[Exclusive] Projected 1st Rounder Kayden McDonald Reveals Ravens Preference to Play With Lamar Jackson

Essentials Inside The Story Top NFL Draft prospect grew up an Atlanta Falcons fan

Defensive tackle earned PFF’s top run-defense grade among all interior linemen

Ohio State Buckeyes player has played every position in high school, showing rare size and versatility

Kayden McDonald is one of the most coveted defensive prospects heading into the 2026 NFL draft, and he’s now picked a team based on his love for a quarterback. In an exclusive conversation at the EssentiallySports DraftCast with Tony Pauline and Tim Wood, McDonald hesitated to choose before he made his AFC North preference known.

“Any team, all 32 teams, that’s in the first round, it would be a blessing to play for any team. But..,” McDonald told EssentiallySports DraftCast. “If I had to pick, it would be the Ravens. I can’t pick one, but it’ll be the Ravens. Just cuz I like Lamar Jackson. That’s it. No other reason. I’m a big Lamar Jackson fan.”

Though just a preference, this could soon become a reality. The Bears, Vikings, and Falcons have emerged as the projected landing spots for McDonald. While he’s happy with any NFL team, he would love to play alongside Lamar Jackson.

Honestly, the Ravens could genuinely use the reinforcement. Nnamdi Madubuike’s availability heading into the start of the new season remains uncertain. The veteran missed 15 games last season with a neck injury, and his status to suit up from Week 1 is still up in the air. But that’s not all.

Currently, Travis Jones can hold his own, but John Jenkins is 36 and nearing the end. Baltimore’s best move could be using its draft pick to bring in McDonald, who has already impressed many, earning a 6.39 NFL prospect grade.

Kayden McDonald is coming off one of the most dominant defensive seasons, with 65 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles for Ohio State, with an impressive 87.6 PFF grade, ranking him sixth among all other defensive tackles. One particular aspect of his game has stood out above everything else.

The 21-year-old earned PFF’s No. 1 run defense grade (92.0) among all interior linemen. That performance earned him All-American honors and cemented his status as the top defensive tackle in this class. But McDonald’s football journey has a sentimental layer to it as well.

The Ohio State Buckeyes player grew up in Suwanee, Georgia, as a lifelong Atlanta Falcons fan, something Tim Wood brought up at the EssentiallySports DraftCast.

“I’m still a Falcons fan. Never going to change,” McDonald stated.

The loyalty is real, but the NFL draft only favors a chosen few when it comes to suiting up for your hometown heroes. One such example is linebacker Jack Sanborn (who went undrafted before being picked up by Chicago), who has now re-signed with the Chicago Bears, giving him another chance to suit up for his hometown. But that fate may not await Kayden McDonald.

The Falcons traded their 13th overall selection to the Rams as part of the deal to acquire James Pearce Jr. Their earliest pick now sits at No. 48 in the second round, which means drafting McDonald in Round 1 is simply not possible for Atlanta.

So, for a prospect projected to go well before that, the window has closed for the team he grew up cheering for. But for McDonald, this sport has never been just about one moment or one team, or even just football itself.

Kayden McDonald has played various sports since childhood

Kayden McDonald has never been a one-sport or one-position player. Growing up in Georgia, he played basketball, baseball, and football, throwing himself into whatever competition was in front of him.

In his senior year of high school, McDonald lined up at running back, fullback, kicker, nose guard, and tackle in the same season. Tim Wood highlighted that detail at the DraftCast, noting that McDonald had done “a bit of everything.”

“Just at a young age, I got put in that fire to do a lot of things. So, I’ve been playing football since I was four years old. And just really just falling in love with the process, and I’ve been through a lot of like adversity and stuff, but it made me who I am today,” McDonald said at the exclusive DraftCast.

At 6-foot-2 and 325 pounds, carrying that kind of frame into skill positions is not easy. It requires a combination of body awareness, balance, and burst that most players of his size simply don’t possess.

“For me to play running back and fullback is insane at 330 lbs. So it just shows how I only can play inside interior, but if you need some help getting a one-yard at the goal line, you know who to call,” McDonald added.

At No. 14 overall, the Ravens could be getting a prospect who has played every position imaginable and possesses the football instincts to back it all up.