought three straight wins to the Texans and proved Houston has reliable depth behind Stroud. But has he done enough to keep holding the reins the rest of the season? Not even close.

Mills slides back as C.J. Stroud eyes Sunday return

Has Davis Mills done enough to earn his stripes? Three wins while your franchise quarterback recovers is more than anyone can ask for. But with C.J. Stroud en route the clearing the final stage of concussion protocol, Mills will shift back to the clipboard.

“Whenever C.J. is back ready to roll, he is our starter,” DeMeco Ryans declared in his presser on Monday. “He will be our starter whenever he is back.”

The coach did note that Stroud is still in the concussion protocol, so that still leaves his Week 13 status up in the air. But many analysts believe Stroud’s progress has been good enough to make his return “likely.”

The timing matters a lot here. The Texans visit the Indianapolis Colts in a massive Week 13 AFC South clash. After starting 0-3, Houston has clawed back up with a 6-5 record, right back in the playoff hunt. Stroud’s return against their divisional rivals would be huge.

All the while, Nick Chubb gets his role, regardless of who starts. He’s not here to be a savior. “Consistency, energy, and being someone the younger guys can lean on,” Chubb said when asked about his role in our Essentially Sports Exclusive interview.

The Texans didn’t just sign Chubb for his legs. They signed him for what he learned coming back from his knee injury: showing up matters, even when it’s ugly. Now, with Stroud gearing up to reclaim his starting job, both their stories mirror Houston’s season: knocked down early, but never out.

