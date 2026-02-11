Exclusive: Ravens’ Roquan Smith on John Harbaugh’s Exit, Super Bowl Expectations and Jesse Minter

Essentials Inside The Story Ravens championship expectation never dips, city and locker room enforce it.

Roquan Smith backs John Harbaugh completely, believes New York stage fits him.

Lamar Jackson–Jesse Minter duo draws intriguing endorsement from the LB.

During DenTek’s Ultimate Fantasy Football Punishment Reveal ahead of Super Bowl LX, Baltimore Ravens five-time All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith spoke with Essentially Sports about several different topics.

Smith detailed his partnership with DenTek, as well as everything that has been going on with the Ravens during their NFL offseason thus far, including John Harbaugh’s firing, the pairing of Jesse Minter and Lamar Jackson, and franchise legends Ed Reed and Ray Lewis.

So what’s the best fantasy football punishment you’ve ever seen?

“The best one I’ve seen, like some of the best, is definitely when they get the guy’s name tatted on your ass and stuff like that. That’s like, that’s, that’s incredible. Like it’s mind-boggling; I can never do that, but like when seeing people do it, it’s pretty crazy.”

Do you and your Ravens teammates have a fantasy football league?

“No, I normally help some of my friends out, but I don’t like to create one normally for myself because I didn’t get too into it and things of that nature. So, more so, like, if friends are asking me, I’ll tend to say, ‘Okay, this is who I think this is, what I think,’ and things like that. But, as far as just like doing it myself, I will kind of get too involved.”

You recently partnered with Dentek. Tell us a little bit about that.

“Obviously, like a lot of stress and things like that. So, as players, as well as coaches and many other people, not just athletes, businesspeople, or whatever you are, a lot of times you deal with a lot of high-stress-level things, and just being able to, sometimes at night, you know, you’re grinding your teeth and things of that nature. So being able to help yourself prevent that, having your mouth guard and things of that nature, I think it speaks volumes.”

John Harbaugh was a huge part of the Ravens’ identity. What did he bring to the locker room, and what do you think he can do for the New York Giants now?

“Absolutely. I got a great deal of respect for Harbs, for who he is as a man and who he is as a coach, gonna give you everything he’s got day in and day out. Respects his guys.

“I had a great, great relationship with him, and I think he’s going to do a great job up in New York. I’m excited for him. Going from a small market to a big market, one of the biggest markets, if not the biggest market, in the game of football. So just being able to do that and his personality, I think it just echoes and speaks volumes throughout the city and so on.”

In Baltimore, it feels like anything short of a Super Bowl is kind of a disappointment. How real is that expectation in the locker room every year?

“Oh, it’s real, man. You feel it all around the city. The locker room is just the standard. The standard is very high, and that’s just something you sign up for once you decide you want to sign with the Ravens. So I think it’s just part of it, and it’s something you have to understand, and that’s what it is.”

Do you like the Lamar Jackson-Jesse Minter pairing?

“Yeah, I think it’s really good. I’m very excited about Minter and what he’ll bring to the table. I know he’s a very cerebral guy defensively, and I know he’s going to get a lot out of each and every player, and Lamar is going to be Lamar, so he’s going to be a great talent regardless.”

Imago January 1, 2024: Baltimore Ravens new coach Jesse Minter is the fourth head coach in franchise history at the Under Armour Performance Center. – ZUMAm67_ 20240101_zaf_m67_020 Copyright: xKevinxRichardsonx

Looking back on your journey from Chicago to Baltimore, where do you think your game has grown the most?

“I think just expecting and knowing what’s going to happen a lot of times prior to it actually happening.

Like anticipation?

“Anticipation more so and just not thinking, ‘Oh, this and that,’ and just getting your head more so. So I think that, and then just obviously being surrounded by a lot of talented guys, so I think that’s something that speaks volumes.”

Have you gotten advice from Ed Reed?

“Yeah, of course. Ed, Ray [Lewis], a lot of those guys. I have a tremendous amount of respect for those guys and how they played the game and for the things they have accomplished. It’s going to go down. Ray probably is the best to ever do it from an inside linebacker perspective, and then when you think about Ed, Ed’s arguably the best to have done it from the free safety position as well, and so I like to give a great deal of respect to those guys and all the things they accomplished.

“So just being able to chat with those guys sometimes, pick their minds, and things like that. The game has changed quite a bit now, but there are obviously always things that you can pick up on and gain from those guys.”

Do you have any message for John Harbaugh going to the New York Giants?

“I shot him a text and things of that nature, so I’m wishing him all the best. He’s just going to continue to be himself, and once he does that, he’s going to do an awesome job, and yeah, I’m excited. I know he’s going to have a lot of success up there.”

There were reports that Ravens players didn’t want to come back if Harbaugh didn’t return. Is there any truth to that?

“I have no idea about any of that.”

Who do you have winning Super Bowl LX: the New England Patriots or the Seattle Seahawks?

“I’m going to rock out with the Seahawks.”

Does the Seahawks’ defense put them over the top?

“Defense and then Mike [Macdonald], man. Mike, I’ve known Mike since I was in college and whatnot at Georgia. Since I was a recruit coming up to the University of Georgia, and then him being my coordinator in Baltimore, I got a lot of respect for him and just know he’s going to do a tremendous job, but I think it’s going to be a really good game. I’m looking forward to it.”

Super Bowl MVP? Who do you pick?

“I can see that guy, Kenneth, Kenneth Walker III. I can see him as a sneaky one. I can see that happening because that guy’s good. He’s a tough cover.”