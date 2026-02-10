Exclusive: Panthers’ Jaycee Horn Discusses Bryce Young’s Growth, Sam Darnold Trade, Fantasy Football & More

Essentials Inside The Story Jaycee Horn pushes for more physical play for cornerbacks against receivers.

Recent collaboration highlights football-related stress through dental guards.

The CB praises Sam Darnold’s success with the Seahawks, rooting for him.

Two-time NFL Pro Bowler and Carolina Panthers star cornerback Jayce Horn spoke with Essentially Sports about his partnership with DenTek, his NFL career, the Panthers, Bryce Young, and other topics related to the cornerback position in the NFL.

Horn, who was coming off a playoff run with the Panthers, had some interesting things to say.

What’s the best fantasy football punishment you’ve seen?

“Man, I’ve seen some wild ones. Probably the worst was a dude who had to wear his league’s championship trophy around the airport for a whole day—TSA, security, everything. No hoodie, no hiding it. That kind of embarrassment sticks with you.”

You recently partnered with DenTek, along with a few other NFL stars. What prompted the collaboration, and can you tell us more about it?

“DenTek was leaning into fantasy football this year, which I loved. They showed that stress can come from anything—even football. This brought them to highlight their awesome Nighttime Dental Guards.”

Do you play fantasy football?

“No, I never really got into it, but from the punishments and just talk around the locker room about it, I can tell that it gets pretty serious.”

Cornerback might be the hardest position to play in today’s NFL. Do the rules make it tougher to defend at a high level?

“For sure. The rules are definitely more geared toward the offense. Fans want to see points and exciting plays, so I feel like they get away with a lot more on their end. As a corner, you’ve gotta be perfect every snap, while receivers can push the limits a little more. You’re reacting, you’re running backwards, and one small mistake can be six points. That’s just how the league is now.”

What is one rule or one thing you would change about the NFL that could make it better for CBs?

“I’d say let us play a little more physical downfield. Nothing crazy, but give corners a fair chance to compete at the top of the route. Right now it feels like we’re walking a tightrope every snap. When receivers get pushed off, it’s rarely called if it’s not excessive, but on the opposite side, if DBs do a small tug or hold on a little while being pushed by a WR, we normally end up with the flag. So I would love that to change.”

Who’s the toughest receiver you’ve matched up against so far in your career?

“There are a lot of tough ones around the league today. I feel like every team has a guy. Guys like Devante Adams, JSN, AJ Brown, and Justin Jefferson—they all present different problems. Elite route runners, smart players, and great hands. Those are the matchups you love because they push you to another level.”

How has the locker room reacted to Bryce Young’s growth this season?

“Everybody’s proud of him. You can see the confidence growing, the command of the offense getting stronger. He puts the work in, and the locker room sees that. We’ve got his back, and we’re excited about where he’s headed.”

In your rookie year, the Panthers traded for Sam Darnold. What are your thoughts on the success he’s had with the Seahawks this season?

“I’m super happy for him. Sam’s always been talented; he could make every throw and had crazy arm talent, so from day 1, I could see why he was a high draft pick. I think sometimes it’s just about finding the right situation and confidence. Seeing him play well and lead a team like that—nothing but respect, and I hope he finishes it with a ring.”

Who do you got: the Seattle Seahawks or the New England Patriots?

“I’m rolling with the Seahawks. They’ve been playing fast, physical, and confident all season. That type of stuff matters on the biggest stage. Their defense is smothering, and I think they are good at all 3 levels. Then on the flip side, they have a balanced attack and playmakers in every spot.”

Super Bowl MVP?

“I’ll go with my guy Sammy D! When the lights are brightest, that position usually decides it, and I think he shows up in a big way. It’s only right.”